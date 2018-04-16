All Sections
    04/16/2018 08:41 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Dear Liberal Party: To Help End Overdose Death Crisis, Decriminalize Now

    We urge you to be the progressive government you promised to be, choosing human rights and evidence-based policy over ideological relics.

    Blair Gable / Reuters
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Dear Liberal party members, members of Parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

    Last year alone, more than 4,000 Canadians died from overdose, according to federal health estimates. These deaths were preventable. Close to 6,000 more will have died by the end of this year if the year-to-year 45 per cent rate of increase continues. If the government had heeded the advice of those with lived experience, those working directly with those at-risk, and experts in public health, this crisis would not have grown the way it has. We continue to call for evidence-based, compassionate drug policies.

    We recognize this government's efforts to address the overdose epidemic: additional federal funding for treatment; regulatory changes to broaden the distribution of Naloxone; approving licensing for supervised consumption services; and providing a more enabling framework for overdose prevention sites.

    Canada is losing more people to overdose than at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

    These may go some way to mitigating the harm in the midst of this public health emergency. However, these measures are insufficient, as the crisis is currently worsening. Canada is losing more people to overdose than at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

    The devastating effect of this crisis has left thousands of Canadian families and communities forever impacted by the loss of their loved ones to overdose. Our country as a whole can expect long-lasting social, cultural and economic impacts of losing thousands of people. Meanwhile, people who use substances continue to experience unjust reductions in quality of life resulting from incarceration, criminal records and systemic discrimination.

    We urge you to be the progressive government you promised to be, choosing human rights and evidence-based policy over ideological relics. A resolution for sensible drug policy is on the agenda at the April 2018 federal Liberal convention. We wholly support this resolution and urge that you accept it as a party policy and quickly advance legislation to decriminalize low-level possession in accordance with that policy.

    Hemera Technologies via Getty Images

    The proposed motion, "Address the Opioid Crisis Through a Public Health Approach," states that, "The Government of Canada should treat drug abuse as a health issue, expand treatment and harm reduction services and re-classify low-level drug possession and consumption as administrative violations."

    As the world watches dated and harmful North American drug policies translate into the toxic drug market that experts predicted, we look to the sensible approaches of Portugal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Norway and others as examples that demonstrate a truly effective approach to health. We would expect a government that holds the dignity of people as a central value to adopt the proposed policy resolution in the interests of the public's health and safety. There is no excuse for delay.

    As representatives, direct-service workers, family members, people who use drugs, professionals and researchers in related fields of health care and public health, and other citizens who have been impacted by this crisis, we demand our federal government act on our experiential and expert knowledge and that our elected officials do not further delay an effective and timely response to this heath emergency.

    We see the fatal impact of the criminalization of people who use drugs every day in our communities. As a result of the stigmas perpetuated by prohibition, we have a system which discriminates, oppresses, and continues to marginalize some of our country's most vulnerable populations.

    The overdose death crisis we currently face is a public health emergency and needs to be treated as such: as a health care issue, and not an epidemic of criminal behaviour. The impacts are not only on affected individuals, but the wider social and economic health of the country as well.

    We need you to listen to our voices as we call for the essential next step: decriminalization. The example of Portugal and other European countries illustrates that this policy works.

    We ask you to prevent thousands of more unnecessary deaths by supporting this resolution.

    Sincerely,

    Organizational Signatories

    BC Civil Liberties Association
    Canadian Association of Social Workers
    Criminalization and Punishment Education Project
    Families of Sisters in Spirit
    Harm Reduction Nurses Association
    Journal of Prisoners on Prisons
    keepSix - Supervised Consumption Services (Toronto)
    Moms Stop The Harm
    Overdose Prevention Ottawa
    Overdose Prevention Society Vancouver
    PIVOT Legal Society
    Say Know - Drug Education Project Non-Profit

