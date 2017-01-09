Canada's Immigration Policy Must Aim To Fulfill Our Economic Needs PC Canada has always been a country largely open to immigration, because of its vastness and its relative youth. I believe that by and large, our immigration policy has been very successful. But we are not immune to the conflicts and social tensions happening elsewhere.

'Your English Is So Good!' commerceandculturestock via Getty Images I can read, write and speak in two other languages in addition to English and have a strong background in a third. My mother tongue is Urdu. However, my children grew up speaking English. After having many entertaining conversations such as the following with my children, I now realize that English is indeed a difficult language to become proficient in.

How To Explain Gaps In Your Resume David Gould via Getty Images In 2016, it's very common for people to take time out of their careers to travel, work on personal projects, and care for loved ones, among many other reasons. It's no longer frowned upon in the way it may have been 10 or 20 years ago, so it's okay to be upfront about time out on your resume.

We Are One Step Closer To A Vaccine Against A Dangerous Virus PhotoAlto/Eric Audras via Getty Images This week, as expected, flu has taken over the headlines. All across Canada, hospitals are being overwhelmed by patients suffering from this well-known disease. Yet, among those looking for medical assistance, many will not have the influenza virus but another lesser known pathogen.

5 Fun Cross-Training Winter Activities To Keep You Active Daniel J. Grenier via Getty Images Incorporating cross-training once or twice a week in your workout routine will keep you motivated with your running, build strength and help prevent injury. In addition, cross-training is a good alternative to running when you can't run due to poor weather conditions.

Step Off The See-Saw Of Guilt-Inducing New Year's Resolutions Martin Barraud There's a downside to these types of lofty resolutions - they simply don't work. These goals are often drastic and leave little room for compromise. They are often all-or-nothing plans that set people up for failure, and once you fall off the wagon, so to speak, you can't help but feel discouraged.

Grieving Your Animal Best Friend Omar Burgos DÃ¤ttwyler | 500px You grieve your pet the exact same way you grieve any loved one. You cry; you laugh. You remember the moments, how you came together, and the good times and the tender times you shared. You try to make sense of this gaping hole in your life and, most especially, in your heart. You are asked to accept what you rigorously do not want to accept, but know to be true.

On The Death Of Carrie Fisher And Anti-Psychiatry Trolls Paul Hackett / Reuters When someone dies unexpectedly from something like sudden cardiac arrest as appears to be the case with Carrie Fisher, it is a tragedy. And it is more of a tragedy when the person is young like Ms Fisher was at age 60. But what is an unconscionable travesty, are the blogs being written about her by the anti-psychiatry people who are using her death to promote their beliefs.

These Under-The-Radar Universities Are Canada's Best Kept Secret ViewApart via Getty Images Can you name all 98 universities in Canada? Quite honestly, we'd be impressed if you could hit more than 20. Which ones don't have the marketing budgets of the larger schools to make them internationally known? And which ones simply want to be kept under the radar?

A Look At Where Our Exotic Produce Comes From Tom Merton via Getty Images You know the mesh bags of avocados, oranges, and lemons you see at the grocery store? Those are bagged to reduce how many times the fruit is touched by the consumer. All it takes is one sick person to sort through the lemon bin to spread germs and potentially transmit illness.

Mental Health Issues Shouldn't Overshadow Victims Of Men's Violence CP handout/Facebook Caring for our veterans, particularly those suffering from PTSD, is undoubtedly an important issue. However, a conversation around mental health shouldn't overshadow men's violence against women and children. More concerning, shifting the narrative towards mental health and further away from men's violence make it even more difficult to hold perpetrators of similar acts of violence accountable.

3 Keys To A Successful Podcast stephanie phillips via Getty Images Having a super cool name doesn't matter. Like Google, iTunes is a search engine. Unless you're Malcolm Gladwell or already have a massive social media following, you need your show to be indexed properly.

Soccer Led Me To Embrace Every Part Of My Multiracial Heritage Geneva Abdul Growing up, my parents had never imposed their cultures on me -- my cultural identity had always felt like a decision between Canadian, Trinidadian and British. It wasn't until I had recently retired my soccer cleats when I'd realized I had never had to make the choice, that I could be all three.

How One Syrian Family Is Settling In To Their New Life In P.E.I. UNICEF Canada The brutal Syrian conflict has forced over 2.2 million children to flee to neighbouring countries and beyond. Basel Alrashdan, 11, and his family were the first Syrian family to be resettled on Canada's Prince Edward Island.

What I Would Say To My Deceitful Ex-Husband, 20 Years Later MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski via Getty Images It was a novel suggestion. What would I say to my former spouse if given the opportunity? We haven't spoken in nearly two decades. Twenty five years of marriage is so far behind me now that most of my life has been without him. I grew up after he left, a painful but invigorating process.

Alberta Should Be Proud Of Gay-Straight Alliances In Its Schools Lisa Stokes via Getty Images It takes an incredible amount of courage and leadership to actually go to the principal at an outwardly Christian school and ask to start a GSA. To those students, you have my admiration and my respect. Students all over Alberta need to know that it can happen at their school, too.

How I Responded When I Was Asked To Recommend A 'Younger' Me Robert Nicholas via Getty Images When the email screamed at me from my inbox, I did think about it quite seriously. Did I know someone else, younger, who had written six books on parenting, had four children, and had been at the business of parenting for 25 years, and the parenting business for 15, after spending 18 years in corporate marketing?

5 Smoothie Bowl Recipes For A Smooth Start To 2017 BiteMeMore.com These five-minute smoothie bowls are super easy and fast to whip up. These colourful bowls are packed with flavour and loads of nutrients that will keep you feeling fresh, awake and energized.

Clash Of The Sinclairs: A Story Of American Socialism And Fascism Bettmann via Getty Images The grand plans of socialism are doomed once put into practice, several characters surmise, even before the rise of Windrip. But fascism can somehow use that existing path and exploit it for its own.

Nothing Is Sexier Than Self-Awareness lzf via Getty Images Self-awareness is the starting point for self-improvement. The more you pay attention to how you operate, the faster you'll understand why you do the things you do and how it impacts your life. It's the difference between sleepwalking your way through existence and peeling back the veil of who you truly are and beginning to grow into who you can be.

5 New Year's Health Changes You Can Actually Keep Oko_SwanOmurphy via Getty Images It's become commonplace to now rip on the idea of setting a New Year's resolution and the fact that you have a very good chance of not sticking with it. I used to be one of those people and I do recognize the statistics that show the chances of staying with a resolution are slim. I still believe that setting them, in a specific way, though, can still be very effective.