OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he’s incapable of the kind of sexual misconduct alleged against him in an anonymous Facebook post.

In a Sunday news conference on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the claim that he tried to force himself on a woman in the washroom of a Montreal bar in 1999, when he was a manager in the music business, does a disservice to real victims of sexual assault.

He called facing such allegations a form of hell and demanded the page where the allegation was posted retract it.

“There is no victim,” he said in French. “I have no idea where this comes from. I have no idea what the intention was behind these allegations.”