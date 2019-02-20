The following Canadian universities have been numerically ranked based on their positions in the overall, best Universities in Canada 2019 rankings. Schools were evaluated based on their research performance and their ratings by members of the academic community around the world and within North America.

10. Queen's University

Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., offers Canada's definitive university experience. At Queen's, the university challenge and support in equal measure. When studying at Queen's, you can expect to be exposed to innovative concepts, different ideas, and new ways of thinking.

jewhyte via Getty Images Downtown campus of the University of Calgary.

9. University of Calgary

The University of Calgary is Canada's leading next-generation university; a living, growing and youthful institution that embraces change and opportunity with a can-do attitude in Canada's most enterprising city. The university has a clear strategic direction to become one of Canada's top five research universities, grounded in innovative learning and teaching, and fully integrated within the community of Calgary.

8. The University of Western Ontario

Western University ranks as one of Canada's top research universities. It was rank #10 on our 2018 ranking it moved up the ranking by two spots which are a huge improvement, many companies use the Western university research facilities since they have state of the art research facilities in Canada. The research facilities and staffs frequently appear on CBC Marketplace.

7. University of Waterloo

The University of Waterloo is a public research university In the heart of Waterloo Region, at the forefront of innovation, the University of Waterloo is home to world-changing research and inspired teaching. The University of Waterloo was ranked No. 9 on our 2018 list however it moved up by one spot for 2019. Waterloo has a total enrolment of 36,670 students.

NicolasMcComber via Getty Images The Université de Montréal's main building with tower and lawn.

6. Université de Montréal

The Université de Montréal is a French-language public research university in Montreal. Ranked amongst the world's leading universities, and with a leafy campus in the heart of the world's most appealing student city, Université de Montréal offers a truly international experience. It was ranked No. 5 on our 2018 Ranking but moved down one spot this year.

5. McMaster University

McMaster University, a public research university in Hamilton, has a 129-year tradition of fuelling curiosity, inquiry, and discovery. The institution pushes the boundaries of knowledge through ground-breaking approaches to teaching and learning, and world-class, interdisciplinary research. McMaster was ranked No. 4 on our 2018 ranking but it moved down one spot this year.

4. University of Alberta

The University of Alberta is one of Canada's top universities and among the world's leading public research-intensive universities, with a reputation for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering, and health sciences. Alberta was ranked No. 6 on our 2018 ranking but this year it moved up two spots, which is a big rise. Albertans take their education seriously.

LeonU via Getty Images A few students seen in front of a fountain at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

3. University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia is a public research university with an excellent reputation with academics and employers alike, as well as a particularly international faculty. The University of British Columbia excels in a number of subjects and courses. UBC was ranked No. 2 on our 2018 ranking, however, it moved down one spot this year.

2. McGill University

McGill University ranks among Canada's most prestigious universities, attracting thousands of international students from over 150 countries every year, and the highest percentage of PhD students of any Canadian research university. McGill University owes its reputation to its 50 research centres. McGill was ranked No. 3 on our 2018 rank, but this year moved up the ranking.

1. University of Toronto

The University of Toronto is a public research university with 11 colleges, each of which differs in character and history. Academically, the U of T is noted for influential movements and curricula in literary criticism and communication theory, known as the Toronto School. Toronto was able to defend its number one ranking by staying ahead of other Canadian universities.

