YouTube Announces Closure Of Only Canadian ‘Hub’

SOPA Images via Getty Images This image shows a smartphone user accessing the YouTube app on their device. YouTube says it is closing its only Canadian studio in 2019.

TORONTO — YouTube says it’ll close the company’s only permanent Canadian studio later this year as it changes strategies for how it reaches its creators.

The media giant sent an email on Thursday to its online creator community outlining plans to replace its Toronto studio with temporary “pop-up” locations that’ll roll out in different regions of the country.

It says the move will help YouTube’s production assets reach Canadians in cities where they wouldn’t otherwise have the resources.

