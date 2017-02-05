More
February 5, 2017

China's Cash Outflow Crackdown Could Crash Vancouver Real Estate

Vancouver Condos Dessislava Dimitrova / EyeEm via Getty Images

Global real estate markets are breaking a sweat, and Vancouver should be no exception. Those same foreign buyers that sent property values soaring around the world are now a little short on foreign currency. New regulations now prohibit the exchange of yuan for real estate, making it tricky to get currency into foreign markets. Without that sweet yuan converted, Chinese buyers won't be able to continue driving prices, and could have trouble paying for existing property.

Canadian Kids Explain Why They Protest

Families Protest Toronto
Chris Young/Canadian Press
O'Leary Attracts Zingers In 1st Conservative Leadership Debate

Kevin Oleary
CP

O'Leary's Gun Gaffe.. NDP Calls PM A 'Liar'.. Katimavik Can’t Survive Much Longer

Canada's Airlines Now Boarding Trump-Banned Passengers On U.S. Flights

Air Canada Pearson Airport
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ambrose Stayed On Billionaire's Yacht While Tories Attacked PM's Trip

Rona Ambrose Justin Trudeau
The Canadian Press
U.S. Appeals Court Denies Request To Immediately Restore Travel Ban

Athena Image
Evan Vucci/AP
Emma Paling

Cree Artist Depicts The 'Alternate Facts' Canada Desperately Needs

Kent Monkman Shame And Prejudice
Kent Monkman

Michael Chong: O'Leary Gun Video Will Cost Tories Next Election

Kevin Oleary
Kevin OLeary / YouTube
Somali Refugee Refused Entry To U.S. After 10 Years On Wait List

Dadaab Refugee Camp
Tony Karumba/Getty Images
Protesters Across Canada Denounce Islamophobia After Attack, U.S. Ban

Rally Against Islamophobia Toronto
Frank Gunn/Canadian Press
12 Charts About Canadian Housing That Will Make You Go WTF

Man Scratching Head
Image Source via Getty Images

Canada Better At 'American Dream'.. TPP Dead.. Stock Markets Hit All-Time Highs..

Alt-Right Fears Behind Call To Scrap Electoral Reform: Grit Insiders

Justin Trudeau
CP

Trump's Travel Ban Temporarily Blocked Nationwide By U.S. Judge

Donald Trump
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former B.C. Couple Guilty In Polygamy Case Involving Child Bride

Brandon Blackmore
CP

Foreign-Born Tech Workers Could Flock To Vancouver.. Mohamed Fahmy Book

Canadian Filmmaker's Body Found In Ocean, Family Confirms

Rob Stewart
Getty Images

Denying Insurance For Medical Weed Is Discrimination: Tribunal

Medical Marijuana
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Thousands Gather At 2nd Funeral Service For Quebec City Victims

Quebec Mosque Funeral
CP

Ontario Steps In To Help Sick Kids Affected By U.S. Travel Ban

Eric Hoskins
CP

Feds Scramble For Clarity After Report Of Revoked Nexus Border Cards

Ralph Goodale
CP
New UNICEF Video Shows History Repeating Itself

Unicef Refugees
UNICEF

Same WestJet Plane Makes 2nd Emergency Landing In 24 Hours

Westjet
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Liberal MP Courageously Defends Toronto From Meanies

Adam Vaughan
Parlvu

Imam Says Quebec Shooting Suspect Was Also A 'Victim' Of Extremism

Alexandre Bissonnette
Facebook

'No Doubt' Louvre Knife Attack Was Terrorism: French President

Louvre Knife Attack
Reuters
The Bay Is Making A Play For Macy's: Report

Macys
shutterstock
Katimavik Youth Program Begs Trudeau For Help

Katimavik
Tibor Kolley via CP
Toronto House Prices Jump $40,000 In A Month Amid Supply 'Crisis'

Toronto Condo
Getty Images

Trump: Let's Get This NAFTA Thing Done, Pronto

Donald Trump
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Sweden's 'Feminist Government' Sticks It To Trump With New Climate Law

Isabella Lovin
Isabella Lövin/Twitter
A Major Housing Correction Is Underway In Vancouver

Vancouver Waterfront
flyingfishtw via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy Couldn't Be Funnier As Sean Spicer On 'SNL'

Melissa Mccarthy Sean Spicer
Facebook/Saturday Night Live
Powerful New Yorker Cover Signals The Start Of A Dark New Era

New Yorker Cover
the New Yorker
Rolls Royce Phantom VII's Starry Sky Is The Trippiest Car Feature Ever

Rolls Royce Phantom
Rolls Royce Motor Cars

Marley Dias, Creator Of #1000BlackGirlBooks, To Write Her Own Book

Marley Dias
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
17 Romantic Valentine's Day Gift Ideas To Renew Your Love

Valentines Gift
PeopleImages via Getty Images

JLo Says She's More Body-Confident Now Than When She Was 20

Jennifer Lopez
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

Daycare To Parents: 'Get Off Your Phone'

Daycare Sign
Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz/Facebook

21 Women Respond To Trump Telling Female Staff To 'Dress Like Women'

Other
The Huffington Post
A New Relationship Can Actually Make You Lose Weight

Relationship
PeopleImages via Getty Images
Syrian Refugee Mother Gives Birth Hours After Reaching Fort McMurray

Ibtesam Alkarnake
Fort City Church

For One Fifth Harmony Member, Trump's Politics Are Personal

Lauren Jauregui
David Crotty via Getty Images

Trudeau's Electoral Reform Pledge Would Be A Great Heritage Minute

Trudeau Heritage Minute
CP/Huffington Post Canada

Michael Buble Says Son 'Progressing Well' In Cancer Treatment

Michael Buble Son
Instagram/Michael Buble
Gord Downie Surprises Blue Rodeo Fans, Joins Band Onstage

Gord Downie
Tony Bock via Getty Images
Tove Lo Says Female Masturbation Is Nothing Scary. We Agree.

Masturbation
kicsiicsi via Getty Images
Céline Dion Set To Launch New Accessories Line

Celine Dion
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
A Pretty Damn Good Reason Why You Should Take Your Coffee Black

Coffee Cup
Westend61 via Getty Images
Farmer Defends Himself In The Great Dung Battle Of New Brunswick

Manure
Andreas Naumann / EyeEm via Getty Images

Police Charge Teen After Boxes Of 'Roll Up The Rim' Cups Stolen

Roll Up The Rim One Time Use
CP

Idris Elba Asks Kids For Dating Advice

Idris Elba
Newspix via Getty Images

90-Year-Old Man Shares His Tips To Combat Loneliness

Derek Taylor Loneliness Tips
BBC
Beyoncé Drops More Maternity Photos, Says She Has 'Three Hearts'

Beyonce Pregnancy Photos
beylite/Instagram
