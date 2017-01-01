Looking Back At 2016: The Year Canada Re-Engaged With The World Affaires mondiales canada As minister of International Development and La Francophonie, I have visited 15 or so countries and Canada's re-engagement was pointed out to me during each of them. But what does this re-engagement really mean? Here are five major achievements that speak to Canada's re-engagement on the international scene and the impact of our actions.

These Delicious Hangover Cures Will Give You New Life Lindsay Jang Hangovers often leave you with a combination of less-than-desirable symptoms. Nausea, stomach upset, headache... no thanks. Although there's no guarantee of a diet that will cure you of your pain, you may be able to offer some relief.

The Best Video Games Of 2016 Ubisoft We're deep enough into the current generation of consoles that developers are focused more on building worlds than figuring out the tech, resulting in some great games.

Why Saying Goodbye To Teenage Icons Makes Us So Sad Dylan Martinez / Reuters What is it about the loss of childhood figures and teenage icons that seems to rock us to our core? It struck me that these memories from our past, brought up by the untimely passing of our idols, finds us transported back to a place and time before all of the real, hard to process sadness was let in; a time before grab em by the pussy, before nightclub shootings, and school shootings, and so many shootings.

5 Ways To Boost Brain Power And Finally Concentrate At Work yacobchuk via Getty Images Do you have a hard time getting motivated at the office? Feel like you just can't concentrate? You're not alone. The good news is that you can do something about it.

New Year's Resolutions Every B.C. Politician Should Make Chris Wattie / Reuters The year is almost a wrap and - safe to say - 2016 was one for the books. In keeping with the spirit of the season, it's time again for a few New Year's resolutions for B.C.'s political parties and politicians to consider in their on-going quest for self-improvement.

Trudeau Must Heed Opposition Call To Reinstate Per-Vote Subsidy Chris Wattie / Reuters While both the issues of "cash for access" and electoral reform will continue to dog the government in 2017, it is the drip-drip of the former that could prove fatal to the credibility of the government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should embrace the constructive suggestion of the three opposition parties.

I'm Ready To Bid Adieu To This Horrible Year -- Are You? EVERSOFINE via Getty Images We've lost those we've never heard of and those we worshipped from afar. The famous and the

infamous. Those whose poetry and music and performances and stories and athletic prowess and acts of heroism and sacrifice we admired. We counted on them to help us get through the trials and tribulations of our lives.

Slay Party Season With These On-Point Hairstyle Trends Paper Boat Creative via Getty Images One of the latest hair trends includes sleek hair swept up off the face with some height up front and slightly disheveled, with a "glunge" texture through the rest of the hair. This style is great for any length of hair, and the contrasts in texture look great for the holiday season.

2016's Celebrity Deaths Should Make Us Smile With Gratitude Jack Taylor via Getty Images Why not turn it around to have a grateful heart which thanks these great artists for the many years they gave us? Why not celebrate them for fulfilling their destinies and passions?

6 Ways To Gain Clarity And Take Your Own Advice JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images Our fast-paced lives often require us to make decisions on the fly with little consideration of why we are doing what we do and even less consideration of the long-term impact of those decisions. Clarity acts as a steady light beam that guides us to the right decision -- in our business or personal lives. It helps us identify our goals and precisely when we want to achieve them.

4 Toronto Cocktail Bars To Cozy Up In Ezhukov via Getty Images With the holiday season happening, many cocktails are being consumed. Here are four Toronto cocktail bars to visit when you're in the mood for something different.

Travel Trends And Hot Destinations For 2017 Branden Camp/AP As 2016 winds down, it's time to look ahead to what the New Year has in store. Changes coming in 2017 are set to transform every aspect of the travel experience -- from the way travellers book (on their mobile phones in response to deal alerts) to the airline they choose (including an upswing in low-cost options), to how far they can stretch their travel budget (the result of greater competition).

Here's Some Free Advice For Kevin O'Leary Adrian Wyld/CP I was asked if Kevin O'Leary could beat Trudeau and my answer was "possibly." Obviously O'Leary's action is interesting, but it is only the first step to actually doing something, the first step to moving beyond blowing smoke and hot air. Hopefully his action will clean out a few of the present contenders and force some of the leadership wannabes (whose egos exceed their abilities) to the sidelines. At that point we will see a genuine leadership race start. O'Leary's line is that he wants to hear from Canadians, so I will offer him some free advice.

Let's Look To 2017 With A Renewed Sense Of Hope Shannon Fagan via Getty Images Hope is not just an aspiration, but a driving force of nature that takes on the world with a sense of determination, daring to take another chance at getting things right. It is the pitting of ourselves against the worst aspects of humanity and believing that we'll prevail. Hope is the better angels of our nature with their sleeves rolled up.

UN Security Council Censure Of Israel A Step Toward Justice Spencer Platt via Getty Images There are good reasons for Palestinians and many others to be frustrated with international mechanisms for social justice. But what the world witnessed at the UNSC on Friday may be a case of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s observation that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

The Polar Bear Dip Is A Truly Canadian Rite Of Passage Helena Wahlman via Getty Images I was convinced it would be a cold day in hell before I would even think of doing one. But that all changed suddenly last year. I allowed myself to be swept up by polar bear dip fever at work. It was fun, kinda like pledging for a fraternity. It took me back to the carefree days of my youth.

There's No 'Middle Ground' In The Climate Debate Tom Bean via Getty Images We aren't arguing about what colour to paint the local hockey arena. It's about the science concerning one of the most dire issues facing humanity. So for starters, how about if we don't ask how to "reconcile" public opinion before knowing what the science says?

Together, We Can Achieve A Great Deal In 2017 Dennis McColeman via Getty Images The past year has been very eventful for Canada and the world -- in some very good ways, and, unfortunately, in some very bad ones. I do think the next year can provide an opportunity to support more women and marginalized people to be involved in politics and run for office, but this will require our collective actions to create spaces and opportunities.

10 Things You Can Cook With Leftover Wine BiteMeMore.com December is known as the most festive month filled with gatherings of family and friends... not to mention loads of delicious food and drinks! During the holiday season, we know that you may end up with a few leftovers, so we wanted to give you a tasty leftover cure that will turn tomorrow's meal into something special!

Keep Your New Year's Eve Party Hygienic JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images In Canada, the December marks the arrival of several infectious respiratory viruses, such as the dreaded influenza virus. Depending on what part of the country you call home, other names such as rhinovirus, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus, and human metapneumovirus are circulating amongst the population.