    Individual Signatories

    Adam Keller
    Alexandra Belanger
    Alexandra Collins - British Columbia Centre on Substance Use, Research Assistant; Simon Fraser University, PhD Candidate
    Alexis Shotwell
    Alice Maguire - Social Worker
    Andrea Reimer- City Councillor
    Angela James - business owner
    Angela Welz
    Ann Murray
    Anna Cooper - Pivot Legal Society, Staff Lawyer
    Anne Marie Lasuta
    Anthony
    Arij Riahi - Lawyer
    Arlene Last-Kolb - Moms Stop The Harm Chapter leader Manitoba
    Bernadette Lettner - Hep C treatment nurse
    bita mary eslami - Heads and Hands
    Bob Rae
    Brenda Warner - Retired
    Brent Pierce
    Brian Henderson - Retired Director, Wilfrid Laurier University Press
    Bruce Robinson - Self employed
    Caitlin Shane - Lawyer, Pivot Legal Society
    Candace Day Neveau
    Carey Linde - lawyer
    Carol Mackie - Mother of an overdose victim
    Carrie Ann - Sasktel
    Casey Hrynkow - Masters student, SFU
    Cathy Crowe - Street Nurse
    Charene Monk
    Charlene Winger
    Cheryl Wagstaff
    Christine Bossley
    Clara Casucci-McLeod - Aunt to my nephew, Jordan
    Clare Keast
    Corinne Chapman - Mother of Bradley Chapman who died of an overdose in 2015
    Corinne Woods - Moms Stop The Harm
    Dalene Bodechon
    Dan Warner - Retired
    Dana Dmytro
    darlana treloar - Moms Stop the Harm
    Darlene Augustson - The Compassionate Friends of Vernon
    David Juurlink - Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto
    Dr. Dawn Moore - Associate Professor, Carleton University
    Debbie Lewis - Mother of daughter who died from fentanyl poisoning
    Deborah Gatenby
    Deborah Watson - MSTH
    Delia Cassatini - Mother and Grandmother, Retired
    Denise Marie Vandal
    Dennis Long - Breakaway Addiction Services
    Diane Hannah - MSTH
    Diane McNally - Parent; Public Education School Trustee
    Dianne Martin - Chief Executive Officer, Registered Practical Nurses of Ontario
    Dominique Adams - RN
    Donald MacPherson - Canadian Drug Policy Coalition
    Dr. Dorothy Bakker - University of Guelph, Student Health, Physician; McMaster University, Associate Clinical Professor
    Emilie Taman - Replacement professor, University of Ottawa Faculty of Common Law
    Emily Jenkins - University of British Columbia, School of Nursing, Assistant Professor
    Evelyn Violini
    Felix Attard
    Fernand Magnin - Retired teacher, father of a girl who died from Fentanyl poisoning
    Gary Barwin
    Gaylene Lalonde
    Geoff Bardwell, PhD - Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia; BC Centre on Substance Use
    Gerry Pearpoint
    Glen Leiper – Parent
    Greg Macdougall
    Gregor Robertson - Mayor, City of Vancouver
    Hakique Virani - Clinical Assistant Prof - University of Alberta; Medical Director - Metro City Medical Clinics
    Hayley Munroe Craig - Karmik/Owner & Co-Founder & Outreach Director
    Heather Fookes - Mother
    Ingrid Guillet
    Irene Paterson - Moms Stop the Harm
    Iris Youngberg
    Jamie Hucul
    Jamie Whittaker
    Jan Christianson-Wood - Canadian Association of Social Workers, President
    Jane Harding - Moms Stop the Harm
    Janice Abbott - CEO, Atira Women's Resource Society/Atira Group of Women-Serving Agencies
    Janine Violini - Administrative Consultant and Trainer
    Jason McGrath
    Jen Ko - RCHC / RN / TOPS / Coordinator
    Jenna Valleriani - Strategic Advisor, CSSDP; Post-doctoral fellow
    Jennifer Kilty - Associate Professor, Criminology, University of Ottawa
    Jennifer Windsor
    Jia Hu
    Jill Robinson - Clinical Psychology Graduate Student
    Jim Belanger
    Jonathan Gormick
    Joseph Casucci - Father of 4 children
    Julie Vail
    Kapri Rabin - Street Health, Executive Director
    Karen Cettiga
    Kari Ursulescu - Medicine Hat Drug Coalition
    Kathleen Scott - Self employed
    Kathy Wagner
    Kelly White - Street Health
    Kevin Hollett - BC Centre on Substance Use
    Kim Leclerc - Mom
    Kim Pare
