Bernard Weil via Getty Images In this file photo, customers enter a Zellers store at Toronto's Gerrard Square.

TORONTO ― Hudson’s Bay Co. says it will close the last two Zellers locations at the start of next year.

A spokeswoman for the retailer says the company will close the Toronto and Ottawa stores in January.

Tiffany Bourre says the move comes after careful consideration, and that the company regularly evaluates store performance and other factors, which sometimes leads to closures.

Watch: All the Canadian stores that closed this year. Story continues below.