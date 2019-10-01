Health Canada stresses that patients that have been prescribed ranitidine should not stop taking it without first consulting their doctor. “The risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure,” the agency says.

The drug may contain unhealthy levels of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethyl-amine. NDMA, as it’s more commonly known, is a compound that’s been classified as a probable carcinogen .

Ranitidine, the heartburn medication often sold under the brand name Zantac, has been recalled by several drug companies after Health Canada announced it was assessing a possible danger.

Zantac, which reduces the amount of acid in the stomach, is often taken to treat morning sickness, ulcers, and other stomach and esophageal problems. In syrup form, it’s also sometimes prescribed to babies with a pediatric version of acid reflux.

Doctors still don’t know why exactly so many pregnant people experience nausea, but it’s a common side effect that usually starts between weeks six and eight of pregnancy. It’s estimated that about one per cent of pregnant women get very severe morning sickness.

So, what should you do instead?

Unfortunately, there aren’t a huge number of drugs that have been proven to both relieve nausea and remain safe for both the person taking it and their baby. Last year, researchers said pyridoxine-doxylamine, which is usually sold under the brand name Diclectin and was the most commonly-prescribed medication for morning sickness, may not actually be effective.

Despite how common it is, many have argued that morning sickness hasn’t been prioritized by medical researchers. “The condition is under-appreciated and under-researched,” Dr. Roger Gadsby, a former GP and Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Warwick, told The Telegraph.