    Dr. Kora DeBeck - Simon Fraser University, Assistant Professor
    krishna e bera - individual
    Laura Day
    laurel keating - MSTH
    Leigh Chapman - Toronto Overdose Prevention Society
    Leila Attar - Co-Organizer at Overdose Prevention Ottawa
    Leslie McBain - co-founder Moms Stop the Harm
    Linda Belanger - MSTH
    Linda Schaeffer - MSTH
    Lindsey Richardson - University of British Columbia / Assistant Professor
    Lisa Reinbolt - Grieving mother
    Lisa Wright
    Lise Loubert - Physician
    Liz Singh - Streetworker - Head and Hands
    Lorna Thomas - Moms Stop The Harm, Co-founder
    Luisa Rotella
    Lyn Firth - Lyn Firth Counselling for women; Registered Professional Counsellor
    Lynn Mather - Retired social worker and addictions counsellor
    M-J Milloy, PhD - BC Centre on Substance Use / Research scientist
    Margaret McGregor - Physician
    Marie-Eve Sylvestre - Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa
    Marilou Gagnon
    Marion Wright - Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services, Executive Director
    Martha Jackman - Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa
    Mary
    Matt Ingrouille - Say Know - Drug Education Project / Founder / Director
    Matthew Witt - Member: Moms Stop The Harm
    Maureen Christensen - Mother of deceased son (2017)
    Megan Lowry - Toronto Overdose Prevention Society
    Melanie Spence
    Mellany Buryska - Social Worker
    Michael Spratt - Partner, Abergel Goldstein & Partners
    Micheal Vonn - BC Civil Liberties Association / Policy Director
    Michelle Thiessen - Researcher
    Naomi A
    Natalie Kallio - Coordinator, keepSIX Supervised Consumption Services, South Riverdale Community Health Centre
    Nick Boyce - Ontario HIV and Substance Use Training Program / Director
    Nick Etches
    Niki Lucas
    Patricia Hamilton - Moms Stop The Harm
    Patrick Adams
    Patrick McKenna - Ottawa Salus, Case Manager
    Peter Kim - Pivot Legal Society
    Petra Schulz - Moms Stop The Harm, Co-Founder
    Rajdeep Kandola - Physician Lead East Calgary Family Care Clinic
    Rebecca Saah - University of Calgary
    Rhonda Carter - Service
    Rhonda Tremblay - Alberta Health Services
    Robert Casucci - Teacher
    Robert Fitzpatrick - Hope For Freedom Society Shelter Worker Supervisor
    Roxie Danielson - Inner City Family Health Team / Registered Nurse
    Dr. Roy Male
    Russell Maynard - PHS community Services Society, Senior Management
    Ruth Verkerk - Patient Voices Network of BC
    Ryan McNeil - Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, UBC
    Sajida Afridi - Metro City Medical Clinic/Physician
    Sandeep Prasad - Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights / Executive Director
    sarah blyth - Overdose Prevention Society
    Sarah Sheridan
    Sarah Stewart - Owner, Open Minds Mental Health Education and Training
    Sean Winger - Educator PWLE
    Sharon Findley
    Shawn Simmonds
    Sheila Horst
    Sheila Jennings - Doctoral Student, Osgoode Hall Law School
    Shellee Pilgrim
    Sherry Robinson
    Dr. Stacy Douglas - Assistant Professor, Law & Legal Studies, Carleton University
    Stanislav Kupferschmidt - Harm Reduction Outreach Worker/ SWCHC
    Stephanie Gasbarrino
    Stephanie Lake - PhD Student, UBC; Member of Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy (CSSDP)
    Stephanie McCune
    Susan Boyd - University of Victoria, Professor
    Susan Laurin
    Susan Robblee - Moms Stop the Harm
    Sydney Simmonds
    Sylvia Mennear - Mother of deceased son
    Tara Lee Romeo - Beyond 12 Steps Healing Treatment Center Program Director
    Tave Cole - Toronto Overdose Prevention Society
    Taylor Fleming - BC Centre on Substance Use
    Theresa Simmonds
    Tim Strain
    Vanessa
    Victor Willis - PARC/Executive Director
    Vikki Reynolds, PhD RCC - Clinical Supervisor
    Wanda Menzies - Registered Nurse
    Wendy Fleming
    Wendy Piccott - Account Manager
    Zoë Dodd

