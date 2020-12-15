Zooey Deschanel Teams Up With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott To Fix Friend’s House

Instagram / Zooey Deschanel Zooey Deschanel with boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

For many people, there’s a learning period in a new relationship, where you try things your partner is into that are very much outside of your comfort zone. For some people, that means listening to heavy metal or getting into vegan food. For Zooey Deschanel, apparently, it means trying your hand at home demolition.

The American actress has been dating Canadian-born Jonathan Scott, star of the home-improvement show, “Property Brothers,” and former teen magician, since last fall. In a move that was bound to happen at some point, she appeared on one of his many renovation shows this week, where she made a truly valiant effort at ripping down kitchen fixtures.

The show is “Celebrity IOU,” where famous people work with Drew and Jonathan Scott to fix up the homes of people close to them. Deschanel was working with her boyfriend and his brother to renovate her friend Sarah May’s L.A. home.

“I was impressed with Zooey,” Jonathan said in a clip from Monday’s episode. “She got in there, and she was helping.”

“I just don’t think this is my thing,” Deschanel said, as he tried to show her how to use a crowbar to remove a kitchen counter.

“That’s the most romantic thing you and I have ever done,” he said, standing behind her and helping to guide her arms, Patrick-Swayze-in-“Ghost”-style.

The couple met when they both appeared with their siblings in an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” last September. They apparently had instant chemistry when they bonded over their love of “music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols,” according to Us Weekly.

“I thought I was playing it cool. I didn’t think anything of it,” Jonathan later said when he and Deschanel appeared on an episode of his brother’s podcast with his wife Linda Phan, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. But he may not have been as suave as he thought. “The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

Scott and Deschanel have spent the course of the pandemic in lockdown together. And while she may not be a natural at cabinet renovation, she has other talents in the kitchen, he told E! News.

“I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef,” he said. “She makes the most fantastic meals every day.”