In just a few weeks, members of parliament will begin studying Bill C-75, a massive Liberal Party bill introduced earlier this year to reform our criminal justice system.

Although Bill C-75 makes a number of different proposals in an attempt to help modernize and streamline the justice system, one of the main areas it seeks to reform is preliminary inquiries, which are held in order to determine if there's sufficient evidence for a criminal matter to proceed to trial. They are not intended to make findings of guilt, but rather to ascertain and evaluate the strength of the Crown's case against the accused.

At the end of the inquiry, the judge makes a ruling on whether there is enough evidence to commit the accused to trial or not.

gregobagel via Getty Images

As the law currently stands, preliminary inquiries can be held in a wide-range of circumstances, including where an accused person elects trial by judge alone, or by judge and jury.

In spite of the fact that they're widely available, however, they are rarely used.

A recent report from the Canadian Bar Association put the frequency of preliminary inquiries at less than 5 per cent of criminal proceedings. Statistics Canada reportedthe same statistics at 2.8 per cent in 2014 to 2015.

Preliminary inquiries are on a downward trend, and the federal government wants to keep this trend going.

Bill C-75 wishes to restrict the availability of preliminary inquiries. If it passes, they will only be available for offences committed by adults and punishable by life imprisonment. The bill also wishes to strengthen the judge's powers to limit the range of issues that are explored in such inquiries, including the list of witnesses to be called.

Supporters of these amendments say that restricting preliminary inquiries will help to curb delay in the justice system.

There are serious reasons to doubt whether or not these amendments will actually have any positive impact whatsoever on courtroom delays.

There is no question that our criminal justice system is severely over-burdened, and data indicates that where an accused person elects for a preliminary inquiry, the matter takes an average of 433 additional days to conclude. This is on top of the fact proceedings with preliminary inquiries require more nominal court appears and a higher number of days in between them, which can also contribute to systematic delay and the squandering of precious judicial resources.

Even in spite of these statistics, though, there are serious reasons to doubt whether or not these amendments will actually have any positive impact whatsoever on courtroom delays.

The infrequency at which preliminary inquiries are requested tends to mean that restricting them will not have any tangible impact on judicial proceedings. In this way, the changes contemplated in Bill C-75 may do little more than codify the reality of what's already happening in our courtrooms today.

There's also some evidence to suggest restricting these inquiries may have the opposite effect of what is intended by parliament, by contributing to delay.

This is because preliminary inquiries have proven useful for both Crown and defence counsel. Preliminary inquiries can be used to define issues, gain clarity and contribute to overall trial efficiency.

For example, engaging in a preliminary inquiry can help test witness testimony and determine whether or not a particular witness will even be required at trial. They are also undeniably useful as they allow counsel to gain valuable guidance and insight from a judge.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

By limiting preliminary inquiries, we may be taking a powerful tool away from counsel.

But we also have to consider what we are taking away from the accused.

People who are accused of a criminal offence have a right to defend themselves, and to do so under the full ambit of the law. Procedural protections, like preliminary inquiries, should not be done away with so quickly. Instead, we must take under consideration al of the issues at stake, including the rights of an accused person and the important role that such inquiries may play.

Instead of limiting access to justice by eroding the preliminary inquiry process, the government should consider other, more practical techniques in order to combat delay and improve trial efficiency.

For example, judicial vacancies should be filled promptly in order to ensure adequate resources in each and every courtroom. In the same vein, funding for legal aid programs should be increased and technology should be updated in order to create better access to justice in remote communities and to expedite nominal court proceedings.

After all, the answer to the issue of delay in our criminal justice system does not lie in a single answer. The causes of delay are multiple and varied, and a multi-faceted approached should be adopted.

Limiting preliminary inquiries is unlikely to do little more than compromise the rights of accused people in this country. If our government wants to do something about delay, it should look to more comprehensive methods that do not limit access to justice.

Have you been affected personally by this or another issue? Share your story on HuffPost Canada blogs. We feature the best of Canadian opinion and perspectives. Find out how to contribute here.

Also on HuffPost: