Tatiana Maslany's Praise For Her Emmy Competitors Was So Canadian

It was the Emmy win Canada was hoping for: a Tatiana Maslany vs. Sandra Oh trophy face-off. An "Orphan Black" swan song, up against a television veteran who became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a lead acting Emmy, returning with the female-driven show "Killing Eve."

Instead, the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series statue went to Claire Foy for "The Crown."

EVERYONE IN THIS SHOT IS LITERALLY TATIANA MASLANY AND YOURE TELLING ME SHE DIDNT WIN pic.twitter.com/fAdmVUEro0 — suburban mom daniela (@lgbtdaniela) September 18, 2018

Foy opened her acceptance speech with five simple words, "This wasn't supposed to happen." And perhaps it was a shocker.

But do not cry for Maslany, Canada. She's an Emmy veteran, having won back in 2016, nabbing a viral embrace with Amy Schumer in 2015, and winning five (out of five!) Canadian Screen Awards for embodying all those clones. This year, she came to have a ball, win or lose.

"To be part of that category, [which] is so stacked with such incredible artists in it, I look up to so many of them," said Maslany in a pre-show interview with PeopleTV. "I'm just in awe of their work, so I'm very happy."

Her glee was hard to contain on the gold carpet too, or while clapping for Regina King's triumph.

Dressed in a custom lime, chartreuse and black Christian Siriano jumpsuit, accented by a silver Planned Parenthood pin at the waist, Maslany's look had a hybrid halter neckline with a long piece of fabric draped from her left shoulder to her waist. Dressed by Lupita Nyong'o's stylist Micaela Erlanger, she tied her ensemble together with slicked-back hair and a bold coral lip. Her plus one? Since longtime boyfriend Tom Cullen is filming in Prague, her "Orphan Black" co-star Kristian Bruun stepped in; a fellow Canadian, and her clone Alison's lovable oafish husband Donny.

Loving nominee @tatianamaslany tonight wearing a custom Siriano jumpsuit. Looking so cool and chic styled by @micaelaerlangerpic.twitter.com/Y2Tm96XpCs — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) September 18, 2018

The Regina-born star will appear opposite Nicole Kidman in the gritty cop thriller "Destroyer."

During her pre-show interview, she also gave a nod to Sandra Oh.

"Sandra Oh is incredible," said Maslany, to PeopleTV. "She's a fellow Canadian, so very proud of that, but also her work has always been incredible, and 'Killing Eve' is amazing. And she's also just a really good person. You get that sense from watching her, and just meeting her. It's incredible."

In fact, Maslany and Oh first met at a BAFTA (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts charity) pre-Emmy party over the weekend, which gave us all the feels.

It remains to be seen if the two will cheers to their shared Emmy fate, but Maslany did tease about how she planned to celebrate her big night.

"Oh man, you don't want to know," said Maslany. "I'll probably be in bed by nine with a puzzle and a tea."

True or not, this 32-year-old will next have her shot at a Tony, when she joins Bryan Cranston in the stage adaptation of "Network" this fall, in her Broadway debut. One way or another, she's struck the motherlode.

More on HuffPost: