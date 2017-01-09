More
January 9, 2017

featured blog posts

Angelina Chapin

Contributors Editor, Huffington Post

Canada Is Great Because We Don't Brag About Being Great

Donald Trump Reuters

Last week cemented Canada's status as an international darling. Our country topped the New York Times' list of the "52 Places to Go in 2017" and was lauded in the Guardian for being one of the only nations that touts diversity over nativism. For a country that's historically been known as a wallflower, the attention is long overdue. But we shouldn't become "braggadocious" and let our national ego inflate. In short: We shouldn't become American. Canada has become so popular internationally precisely because of its humility.

Conservative Leadership Contender Vows Not To Attack Rivals

Erin Otoole
Liam Richards/CP

'Stormy' U.S.-Canada Relations.. Scheer Baits O'Leary.. Strange Congratulations.. PM's 'Brand'

Canada's Job Outlook Hasn't Been This Good Since Before Oil Crashed

Help Wanted
Mike Kemp via Getty Images

1 In 5 Canadians Have Experienced Wireless 'Bill Shock'

Cellphone Shock
PhotoAlto/Eric Audras via Getty Images

Cafe Workers Fired Over Joke Ad.. Pot Raids..
Canada's Most Unequal Cities

Should The Rich Be Allowed To Finance Their Own Private Jails?

Metropolitan Detention Center New York
RJ Capak via Getty Images
Trump's Son-In-Law Tapped As Senior White House Adviser

Jared Kushner
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Canadian Beavers Are F*&king Up South America

Beaver Tierra Del Fuego
Getty Images
Mom, Daughter Killed In N.S. Murder-Suicide Shared Same Big Smile

Aaliyah And Shanna Desmond
C.L. Curry Funeral Home
All Hail Meryl Streep For Her Golden Globes Speech

Meryl Streep
Handout via Getty Images

Gov't Would Do More On Opioid Crisis If It Hit Ontario: Liberal MP

Hedy Fry
Adrian Wyld/CP
And The Golden Globe Winners Are ...

Ryan Gosling Viola Davis Golden Globes Winners
Getty Images

Netflix January Picks.. How To Have A Threesome.. There Are Multiple Benefits Of Sunlight

Slackliner Climbs Chairlift To Save Unconscious Skier's Life

Mickey Wilson Rescue
Mickey Wilson/Storyful
N.L. Community Wants Answers Over Deadly Police Shooting

Tom Hearn Don Dunphy
Paul Daly/Canadian Press
Man Gets 22 Years Behind Bars For Stealing TV Remote

Eric Bramwell
DuPage County Sheriff's Office

Hundreds Mourn Ontario Mother Killed In Terror Attack

Alaa Almuhandis
Melissa Renwick/Canadian Press
At Least Four Dead In Jerusalem Truck-Ramming Attack

Conflicts Horizontal
AHMAD GHARABLI via Getty Images
Worried N.B. Pet Owner Receives Ransom Call For Missing Dog

Sadie Missing Dog
Denise Ramsay
Alarm Over Fact Trump Cabinet Picks Haven't Been Fully Vetted

Horizontal
DON EMMERT via Getty Images
Trump Campaign Manager Cancels Trip To Alberta

Kellyanne Conway
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Drunk Pilot Arrested.. Thief Picks Worst Getaway Vehicle.. Dog Owner Punches Cougar

Airport Shooter Was Mentally Ill After Service In Iraq: Family

Esteban Santiago
Handout/Reuters
Feds Send Rape Kits To Ontario Reserves Amid Pressure

Alvin Fiddler
Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

NAFTA Uncertainty Spells Trouble For The Loonie: Poll

Us Dollar Canadian
Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images

Cafe Workers Fired Over Joke Ad.. Pot Raids..
Canada's Most Unequal Cities

Putin Intervened In Election To Help Trump Win: U.S. Intelligence Report

Address Holiday Season Winter Holidays New Year Te
Mikhail Klimentyev via Getty Images
Trudeau Ditches International Summit In Favour Of Canadian Tour

Justin Trudeau
Rick Madonik via Getty Images

Trudeau's Bahamas Vacation Airfare Will Be Reimbursed: PMO

Trudeau Aga Khan
CP

U.S. Ambassador To Canada Resigns After Trump Edict

Bruce Heyman
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Planned Parenthood Tried To Give Petitions To Paul Ryan. They Got A Locked Door.

Athena Image
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Alberta Advantage Massacred By NDP: Study

Rachel Notley Fort Mcmurray Fire
Codie McLachlan/Canadian Press

Heaters Started House Fire That Killed Girl: Vancouver Official

Vancouver House Fire
CP

Toddler Dies In Vancouver House Fire.. B.C. Coughs Up $50 Million For New Teachers

'I Will Fix It': Veteran With PTSD Wrote Online Before Killing Family

Lionel Desmond Daughter
CP handout/Facebook

Toronto Police End Car-Stomping Spree Without Firing A Shot

Woman Stomps Cars
Rumble Studio/Screenshot
Viola Davis Nails Why Meryl Streep Makes Us All Feel Like We Belong

Viola Davis Meryl Streep
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth's Kids Adorably Cheer On Dad At Golden Globes

Chris Hemsworth Kids
Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Best Solutions For Keeping Nasty Office Germs At Bay

Better9to52
AOL/Huffington Post Canada

Ryan Reynolds Kisses Andrew Garfield After Losing To Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds Andrew Garfield
NBCU Photo Bank
All The Looks From The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet!

Mandy Moore Golden Globes 2017
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Dry Shampoo Tips.. Best Winter Boots.. How To Deal With Dandruff..

Good Job, Ryans. You Repped Canada Well (You Too, Finn)

Ryan Gosling
Getty
Tom Hiddleston Called Out For 'Self-Indulgent' Acceptance Speech

Tom Hiddleston
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Leads To 16 Arrests

Kim Kardashian
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell Was A Breathtaking Work Of Art At The Golden Globes

Naomi Campbell
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Ryan Gosling Thanked 'His Lady' For So Much More Than His Win

Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes
Sonia Recchia via Getty Images
Viola Davis Gave A Great Speech About Trump and America, Too

Twitter
Twitter
Evan Rachel Wood's Tux Pays Homage To Bowie AND Empowers Young Girls

Evan Rachel Wood
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2017 Golden Globes

Emma Stone
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Colin Farrell Had Most Badass Golden Globes Date... His Mom

Colin Farrell
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This Might Be Why You're Not Seeing Results From Your Workout

Overweight Exercise
Tetra Images - Erik Isakson via Getty Images
Christian Slater Looked Perplexed During Tom Hiddleston's Speech

Giphy
Giphy
A Reminder That 'Hidden Fences' Is Not A Real Movie

Hidden Figures
Noam Galai via Getty Images
Winona Ryder Now Looks Like Winona Ryder 26 Years Ago

Winona Ryder Golden Globe Awards
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Janelle Monae Pulls Off A Look No One Else Can... Again

Janelle Monae
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Pregnant Natalie Portman Makes A Bold Statement At Golden Globes

Nup_176823 Nbcu Photo Bank Color Awards Show Event
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Mark Hamill Reading Donald Trump's Tweet In A Joker Voice Is CREEPY

Mark Hamill
Luke MacGregor / Reuters
David Blaine's Attempt To Catch A Bullet In His Mouth Went Painfully Wrong

David Blaine Beyond Magic Bullet Catch
YouTube

Urban Outfitters Uses A Curvy Model To Sell A Size It Doesn't Carry

Barbie Ferreira
Urban Outfitters
