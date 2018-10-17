With marijuana legalized as of today, it's been suggested something should be done to help individuals with past marijuana convictions. The media is now reporting that the federal government will announce its plan to offer expedited pardons (now known as record suspensions) to individuals who were previously convicted of simple possession of marijuana in Canada.

Unfortunately, this plan doesn't go far enough.

Yahoo India A depiction of a cannabis bud hangs from the ceiling as a band plays at Leafly's countdown party in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, as they prepare to mark the legalization of Cannabis across Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The effect of a Canadian pardon

Pardons are administrative, and as a result, don't have the same effect as an executive pardon granted in the United States.

According to Subsection 2.3(b) of the Criminal Records Act, a record suspension requires that the judicial record of the conviction be kept separate and apart from other criminal records, and removes any disqualification or obligation to which the applicant is, by reason of the conviction, subject under any Act of Parliament.

These individuals will remain permanently barred from the U.S.

In other words, a record suspension doesn't erase the fact that an individual was convicted of an offence; it merely seals their criminal record and removes any disqualification that might otherwise be imposed under federal law.

Even if the government proceeds with its plan to address past marijuana convictions by means of a simplified or expedited record suspension, this will do nothing to address the U.S. inadmissibility of individuals who may have been convicted of simple marijuana possession offences prior to legalization.

These individuals will remain permanently barred from the U.S.

U.S. inadmissibility after legalization

As I've previously explained, the following rules will apply going forward:

Prior convictions for marijuana use/possession before legalization will still result in a permanent bar.

Admitting to prior marijuana use/possession that occurred prior to legalization will still result in a permanent bar, regardless of whether or not the individual was ever charged or convicted of the offence.

Admitting to marijuana use/possession that occurs after legalization can still result in a bar under the "drug abuser or addict" or "mental defect" grounds of inadmissibility, although these grounds require a medical assessment from an approved panel physician.

Expungement as an alternative to record suspension

On October 4, New Democratic Party Justice Critic Murray Rankin tabled a private members bill, which offered a different approach to dealing with prior marijuana possession convictions. Bill C-415 would expunge these past convictions rather than address them by means of record suspension, which means the individual is deemed never to have been convicted of the offence.

From the perspective of United States immigration law, since an individual will be deemed never to have been convicted of a marijuana possession offence, they should no longer be considered inadmissible to the United States based on the prior conviction, at least under the controlled substance ground.

This proposal is not without precedent. A similar bill to expunge the prior convictions of individuals who had previously been convicted for consensual sexual activity with a person of the same sex received Royal Assent on June 21.

Of course, it's typically very difficult for a private member's bill to become law. During the 42nd Parliament, only 19 private member's bills have become law. In fact, only 297 private member bills have become law since 1910.

In other words, it's unlikely that Bill C-415 will ever become law, even though it's a more effective way to address past marijuana possession convictions.

As such, the current plan to pardon marijuana possession convictions in Canada remains insufficient.

Have you been affected personally by this or another issue? Share your story on HuffPost Canada blogs. We feature the best of Canadian opinion and perspectives. Find out how to contribute here.

Also on HuffPost: