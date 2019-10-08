Yukon Raising Legal Smoking Age To 19

WHITEHORSE — Yukon is raising the age that its residents are allowed to smoke or vape and is proposing further limits on how vaping products can be sold, used and promoted in the territory.

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Control and Regulation Act was introduced in Yukon’s legislature on Monday and would raise the age for access to tobacco and vapour products to from 18 to 19 years old.

The act focuses on protecting public health, especially that of youth, and directs how vapour products would be sold, used and promoted.