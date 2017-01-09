Last week cemented Canada's status as an international darling. Our country topped the New York Times' list of the "52 Places to Go in 2017" and was lauded in the Guardian for being one of the only nations that touts diversity over nativism. For a country that's historically been known as a wallflower, the attention is long overdue. But we shouldn't become "braggadocious" and let our national ego inflate. In short: We shouldn't become American. Canada has become so popular internationally precisely because of its humility.
Canada has always been a country largely open to immigration, because of its vastness and its relative youth. I believe that by and large, our immigration policy has been very successful. But we are not immune to the conflicts and social tensions happening elsewhere.
I can read, write and speak in two other languages in addition to English and have a strong background in a third. My mother tongue is Urdu. However, my children grew up speaking English. After having many entertaining conversations such as the following with my children, I now realize that English is indeed a difficult language to become proficient in.
In 2016, it's very common for people to take time out of their careers to travel, work on personal projects, and care for loved ones, among many other reasons. It's no longer frowned upon in the way it may have been 10 or 20 years ago, so it's okay to be upfront about time out on your resume.
This week, as expected, flu has taken over the headlines. All across Canada, hospitals are being overwhelmed by patients suffering from this well-known disease. Yet, among those looking for medical assistance, many will not have the influenza virus but another lesser known pathogen.
Incorporating cross-training once or twice a week in your workout routine will keep you motivated with your running, build strength and help prevent injury. In addition, cross-training is a good alternative to running when you can't run due to poor weather conditions.
There's a downside to these types of lofty resolutions - they simply don't work. These goals are often drastic and leave little room for compromise. They are often all-or-nothing plans that set people up for failure, and once you fall off the wagon, so to speak, you can't help but feel discouraged.
You grieve your pet the exact same way you grieve any loved one. You cry; you laugh. You remember the moments, how you came together, and the good times and the tender times you shared. You try to make sense of this gaping hole in your life and, most especially, in your heart. You are asked to accept what you rigorously do not want to accept, but know to be true.
When someone dies unexpectedly from something like sudden cardiac arrest as appears to be the case with Carrie Fisher, it is a tragedy. And it is more of a tragedy when the person is young like Ms Fisher was at age 60. But what is an unconscionable travesty, are the blogs being written about her by the anti-psychiatry people who are using her death to promote their beliefs.
Can you name all 98 universities in Canada? Quite honestly, we'd be impressed if you could hit more than 20. Which ones don't have the marketing budgets of the larger schools to make them internationally known? And which ones simply want to be kept under the radar?
You know the mesh bags of avocados, oranges, and lemons you see at the grocery store? Those are bagged to reduce how many times the fruit is touched by the consumer. All it takes is one sick person to sort through the lemon bin to spread germs and potentially transmit illness.
Caring for our veterans, particularly those suffering from PTSD, is undoubtedly an important issue. However, a conversation around mental health shouldn't overshadow men's violence against women and children. More concerning, shifting the narrative towards mental health and further away from men's violence make it even more difficult to hold perpetrators of similar acts of violence accountable.
Having a super cool name doesn't matter. Like Google, iTunes is a search engine. Unless you're Malcolm Gladwell or already have a massive social media following, you need your show to be indexed properly.
Growing up, my parents had never imposed their cultures on me -- my cultural identity had always felt like a decision between Canadian, Trinidadian and British. It wasn't until I had recently retired my soccer cleats when I'd realized I had never had to make the choice, that I could be all three.
The brutal Syrian conflict has forced over 2.2 million children to flee to neighbouring countries and beyond. Basel Alrashdan, 11, and his family were the first Syrian family to be resettled on Canada's Prince Edward Island.
It was a novel suggestion. What would I say to my former spouse if given the opportunity? We haven't spoken in nearly two decades. Twenty five years of marriage is so far behind me now that most of my life has been without him. I grew up after he left, a painful but invigorating process.
It takes an incredible amount of courage and leadership to actually go to the principal at an outwardly Christian school and ask to start a GSA. To those students, you have my admiration and my respect. Students all over Alberta need to know that it can happen at their school, too.
When the email screamed at me from my inbox, I did think about it quite seriously. Did I know someone else, younger, who had written six books on parenting, had four children, and had been at the business of parenting for 25 years, and the parenting business for 15, after spending 18 years in corporate marketing?
These five-minute smoothie bowls are super easy and fast to whip up. These colourful bowls are packed with flavour and loads of nutrients that will keep you feeling fresh, awake and energized.
The grand plans of socialism are doomed once put into practice, several characters surmise, even before the rise of Windrip. But fascism can somehow use that existing path and exploit it for its own.
Self-awareness is the starting point for self-improvement. The more you pay attention to how you operate, the faster you'll understand why you do the things you do and how it impacts your life. It's the difference between sleepwalking your way through existence and peeling back the veil of who you truly are and beginning to grow into who you can be.
It's become commonplace to now rip on the idea of setting a New Year's resolution and the fact that you have a very good chance of not sticking with it. I used to be one of those people and I do recognize the statistics that show the chances of staying with a resolution are slim. I still believe that setting them, in a specific way, though, can still be very effective.
Tinder exposes users to considerable rejection. As a consequence, some users may begin to question their physical appearance, their online conversational skills, and the general integrity of the opposite sex. Some may doubt themselves and their value to others, leading to undue self-monitoring for perceived flaws and defects.