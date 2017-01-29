More
January 29, 2017

Cody Battershill

Founder of Calgaryism, Realtor

Anti-Oil Activists Never Think Of The People Who Get Hurt

Jane Fonda Mark Blinch / Reuters

I haven't noticed many of these wealthy film idols advocating for poor people who can't even pay for the most basic, reliable oil-based technologies. Cutting off affordable petroleum-based resources isn't just frivolous; it's harmful to the most vulnerable people in society.

Canadian Permanent Residents Exempt From U.S. Travel Ban: Hussen

Ahmed Hussen
Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

PM Feels Heat.. NDP Race Heats Up.. Saudi Arms Deal Is A Go.. More O'Leary Drama

  • Comments

Court Temporarily Blocks Parts Of Trump's Refugee And Travel Ban

Jfk Airport Protest
Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • |

Avoidable Errors Cause 20 Pipeline Leaks A Year In Canada

Canada Pipeline
Chris Helgren/Reuters

Canada Better At 'American Dream'.. TPP Dead.. Stock Markets Hit All-Time Highs..

  • Comments
  • | Business Videos

Give Shelter To Those Under 'Brutal' Trump Ban: Kenney Urges Canada

Jason Kenney
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Riders #DeleteUber, Accuse App Of Profiting From Trump's Ban

Trump Protest Jfk
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

UPDATED
Trump's Entry Ban Doesn't Apply To Canadian Dual Citizens, Officials Clarify

Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
  • Comments (57)

Tech Leaders: Canada Should Accept ‘Those Displaced' By Trump Ban

Protest John F Kennedy Airport
Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Comments
  • | Business Videos

Prof Seeks Canadian Citizenship As 'Refugee' Of Trump Presidency

Trump
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
  • Comments

Military Deployed To Help With Severe N.B. Ice Storm: Premier

Brian Gallant
CP
  • Comments
  • | Brian Gallant

Reminder: These Not-Terrible Things Have Also Happened Since Trump

Park Ranger
inhauscreative via Getty Images

Trudeau To Refugees: 'Canadians Will Welcome You'

Donald Trump
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump Says Order To Bar Refugees, Travellers Is 'Working Out Very Nicely'

Athena Image
Pete Marovich/Getty Images
  • | Muslims

Vancouver Father-Son Duo Build 3D Printer To Send To The Moon

Alex Sergei Dobrianski
Darryl Dyck/CP

Soup Social Brings Neighbourhood Together.. Offensive 'Moby Dick' Restaurant

  • Comments
  • | Vancouver

Ontario Woman Charged In False Amber Alert

Toronto Police Cruiser
Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images
  • Comments (15)

WestJet Waives Cancellation Fee For Travellers Trump Has Banned

Westjet
Bloomberg via Getty Images

It Begins: Refugees Turned Away At Airports

Athena Image
Carlos Barria / Reuters
  • |

Alberta PC Leadership Contender Drops Out Of Race Filled With 'Vitriol'

Stephen Khan
Facebook

Greener Oilsands Ahead?.. Puppy Rescued From Ditch.. Trudeau Booed.. Tuition 'Sugar Daddy'

HMV Canada To Close All Stores

Hmv Canada Store
Rene Johnston via Getty Images
  • Comments (321)
Althia Raj

Trudeau Sets Benchmark For What He Considers Success As PM

Justin Trudeau
Chris Bolin / Reuters

Dear President Trump: Our Grandparents Were Refugees. This Is Their Story.

Max Horst Segall World War Ii Holocaust Warsaw Ghe
Segall Family
  • | Refugee Crisis

Liberals' Budget Deficit Soars .. As Promised

Trudeau Morneau
Canadian Press/Jake Wright

Manitoba Premier Under Fire Again For 'Racist' Hunting Comments

Brian Pallister
CP
  • Comments (21)

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 2 During New Brunswick Ice Storm

New Brunswick Ice Storm
CP
  • Comments

GM Sending Ontario Jobs To Mexico, Union Head Says

General Motors Logo
Rebecca Cook / Reuters
  • Comments (171)
  • | Unifor

Tories Slam PM's 'Ignorance' About Bill They Say Will Save Lives

Justin Trudeau
Liam Richards/CP
  • Comments (153)

► See Just How Long The U.S.-Mexico Border Is (It's Really Long)

Us Mexico Border
MARIO VAZQUEZ via Getty Images

► You Can Climb Inside This Family's 6-Metre-High Snowman

Giant Snowman
JoshuaDueck/YouTube
  • Comments

Gucci Casts Black Models, Isn't As Progressive As They Think

Gucci
tupungato via Getty Images
  • Comments

Sorry, Fellas! Looks Like Women Are The Multi-Tasking Champs

Women Multitasking
michaeljung via Getty Images

Liberal MPs? More Like Professional Bhangra Dancers

Liberal Mps Bhangra
Scott Brison/Facebok

Desk Decorations That'll Make You A Productive Superstar

Desk
Yuri_Arcurs via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | A Better 9 To 5

Is There A Link Between Depression And Cancer?

Depression
stevecoleimages via Getty Images

Time's Powerful New Cover Reminds The World The Resistance To Trump Has Arrived

Time Mag
TIME Magazine
  • |

Your Man Will Actually Like These Valentine's Day Gifts

Valentines Day Boyfriend
dolgachov via Getty Images

The Year Of The Rooster Is Going To Suck For These 3 Signs

Chinese Zodiac
exxorian via Getty Images

20 Cute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas She'll Love

Valentines Day
bokan76 via Getty Images

Do You See What's Hilariously Wrong With This Pregnancy Test Ad?

Predictor Pregnancy Test Ad
Predictor

Robin Thicke Ordered To Stay Away From Ex-Wife

Robin Thicke Paula Patton
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
  • Comments

Turn Messy Kids Into Your Greatest Friends

Kids Tidying Up
PeopleImages via Getty Images

Goop Would Like You To Buy A Gold Butt For $485

Gold Butt
Goop
  • Comments

This 31-Year-Old Man And 89-Year-Old Woman Are The Sweetest BFFs

Chris Salvatore Norma Cook
instagram.com/chrissalvatore
  • Comments (12)

Uniqlo Canada Faces Backlash Over Clothing Giveaway

Uniqlo Toronto
Canadian Press
  • Comments (18)

Most Canadian Game Ever Combines Crokinole And Curling

Crokicurl
Public City Architecture

If You Have Terrible PMS, It Could Be Because Of Your Cat

Pms Cats
koldunova via Getty Images
  • Comments

When And How Fast You Go Bald Could Be A Sign Of Prostate Cancer

Bald Man
herkisi via Getty Images
  • Comments

Girls Think Boys Are Smarter Than Them By Age 6

Girl In Classroom
asiseeit via Getty Images
  • Comments (21)

Basketball Player's Eye Pops Out Of Socket During Game

Akil Mitchell
Anthony Au-Yeung via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

The 'Bad Lip Reading' Of Trump's Inauguration Will Heal Your Soul

Trump Bad Lip Reading
Bad Lip Reading/YouTube
  • Comments (88)
