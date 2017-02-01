21st Century Capitalism Is Killing Ocean Life Brazil Photo Press/CON via Getty Images There are currently 150 million tonnes of plastic debris floating in the world's oceans. Most of it takes centuries to break down. Thousands of large animals -- such as turtles and birds -- die every year from indigestible plastic debris in the ocean. Millions of other sea creatures suffer when they consume plastic.

Ours Can Be The Political Generation That Silences Intolerance CP We cannot allow indifference or silence to normalize the language of intolerance in political discourse. I, for one, do not want the next generation of politicians to have to apologize for injustices that I have the ability to prevent.

Climate Change Framework Long On Aspiration, Short On Details Reuters The framework is both comprehensive and ambitious, but will it work in time for Canada to meet its Paris commitment of a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030? To answer this question, we need to look more closely at some of the key elements of the framework.

7 Ways To Reignite Your New Year's Goals BROOK PIFER via Getty Images This does not mean that you need to spend the next 40-something weeks on the couch, elbow-deep in a bag of chips. There are plenty of ways to reignite your resolutions and have year-end success.

Keeping Truth Alive In A World Of Anonymous Wikipedia Edits jcamilobernal via Getty Images One frontline in the battle over facts is playing out in the public arena of Wikipedia, where history is catalogued in real-time and where each of us have the opportunity to act as historians, contributing to editorial decisions. But what happens when government officials take to the web to edit this public resource? And what are the implications of allowing elected officials and bureaucrats to shape the narrative -- often without the knowledge of the public?

Want To Feel Lucky? Watch The American Health Care Debate Alex Wong via Getty Images As his first act in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order, taking the first step to repeal the Affordable Care Act. With the stroke of a pen, 20 million Americans may soon find themselves without health insurance.

Quebec Mosque Shooting Revealed Our Online Mob Mentality, Again Mathieu Belanger / Reuters Things move at such a drunken, furious pace in the social media world that Trump's own press secretary cited this tragedy as proof that a ban on Muslim countries was sensible. Of course, this was still when a witness was being reported as the suspect. And by "suspect" I mean "guilty terrorist," naturally. Only, in reality, he was the hero who called law enforcement. It's an unfortunate distinction for those of you who enjoy being the first to post BREAKING NEWS as your statuses, I know. But here we are.

It's Time For Canada To Put Words Into Action And Increase Aid Budget Chris Wattie / Reuters From 1990 to the present, cuts to our aid budget were triple that of domestic programs in percentage terms. Given that aid accounts for a mere two per cent of total spending, this was nickel-and-diming the poor was downright unconscionable. We now spend a miserly 0.26 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) on aid.

Nobody Is Prouder To Be Canadian Than The Immigrants Among Us Mark Blinch / Reuters It does indeed take time to integrate newcomers. It's not easy to help them find work and teach them a new language, but surely we can be more welcoming.

Targeting Immigration Won't Confront The Sources Of Radicalization mrsmuckers via Getty Images When it comes to countering radicalization, Canadian policy has a different problem. While the U.S. is pursuing a response to radicalization which actually feeds the problem it is supposed to be addressing, the Canadian response of late has been to effectively deny the reality of the conflict that we are in.

Quebec Mosque Shooting Is A Turning Point In Canada's Welcoming Narrative Chris Wattie / Reuters We have long maintained a sense of pride in being pro immigrant, refugee friendly, and a safe haven for all. This act of terrorism proved without a doubt that this is not the case. Instances of Islamophobia, racism, and anti-immigrant sentiment have been present in Canadian society for longer than most would like to admit.

10 Things That Made Me Feel At Home As A New Canadian Heather Mallick's latest column on how new Canadians can learn to like it here falls short. If she really thinks all it takes to make immigrants feel at home in Canada is a conversation with a pharmacist at a Shoppers Drug Mart or getting lost at a Canadian Tire franchise, perhaps she is living in a bubble.

How Canadians Can Resist Trump The Washington Post via Getty Images Canadians cannot support dissent against Trump without supporting dissent here, especially when it makes you uncomfortable. If Black Lives Matter or Idle No More, leave you feeling defensive, ask yourself why? Seek out voices from underrepresented communities and listen to what they have to say.

Is Janet Jackson's IVF Success Story Typical? Kevork Djansezian / Reuters Open up almost any magazine, website or video, and you're likely to hear a story about the struggles couples have with infertility and the measures they take to have a baby of their own. As a mother of four, I was lucky enough to be able to conceive easily and naturally, and it is only through speaking with friends and colleagues that I understand the challenges many couples face in trying to have a family.

Bridges (Not Walls) Make Nations Great Vladone via Getty Images We Canadians, if we stay true to our beliefs as expressed in our Charter, have an opportunity to be a shining example to the world that building bridges will trump building walls virtually every time when it comes to nation-building; and more importantly repairing the world for the better.

Top 10 Reasons Canada Needs A National Housing Plan vkyryl via Getty Images Given the tenor of hate and division that surrounds us, here's an invitation to focus on something positive, and something achievable; something that will bring benefit to communities across the country, and build better health outcomes for all Canadians.

The Dangers Of White Supremacy And Xenophobia ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images For years, Canadian security forces have been busy entrapping Muslim youth, following faint tracks and turning them into full-fledged criminal cases to please their political masters, over the ten dark Harper years, that they did not pay attention to protecting the real vulnerable segment of society.

Political Right Must Reflect On Its Role In Quebec Mosque Attack Adrian Wyld/CP Gestures and words on the part of our politicians do matter. We may never know what drove the attackers to murder six people praying in their Quebec City mosque this past weekend. However, we can be certain that fear-mongering language from our politicians can only be dangerous and counter-productive to a healthy and unified Canadian society.

Our Leaders' Silence In The Face Of Trump Is Complicity Chris Wattie / Reuters Overwhelmingly, most decent Liberal and Conservative politicians are appalled by Trump. They are disgusted and shocked. In private, they will certainly tell you that. But in public? They say, and have said, precisely nothing.

As America Closes Its Doors, Canada Opens Its Arms Carlos Barria / Reuters In stark contrast to what has been taking place in Canada, the Trump administration has moved quickly since taking office to enact xenophobic, racist and anti-immigrant policies. With only a week in office, Trump has signed his name to two separate executive orders that will severely affect the lives of immigrants and refugees.