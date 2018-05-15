Is there anything better, or more Canadian, than a Caesar? At first glance the concept seems bizarre, but this creative concoction easily trumps the Bloody Mary, a poor excuse from our neighbours to the south.

It's a cocktail so beloved that we have a national day of celebration, National Caesar Day, which falls on May 17. This year, celebrate National Caesar Day by making the best Caesars you've ever had. Whether you like them spicy or not, these five recipes have got you covered.

Hot Head Caesar

The official Caesar for National Caesar Day, this comes from legendary actor Dan Aykroyd.

Ingredients:

1 Tsp Chopped Garlic

1 Tsp Hot Sauce

2 Quarter Wedges Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

1.5 oz Vodka

4 oz Caesar Mix

Method: Rim high ball glass with spicy seasoning of your choice, add garlic, hot sauce, lime juice, vodka and muddle. Fill glass with ice, top with caesar mix and stir.

Bacon Caesar

Because bacon makes everything better...

Ingredients:

1 oz. Bacon Infused Vodka

2 dashes Bacon Flavoured Hot Sauce

3 dash Worcestershire

5 grinds Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper

4 oz. Caesar Mix

Method: Rim a highball glass with citrus and cracked black pepper. Add ice to the brim of the glass. Add the ingredients in order. Stir well to mix up the cocktail and garnish with a strip of crispy bacon.

Fireworks Caesar

For the real spice lovers, this Caesar will truly test your pain tolerance.

Ingredients:

3 Dashes Hot Sauce

2 Grinds Fresh Cracked Salt And Black Pepper

1⁄2 Jalapeno Pepper (Seeds Optional For Extra Heat)

1 Garlic Clove, Minced

1⁄2 Green Onion

1 oz. Vodka

4 oz. Caesar Cocktail Mix

Method: In a mixing glass, muddle everything but the Vodka and Caesar cocktail mix. Add Vodka and caesar cocktail mix, and stir well to mix and spread flavours around. Rim a highball glass with celery salt and fill to the top with ice. Strain the mixture into the highball glass, and garnish with a cocktail prawn.

Cucumber Caesar

More refreshing than your average Caesar thanks to the addition of the fresh cucumber.

Ingredients:

4 Slices Cucumber

2 Dashes Pepper Sauce

3 Grinds Fresh Cracked Salt And Black Peeper

3 Dashes Fresh Cracked Salt and Pepper

1 oz Vodka

4 oz. Caesar Cocktail Mix

Method: In a mixing glass, muddle everything but the vodka and caesar cocktail mix. Add the vodka and caesar cocktail mix, and stir well to mix and spread the flavours around. Rim a highball glass with salt and black pepper and fill to the top with ice. Strain the mixture into the highball glass, and garnish with a slice of cucumber and basil.

Thai Mango Caesar

Caesars are designed to be playful, as this experimental Caesar proves.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Vodka

1⁄2 Barspoon Hot sauce

2 Grinds Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

1 1⁄2 oz Mango Nectar

2 1⁄2 oz Caesar Cocktail Mix

Method: Rim a highball glass with citrus and black pepper. Fill the glass to the top with ice. Add the ingredients in the order listed. Stir well to mix up the cocktail and garnish with a fresh slice of mango.

