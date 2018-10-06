Ontario Premier Doug Ford's recent attack on his predecessor, Kathleen Wynne, made for catchy headlines — "Doug Ford Claims Liberal Deficit 'The Worst Political Coverup in Ontario's History. But as Ford claimed the previous Liberal government "lied" over a $15-billion budget deficit, he may have been busy hiding the unfunded liability of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

On Sept. 26, 2018, the Ontario government announced Ford's Houdini move in a news release entitled "Ontario Open for Business: WSIB Premium Rate Savings to Help Employers Boost Economy" with a blurb of the tautology variety: "Elimination of Unfunded Liability ensures sustainable and accountable system."

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of his caucus in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2018.

Ford declared the move "great news for everyone in the province. Employers can use these major savings to put more money back in the economy, invest in new equipment and infrastructure, and create good jobs right here in Ontario."

The seven-paragraph announcement is a classic mash-up of Ford's campaign rhetoric. And like in Ford's 2018 provincial campaign, what was left unsaid is worth paying attention to most.

Waving a wand at a $14.2-billion problem

To be sure, the news release did provide some great explanations, as in definitions: "The unfunded liability — the shortfall between future obligations to pay injured workers and the money available to pay them — stood at $14.2 billion in 2011."

In addition, the news release said: "A fully-funded system means that if workers are hurt on the job or develop illnesses, they will receive the benefits and services to which they are entitled, giving peace of mind to workers and their families."

What Ford seems to be doing is pretending that no unfunded liability exists.

The question that remains unanswered: how did the Ford government magically find more than $14 billion to eliminate the funded liability in order to fully fund the WSIB system? The news release never explains this. What Ford seems to be doing is pretending that no unfunded liability exists. The reality is, nothing substantial has changed and the shortfall must still exist despite Ford's insistence.

We can assume this because WSIB's unfunded liability has been a notoriously difficult problem to solve. Since 1984, attempts have been made to eliminate it, to no avail. From the Ontario election no magic plan has emerged — yet Ford somehow managed to wave a magic wand at a problem haunting Ontario for decades and make it disappear. If Ford did have a fiscally viable plan to address the unfunded liability, his government was really burying the lede in the news release.

Who really benefits?

Notwithstanding Ford's rhetoric about sustainability and accountability for all Ontarians, businesses are the designated beneficiaries of Ford's move. The news release notes that "premium rates for employers will be sharply reduced due to the elimination of the WSIB's Insurance Fund's unfunded liability." The news release ended on a similar note: "We will continue to manage a system that reduces the burden for business while giving our workers and their families peace of mind."

Toronto Star via Getty Images Premier Doug Ford, behind, walks through Queen's Park.

Is the Ford government promising that all injured workers will be taken care of? No. The Ford government is making promises, but the promises are not made to workers. Ford is making promises to employers at the expense of employees. In the government's news release, the only concrete and specific promise Ford can no doubt keep is to make sure businesses can pay a lot less so they can make more profits.

What Ford is saying is that what's good for businesses is good enough. Likely the construction industry and some others would love to pay less. What will happen to workers who are injured in Ford Nation? Perhaps Ford can lend them his magic wand so they can wave their injuries away.

The Ford government's news release says that "Our government is working harder, smarter and more efficiently to make life better for the people of Ontario." Keeping a problem out of sight to keep it out of the minds of Ontarians won't make their lives better. If Ford's sweeping the problem under the rug is considered a legitimate way of dealing with major funding shortfalls, who's to say Ford wouldn't deploy the same tactic to vaporize the government's deficit and debt, too — because scrapping land lines at Queen's Park won't make much of a dent, and scrapping an emissions testing program for older passenger vehicles won't net much new cash.

Have you been affected personally by this or another issue? Share your story on HuffPost Canada blogs. We feature the best of Canadian opinion and perspectives. Find out how to contribute here.

Also on HuffPost: