Nothing is more sacred than that which provides life and health: clean air, safe water, healthy soil, photosynthesis. Yet damaging natural systems on which those conditions depend is seen as irrelevant, external to economic considerations. Thoughtful, sensitive corporate executives can't let their love of children or nature affect their decisions because consequences like pollution and habitat degradation are simply the "costs of doing business."
There are currently 150 million tonnes of plastic debris floating in the world's oceans. Most of it takes centuries to break down. Thousands of large animals -- such as turtles and birds -- die every year from indigestible plastic debris in the ocean. Millions of other sea creatures suffer when they consume plastic.
We cannot allow indifference or silence to normalize the language of intolerance in political discourse. I, for one, do not want the next generation of politicians to have to apologize for injustices that I have the ability to prevent.
The framework is both comprehensive and ambitious, but will it work in time for Canada to meet its Paris commitment of a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030? To answer this question, we need to look more closely at some of the key elements of the framework.
This does not mean that you need to spend the next 40-something weeks on the couch, elbow-deep in a bag of chips. There are plenty of ways to reignite your resolutions and have year-end success.
One frontline in the battle over facts is playing out in the public arena of Wikipedia, where history is catalogued in real-time and where each of us have the opportunity to act as historians, contributing to editorial decisions. But what happens when government officials take to the web to edit this public resource? And what are the implications of allowing elected officials and bureaucrats to shape the narrative -- often without the knowledge of the public?
Through becoming a tourist in my own hometown, I discovered green spaces, museums, galleries, restaurants and attractions I never knew existed.
As his first act in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order, taking the first step to repeal the Affordable Care Act. With the stroke of a pen, 20 million Americans may soon find themselves without health insurance.
Things move at such a drunken, furious pace in the social media world that Trump's own press secretary cited this tragedy as proof that a ban on Muslim countries was sensible. Of course, this was still when a witness was being reported as the suspect. And by "suspect" I mean "guilty terrorist," naturally. Only, in reality, he was the hero who called law enforcement. It's an unfortunate distinction for those of you who enjoy being the first to post BREAKING NEWS as your statuses, I know. But here we are.
From 1990 to the present, cuts to our aid budget were triple that of domestic programs in percentage terms. Given that aid accounts for a mere two per cent of total spending, this was nickel-and-diming the poor was downright unconscionable. We now spend a miserly 0.26 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) on aid.
It does indeed take time to integrate newcomers. It's not easy to help them find work and teach them a new language, but surely we can be more welcoming.
When it comes to countering radicalization, Canadian policy has a different problem. While the U.S. is pursuing a response to radicalization which actually feeds the problem it is supposed to be addressing, the Canadian response of late has been to effectively deny the reality of the conflict that we are in.
We have long maintained a sense of pride in being pro immigrant, refugee friendly, and a safe haven for all. This act of terrorism proved without a doubt that this is not the case. Instances of Islamophobia, racism, and anti-immigrant sentiment have been present in Canadian society for longer than most would like to admit.
Heather Mallick's latest column on how new Canadians can learn to like it here falls short. If she really thinks all it takes to make immigrants feel at home in Canada is a conversation with a pharmacist at a Shoppers Drug Mart or getting lost at a Canadian Tire franchise, perhaps she is living in a bubble.
Canadians cannot support dissent against Trump without supporting dissent here, especially when it makes you uncomfortable. If Black Lives Matter or Idle No More, leave you feeling defensive, ask yourself why? Seek out voices from underrepresented communities and listen to what they have to say.
Open up almost any magazine, website or video, and you're likely to hear a story about the struggles couples have with infertility and the measures they take to have a baby of their own. As a mother of four, I was lucky enough to be able to conceive easily and naturally, and it is only through speaking with friends and colleagues that I understand the challenges many couples face in trying to have a family.
We Canadians, if we stay true to our beliefs as expressed in our Charter, have an opportunity to be a shining example to the world that building bridges will trump building walls virtually every time when it comes to nation-building; and more importantly repairing the world for the better.
Given the tenor of hate and division that surrounds us, here's an invitation to focus on something positive, and something achievable; something that will bring benefit to communities across the country, and build better health outcomes for all Canadians.
For years, Canadian security forces have been busy entrapping Muslim youth, following faint tracks and turning them into full-fledged criminal cases to please their political masters, over the ten dark Harper years, that they did not pay attention to protecting the real vulnerable segment of society.
Gestures and words on the part of our politicians do matter. We may never know what drove the attackers to murder six people praying in their Quebec City mosque this past weekend. However, we can be certain that fear-mongering language from our politicians can only be dangerous and counter-productive to a healthy and unified Canadian society.
Overwhelmingly, most decent Liberal and Conservative politicians are appalled by Trump. They are disgusted and shocked. In private, they will certainly tell you that. But in public? They say, and have said, precisely nothing.
In stark contrast to what has been taking place in Canada, the Trump administration has moved quickly since taking office to enact xenophobic, racist and anti-immigrant policies. With only a week in office, Trump has signed his name to two separate executive orders that will severely affect the lives of immigrants and refugees.
Multiple gunmen stormed a mosque in Quebec city during evening prayers and six people are dead. This is my home. This is my place of birth. I have to look my children in the eyes on Monday morning when I tell them this happened. I have to tell them that people went to a mosque just a few hours away from where we live and were shot while worshiping peacefully.