January 1, 2017

Martine St Victor

Communication Strategist, Media producer.

The Most Memorable TV Moments Of 2016

Dave Chappelle Snl NBC via Getty Images

Twenty sixteen was a year of collective loss and sorrow. A year that spanked us. A year when the news made the news. And so it is fitting that many of my most memorable TV moments came straight from newscasts. Yes, we're tired of hearing about Trump. But alas, we don't get to fast-forward through his presidency.

Attacker Opens Fire On Istanbul Nightclub

Athena Image
Osman Orsal / Reuters

Hundreds Were Celebrating New Year

  • |

Drunk Pilot Arrested In Calgary After Passing Out In Cockpit

Sunwing Airlines
Larry MacDougal/Canadian Press

Tories, NDP Look Forward To New Leaders, Challenges For PM In 2017

Mulcair Trudeau Rona Newsletter
CP
  • Comments (16)
  • | Politics Video

Ontario's Electricity Is About To Get More Expensive (Again)

Kathleen Wynne Glen Murray
Mark Blinch/Canadian Press

Police Call Off Search For B.C. Snowshoers Missing Since Christmas

Missing Hikers Roy Lee Chun Sek Lam
West Vancouver Police

Opiod Crisis... Charges Laid Over Wandering Cheetah.. Premier ♥s Hard Hats

  • Comments

Donald Trump Wishes A Happy New Year To His 'Many Enemies'

Donald Trump
Carlos Barria/Reuters
  • Comments

Canadian Politics Was More Than Just Yelling In 2016

Chrystia Freeland Ed Fast
Sean Kilpatrick/CP

More Politics
Indian Status Cards Petition.. UN Troops Secrecy.. Health Care Miss.. U.S. Relations Pot Risk

  • Comments
  • | Politics Video

29 Dead In Baghdad Blasts

Athena Image
Ali Mashaddani / Reuters
  • |

Good Samaritan Killed After Stopping To Help On Alberta Highway

Heather Mcasey Anderson
Facebook

More Alberta
Fort Mac 7 Months On.. Millionaire Shot.. Rampant PC Party Abuse.. Reporter's Dip 'Burns'

  • Comments (19)
  • | Calgary

Double Suicide Caused Blast That Levelled Ontario Neighbourhood: Police

Mississauga House Explosion
CP
  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

Trump Praises Putin's 'Very Smart' Response To Obama's Sanctions

Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

PM More Concerned By Carrie Fisher's Death Than Terror Victims: Blaney

Trudeau Blaney
Reuters

Inuit Singer Tanya Tagaq Among Those Awarded Order Of Canada

Tanya Tagaq
Sonia Recchia via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

14-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Sex Assault Of Senior

Annapolis Valley
shaunl via Getty Images
  • Comments

Obama's Photographer Shares His Favorite Shots From 2016

Obama 2016
Pete Souza/The White House
  • | Democratic Party

'Brand Trudeau' Pondered To Sell Canadian Peacekeeping

Justin Trudeau
Chris Wattie / Reuters

Couple Charged After Cheetah Wanders B.C. Highway

Bc Cheetah
RCMP
  • Comments
  • | B.C. Videos

More Americans Want To Study In Canadian Schools, Because Trump

Trump Canadian Universities
Getty Images/Reuters

Edmonton ATM Thief Makes Terrible Choice For Getaway Vehicle

Frontend Loader
rpernell via Getty Images

The Best And Worst Cabinet Ministers Of 2016: Pundits' Choice

Chrystia Freeland Justin Trudeau
Chris Young/CP
  • Comments (28)
  • | Make It Count

Nearly Half Of Canadians Not On Top Of Bills, Debt: CIBC

Piggy Bank
VCG via Getty Images

More Business
  • Comments (18)
  • | Business Videos

Obama Hits Russia With New Sanctions For Election Interference

Obama Putin
Kevin Lamarque Reuters
  • Comments (53)

Leaked Snowden Document Hints At Why Feds Are So Sure Russia Hacked U.S. Election

Athena Image
Marcos Brindicci / Reuters
  • | Edward Snowden

Veteran Vancouver Police Officer Charged With Sex Crimes

James Fisher Vancouver
Province of BC | Flickr

  • Comments (13)
  • | Vancouver

Rob Ford's Widow Charged With Impaired Driving

Renata Ford
Mark Blinch/Reuters
  • Comments (44)
HuffPost Reports
Joshua Ostroff

A Gay Refugee's Journey From Syria To Marching Next To Trudeau

Bassel Mcleash
Facebook

Governor General To Canadians: 'There's So Much More Work To Do'

David Johnston
Sean Kilpatrick/CP
  • Comments

Vigil Held For Edmonton Nursing Grad Allegedly Murdered By Mom

Rachael Longridge
Facebook

Trump’s Explanation Of Russian Election Hacking Is Utterly Absurd

Athena Image
Don Emmert/Getty Images
  • |

Raitt Presses Trudeau For Stance On 'Disgusting' UN Resolution

Lisa Raitt Justin Trudeau
CP

17 Recipes We Can't Wait To Try In 2017

New Recipe Ideas
Quynh Anh Nguyen via Getty Images

HBO To Premiere Doc About Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Celebrities Sags Sag
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
  • |

What's Good On Netflix In January?

Lemony Snicket
Netflix
  • Comments
  • | Netflix Canada

New Year's Resolution Mistakes Parents Make (And How To Fix Them)

2017
fStop Images - Patrick Strattner via Getty Images

The Duchess Of Cambridge Had A REALLY Expensive Wardrobe This Year

Duchess Of Cambridge Vancouver
DON MACKINNON via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | Style Videos

Jennifer Lopez And Drake Are Officially A Thing

Jennifer Lopez
Getty Images
  • |

These Ridiculously Canadian Stories Made 2016 Suck A Little Less

Canadian Year End Pic
Salthaven West/CBC Calgary/Twitter

A Little Ice Won't Stop Rescuers From Saving This Very Grateful Dog

Dog Rescue Lake Michigan
Storyful/AOL On
  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

2016's Biggest Food Trends Obviously Include Poke

Poke Bowl
sveta_zarzamora via Getty Images

These Are The Faces That Changed The Beauty World In 2016

Shalom Blac
instagram.com/shalom_blac
  • Comments
  • | Holidays

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Backlash

Athena Image
Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images
  • |

Billie Lourd's Stepfather Sends Her Beautiful Message Of Support

Billie Lourd
Bruce Bozzi/Instagram

2016 Was So Bad, Someone Made A Horror Movie Trailer About It

2016
Friend Dog Studios/YouTube

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Welcomes Baby Number 3

Ellen Pompeo
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

OBGYNs Offer Advice For Women Who Can't Orgasm

Couple Sex
bilderlounge via Getty Images
  • Comments

Mindblowing Lobsters Are Being Pulled From Nova Scotia Waters

Lobster Collage
Facebook
  • Comments

These Were The 5 Most Googled Beauty Searches Of 2016

Eyebrow Shaping
PeopleImages via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | Style Videos

12 Inspiring Celebrity Body Transformations Of 2016

Body Transformations 2016
Instagram/Getty

The 16 Best Songs Of 2016

Rihanna Drake
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
  • Comments
  • | Holidays

Serena Williams Is Set To Marry Reddit's Co-Founder

Serena Williams
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photo Of Women With Missing Legs Has Everyone Confused

Missing Legs
Reddit
