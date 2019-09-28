The One Big Problem With A Zero-Growth Economy

sefa ozel via Getty Images Debt, Businessman, Emotional Stress, Overburdened, Bank

Intentionally or not, climate activist Greta Thunberg started a debate this week about the wisdom, or lack thereof, of a perpetually growing economy. “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” the fiery speaker told an audience at the UN in her typical, unmollified style. “We are at the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth … How dare you!” That comment about “fairytales of eternal economic growth” triggered a number of opinion columns about the benefits of shifting to a zero-growth economy. The theory is if we could stop our economy from growing endlessly, we could stop endless increases in our consumption of resources, and we could take some of the pressure off the environment. Watch: 5 influencers on how to lead a more sustainable life. Story continues below.

It’s an idea that is heresy among conventional economists, where endless economic growth is seen as the only way to improve people’s material lives. But this week, swept up in the fervour of Thunberg’s moment, some pundits went out on a limb and said that not only is a zero-growth economy desirable from an ecological standpoint, it’s also possible. In a column at the CBC, Ian Pittis extolled the virtues of “sustainable prosperity,” but warned that “getting from here to there may be difficult.” Citing Canadian economist and author Peter Victor, a leading proponent of shifting to a zero-growth economy, he said the transition “will be complex and demanding, but there will be many compensations, such as not destroying the planet and not driving the rest of the world’s plants and animals into extinction.” But would it actually be complex and demanding? I would suggest that, for the typical person out there in the developed (or much of the underdeveloped) world, we are already living in a zero-growth economy.

To understand this, first we have to distinguish between two different measures of the economy that people often confuse: GDP and per capita GDP. GDP is a measure of an economy’s total output, essentially the market value of everything produced in an economy. Per capita GDP is the value of that economic output per person. Why is this important? Because GDP on its own tells us nothing about how well people are doing in an economy, but per capita GDP is closely linked to earnings, and by extension, to improvements in the standard of living. It’s changes to per capita GDP that we actually experience indirectly, that we perceive as an increase (or a decline) in our material standard of living. If you look at Canada’s economic growth over the past decade, since the global financial crisis, it’s clear that GDP has grown steadily, if not quickly, but per capita GDP has been stagnant over that time. To the average person on the street, the economy hasn’t grown. And so what? Has it stopped you from living your life? GDP (real) over the past decade

CEIC

Per capita GDP over the past decade

CEIC