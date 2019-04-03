It was that time again. I had reached the bottom of the eye cream I started buying when I realized my 40th birthday was approaching. The magic potion claimed to erase the signs of aging — circles, puffiness and fine lines. Prevention, I call it.

I paid a visit to the drug-store cosmetician I had befriended over the years. I trusted her, and she was my go-to for all things skin and makeup. I told her what had happened and asked, as I often do, if there was a different product she would recommend, perhaps a newer one. She stopped and took a hard look at my eyes.

"No," she said. "Your eyes are 'crepey' — the eye cream you have is the right one."

"Crepey?" Visions of the pancake's skinnier cousin flashed before my eyes.

We want to live a long time, but sometimes have a hard time adjusting to the changes that come with age.

I purchased my crepey-eye cream and headed home to consult Google. I soon saw images of eyes similar to mine staring back at me. As I scanned further down the page, I was alarmed to find that crepiness doesn't stop there — there were crepey thighs and knees, too. Apprehensively, I peeked down at my knees and noticed they had also begun their gradual decent into crepey territory.

Changes to my skin shouldn't come as a surprise. I am heading into what is considered to be mid-life. Crepiness is bound to happen, but knowing that doesn't make the transition any easier. We want to live a long time, but sometimes have a hard time adjusting to the changes that come with age.

For me, that means a month away from the gym is enough to turn my muscles into flubber. My body has gone back to PMSing like a teenager's, and sitting for too long turns me into an unoiled version of the Tin Man. I often find myself in different parts of the house wondering why I went there in the first place, and mastering the new features on my iPhone takes a level of effort I previously afforded to learning new language.

But there's also so much to celebrate. With half a lifetime of lessons behind me, I am able to move forward with an awareness of what's really important to me. For me, that's taking good care of my mind, body and spirit, and fostering strong and healthy relationships with family and friends — because in the end, that is all we really have. It is seeking to serve others and hoping I leave a lasting positive impact on this world.

As I continue on with this transition, I will keep doing the things that help ease my journey. I will paint on my youthful, dewy skin and cover up my greys; I will search out magical potions to soften the lines. But I will also go to the gym. I will spend time with the people that add to my life, and I will seek to add to theirs.

As I look to my grandmother who, at 88, is a crepe warrior, I am reminded that aging isn't a privilege afforded to everyone, but one I would be grateful to have. I will remind myself to love and accept my body, which IS still beautiful, crepes and all. And so to all of the other ladies out there transitioning to mid-life, let's keep calm and age on.

