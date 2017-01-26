Carbon Tax Won't Make Canada A Climate Leader If Nobody Follows Jason Lee / Reuters Climate change is "Made in China," but they get off scot-free. We need to admit one simple truth: handicapping Canadians with a tax will have zero effect on global climate change. However, that doesn't mean we can't exert influence and pursue real solutions.

We Must All Work To Eliminate The Stigma Around Mental Illness KeithBishop On January 23rd, I learned that a good friend had taken his own life the day before. We engaged in the heartbreaking exercise of wondering what we had missed and whether we had failed our friend. It is hard not to have this reaction when you lose someone you care about in this way, but we must remember that we did not fail him. What is clear is that our friend was suffering and he kept it to himself.

Keystone Resurrection Is A Test Of Trudeau's Moral Backbone Chris Wattie / Reuters I knew it was coming. At some point, Donald Trump would resurrect the Keystone XL pipeline, using his own dark magic to drag its lifeless corpse from where Barack Obama laid it to rest nearly a year and a half ago. The question now for Canada is, what is Justin Trudeau going to do about it?

9 Food Storage Tips To Help You Save Money fstop123 via Getty Images This is the time of year people tend to scrimp a bit more and in conjunction with people setting health goals for the new year, I wanted to pass on some money-saving tips. These tips, however, are not food shopping or coupon saving ideas but how to save money once you've brought that food home.

We Need To Work Less To Live Better It's absurd that so many people still work eight hours a day, five days a week -- or more -- with only a few weeks' vacation a year, often needing two incomes to support a household. Our economic system was developed when resources seemed plentiful if not inexhaustible, and physical infrastructure was lacking. We need an overhaul to meet today's conditions rather than those that existed decades ago when we were unaware of many of the potential negative consequences of our actions.

The United States Died Long Before Trump Became President Getty Images/iStockphoto It was then, right then, that the United States of America died. When you can let 20 six- and seven-year-olds be murdered, and do nothing to prevent it from happening ever again, you cease to be a country. You cease to be a people worthy of the name.

Canada's Stalled Economy Calls For A Bold New Game Plan Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press Canada is trapped in a penalty box that has been slammed shut by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Our economy is stalled, going nowhere fast. It barely ekes out a one per cent growth rate. Talk about a slump. How can we break out of this?

I'm Standing Up To A Lifetime Of Anonymous Online Racism OcusFocus via Getty Images Indigenous people are subject to racism, whether they are professors, authors, award winners, self-made or struggling. Our voices won't be silenced. I say: name your culprits and give them the exposure they desire.

Toronto Women's March: I've Always Been Marching In My Own Way Beverley Golden When I first heard about the Women's March on Washington back in November, I felt called to get involved. I've used my words and my voice over the years, but have never physically marched. It was finally the time! I decided to stand with the thousands of other concerned citizens and march in solidarity here in Toronto.

5 Things Working Moms Don't Say Enough Maartje van Caspel via Getty Images You're up early and you're up late. And in the middle, you seem to be running. Running to the office, to meetings, to soccer games, to the grocery store, to the dentist, to the PTA meeting, to the birthday party for ... well, you can't even remember who the birthday party is for. You say yes to everything, because you're a team player. Try saying these five things instead.

The Legal Implications Of HIV Non-Disclosure Derek Audette via Getty Images The Supreme Court has ruled that people living with the HIV virus carry a positive legal obligation to disclosure their HIV-positive status, regardless of the circumstance, prior to engaging in sexual relations with a new partner. If they do not, they could be charged with criminal offence -- most commonly of which would be aggravated sexual assault.

The High Cost Of 'No Fee' Lawyers Choreograph via Getty Images Every year in Ontario, without warning and through no fault of their own, thousands of people are severely injured in car accidents. It could happen to you, because it happened to us. We come from different backgrounds, different parts of the province, and have lived very different lives; we never met until this year.

International Community Must Demand Safety For Syrians In Wadi Barada KARAM AL-MASRI via Getty Images In a flagrant violation of the agreed-upon ceasefire, the Syrian government launched a heavy offensive on rebel-held Wadi Barada valley in the final days of December. Residents have been deprived of running water and electricity and are being bombarded by hundreds of missiles and barrel bombs.

Should Teachers Bring Their Politics Into The Classroom? Jeff Chiu/AP Among the groups that I saw at the Toronto march was a contingent of elementary school teachers. As most people know, the great majority of elementary school teachers everywhere are women. As women, they have experienced more than their fair share of discrimination, pay inequity, and even violence in the workplace.

Dear Premier Wynne: I Would Have Fired You Long Ago Kevin O'Leary Thank you for your letter. I have been writing you for a while now and was getting worried you were never going to write back. I'm getting involved in the Conservative leadership race because I can't stand watching incompetent politicians destroy my country. You and Justin Trudeau are two of them. Rachel Notley would be the third.

It's Time For Kathleen Wynne To Consider Stepping Aside Mark Blinch / Reuters Some decisions in politics are easy. It is not hard to oppose Trump and every vile thing he stands for. In general though political decisions are not often so clear cut. In 2017 -- sooner rather than later -- Premier Kathleen Wynne will have such a decision to make about her future, and in fact the future of the province.

It's Time To Hold Trump And His Congress Accountable The Washington Post via Getty Images Americans, and in fact the rest of the world, can no longer remain passive participants in how our cities and countries are run. Everyone has to speak up. And not just once, at an award show either. Every day, in every way. In emails, letters and voice mails to elected officials, by signing petitions, by marching locally and in our nations' capitals (peacefully) and on our own social media.

Trudeau Should Follow Trump's Example And Put Canada First Christinne Muschi / Reuters It's time for Trudeau to go beyond a cabinet shuffle and use Trump's brutally plain-spoken focus on U.S. self-interest as an opportunity to take a similarly honest and entirely self-interested approach to trade and diplomacy with the world's largest economy. Canada should look after itself first. Now's the time.

For One Child, Education Is The Solution To Yemen Violence UNICEF Before the conflict in Yemen escalated, 10-year-old Fahd lived peacefully with his family in the northern city of Sa'ada. His routine was to wake up every morning, go to school, play with friends in the evenings and go back home for dinner and do his school homework.

This Scandal Is About The Prime Minister's Actions, Not The Aga Khan Sean Kilpatrick/CP In light of the prime minister's recent visit with the Aga Khan, a lot of people are asking questions about who the Aga Khan is and what his objectives are. This is a real scandal which raises real questions about Justin Trudeau's ethics. It in no way detracts from the charitable work of the Aga Khan.

These Are The Reasons Why I Marched For My Fellow Women Jim Rankin via Getty Images When I heard about the Women's March happening on January 21, I instantly knew I would participate. So when Saturday made its appearance in Toronto -- complete with an ashy grey sky overhead -- I was there. Many of my friends asked me why I was going -- and what, exactly, we were protesting for.