February 1, 2017

David Suzuki

Co-founder, David Suzuki Foundation

Indigenous People Are Fighting For Us All

Idle No More Chris Wattie / Reuters

Nothing is more sacred than that which provides life and health: clean air, safe water, healthy soil, photosynthesis. Yet damaging natural systems on which those conditions depend is seen as irrelevant, external to economic considerations. Thoughtful, sensitive corporate executives can't let their love of children or nature affect their decisions because consequences like pollution and habitat degradation are simply the "costs of doing business."

Missing Canadian Diver Believed To Be 'Sharkwater' Filmmaker

Rob Stewart
Getty Images
Canadian CEO Steps Up To Pay Funeral Costs For Quebec Victims

Mohamad Fakih
Melissa Renwick via Getty Images

Trudeau Has Better Things To Do Than Complain To Fox News: Tories

Lisa Raitt
John Woods/CP
Did Beijing Disappear A Chinese-Canadian Billionaire?

Xiao Jianhua
Financial Times

Canada Better At 'American Dream'.. TPP Dead.. Stock Markets Hit All-Time Highs..

Quebec Mosque Reopens With Shooting Aftermath On Full Display

Quebec City Mosque Reopens
CP

Banner Naming Victims Of Mosque Attack Hung At Leitch's Office

Kellie Leitch Office
Twitter: Ally G

PMO Vs. Fox News.. Dion's Next Step.. Bernier Raking In Cash.. May Pressures PM

O'Leary Says Americans Know Him More Than Trudeau

Kevin Oleary
Chris Young/CP
Proposed Trump State Visit Poses A Predicament For The Queen

Queen Elizabeth
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
B.C. Pipeline Approval 'Tainted' By Political Donations: Petition

Christy Clark
BC Gov Flickr | Flickr

Soup Social Brings Neighbourhood Together.. Offensive 'Moby Dick' Restaurant

Joshua Ostroff

What Makes An Attacker A Terrorist In Canada?

Alexandre Bissonnette
CP
PMO Calls Out Fox News For False Reporting On Quebec Mosque Attack

Fox News Tweet
Fox News/Twitter

Stand Up Against Trump's 'Racism And Hatred,' Mulcair Tells Trudeau

Thomas Mulcair Justin Trudaeu
Adrian Wyld/CP
Mohamed Omar

MP Takes Oath With Qur'an In Solidarity With Quebec Muslims

Marc Miller
Marc Miller/Facebook
Immigrant Tech Workers Might Ditch The U.S. For Canada

Silicon Valley Google
shutterstock

Suspect In Quebec Mosque Attack Is A Fan Of Trump

Alexandre Bissonnette
Facebook

Climate Scientists Turn To Canada To Save Vulnerable Data From Trump

Climate Data Backups
Facebook
Disturbing Computer Searches Found In Triple Murder Case

Douglas Garland
CP

Greener Oilsands Ahead?.. Puppy Rescued From Ditch.. Trudeau Booed.. Tuition 'Sugar Daddy'

Althia Raj

Grit MP Notes Obama's Record When Pressed On Trump's Executive Orders

Andrew Leslie
Adrian Wyld/CP

Trudeau Won't Rule Out Taxing Health, Dental Benefits

Justin Trudeau Bill Morneau
Sean Kilpatrick/CP
Layoffs At Dozens Of Bell Media Locations Nationwide

Bell Media
CP
Dion Agrees To Serve As Ambassador To EU, Germany

Stephane Dion
Adrian Wyld/CP

Accused In 'Knees Together' Sexual Assault Retrial Found Not Guilty

Calgary Court
CP
Althia Raj

Trudeau's Tweet About Refugees Is Meaningless Without Action: May

Elizabeth May Justin Trudeau
CP

Fox News, Daily Mail Slammed For Calling Mosque Attack Suspect 'Lone Wolf'

Alexandre Bissonnette
Facebook
Canada Has The Developed World's Hottest AND Coldest Housing Markets

House Price Growth
Knight Frank
Bernier Leads Conservative Contenders In Fundraising

Maxime Bernier
Mario Beauregard/CP
NDP To Liberals: Step Up And Fill The Gaps Left By Trump's Ban

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau
Getty/Associated Press
Calgary's Muslim Mayor Asks Canadians To 'Denounce Hatred'

Naheed Nenshi
YouTube

Greener Oilsands Ahead?.. Puppy Rescued From Ditch.. Trudeau Booed.. Tuition 'Sugar Daddy'

Canada's Economy Strengthens, But Potential Problem Brews

Construction Cranes Vancouver
Ed Snowshoe via Getty Images

French Far-Right Party Calls Quebec Mosque Attack 'Deplorable'

Marine Le Pen
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beyoncé Just Announced She's Pregnant With Twins

Beyonce Pregnant
Instagram/Beyonce
Actor Eligible For Both Male And Female Categories At Award Show

Ameko Carroll
Supplied
Dove Trolls The Trump Administration With 'Alternative Facts' Ad

Dove Alternative Facts Campaign
Dove
A Kindergarten In Australia Banned Birthday Cakes

Birthday Cake Kids
RichLegg via Getty Images
Kyle Lowry Insists On Calling Trump's Travel Ban 'Bulls**t'

Kyle Lowry
USA Today Sports / Reuters

Model Iskra Lawrence Gets Super Real About Stomach Rolls

Iskra Lawrence
iskra/Instagram
Why Nap Rooms Are The New Conference Rooms

Nap Room
Bloomberg via Getty Images

This Moose Story Seems Very Canadian But It Happened In Idaho

Moose Basement
Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley
Natalie Portman's #1 Pregnancy Fear Is One We Can All Relate To

Natalie Portman
Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Parents Fined For Taking Son Out Of School For A Wedding

Kids School
gpointstudio via Getty Images
Sportsnet Anchor: 'Better Not Tell Anyone You're Muslim,' My Mom Said'

Faizal Khamisa
instagram.com/faizkham
Teen With Leukemia Checks 'Tasing Someone' Off Her Bucket List

Alyssa Elkins
Wochit/Screenshot

Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Is Her Exact Mini-Me

Iris Apatow
C Flanigan via Getty Images
15 Restaurants In Halifax You Have To Try

Best Restaurants Halifax
The Bicycle Thief/Facebook

Kal Penn Has The Perfect Response For Bigots And Xenophobes

Kal Penn
Jared Siskin via Getty Images

What's Good On Netflix In February?

Santa Clarita Diet
Netflix US & Canada/YouTube

Edmonton Theatre Cancels 'Othello' After Casting White Woman In Lead

Othello
Walterdale Theatre/Twitter
Ellen DeGeneres Shuts Down Trump's Ban Using ‘Finding Dory'

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Tube

Netflix February Picks.. Best Halifax Restaurants.. Should You Try A Detox?

David And Victoria Beckham Secretly Got Hitched Again

David Victoria Beckham
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
Gigi And Bella Hadid Protest Against Trump's 'Muslim Ban'

Gigi Bella
PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images

Dry Shampoo Tips.. Best Winter Boots.. How To Deal With Dandruff..

Women Are Still Being Shunned By The Oscars

Ava Duvernay
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
First Transgender Model At An Indian Fashion Week Hopes To Inspire Others

Anjali Lama
STRINGER via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Criticized Her Use Of IVF

Chrissy Teigen
Danny Moloshok / Reuters

Kid-Friendly Snack Recipes.. Funniest Kids' Notes.. Royal Baby News

3 Little Girls Just Proved Why Representation Is So Important

Hidden Figures
tarajiphenson/Instagram
