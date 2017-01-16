The Fears I Didn't Know I Had Until I Started Travelling martin-dm via Getty Images I've realized that fear is a completely acceptable emotion to feel while traveling. And instead of trying to eliminate my fears, I embrace them and use them to make each travel experience a fulfilling one. The following are three recurring fears that bump up my blood pressure before every flight or road trip, and how I cope with them on every journey.

How The Nightmare Of 2016 Can Get You A Job In 2017 Bastiaan Slabbers via Getty Images The important thing is that 2016 is done, and while you may want to just forget it, we'd encourage you to take a good long look instead. No, we're not being sadistic. There's actually a lot we can learn from the year that was. Here are some lessons from 2016 that can help you land a job in 2017.

These 5 Canadian Winter Hikes Will Reignite Your Love Of Snow GibsonPictures via Getty Images These five Canadian winter hikes are just a handful of the many that invite you to explore some of our country's most impressive natural scenery and wildlife with as little as a pair of snowshoes or hiking boots.

Good Things Grow In The Ground Ralf Nau via Getty Images By now, I'm sure you have heard of the social movement of "Farm to Table" or "Bean to bar." As new restaurants open, there is a huge effort to keep the origin of ingredients local or at least traceable for intricate meals.

On The Behaviour Of Diluted Bitumen In A Marine Spill To be clear, any oil spill, be it crude or diluted bitumen, represents a tragedy and catastrophe. The point of this blog post, however, is to establish whether diluted bitumen sinks in a marine spill; since that is what the activists fighting TMX keep insisting.

The Flu May Be Trickier Than We Thought andresr via Getty Images It's the middle of flu season and as expected, the virus is making its way through Canada. Thousands of people are struggling with the coughs, fever, and fatigue and looking for ways to deal with the weeks of suffering. Recently, a group of American researchers have shown a new means by which flu can survive and spread.

I Still Struggle With My Mental Health As An Advocate Flavio Edreira / EyeEm via Getty Images I have told the story of stopping a young man who almost ended his life at a subway station. But my retelling of that story has always been incomplete. The truth is, the day I stopped that man from ending his life was the same day I was planning to end my life in the same way.

The B.C. Mental Health Act Protects My Daughter wildpixel via Getty Images I want my daughter's best interests to be represented by the numerous disability rights organizations that have appeared in recent years. Sadly, these organizations, like the Council of Canadians with Disabilities, too often promote policies that pose real dangers to her. It's important to understand why a group like this would decide to hold these positions.

5 Things To Keep In Mind To Be Truly Happy In Your Work PeopleImages via Getty Images We are living in an age of finding pleasure and enjoyment in our work, and while it's a wonderful concept, the pressure (or the misconception) that you need to be happy every moment of every day is leaving many feeling unfulfilled. To be truly happy in your work there are a few things we all need to keep top of mind.

Modern Medicine Needs Pot In A Pill cheche22 via Getty Images To be fully accepted by the medical establishment, the delivery method for medical marijuana has to evolve. In other words, smoking or eating cannabis-infused foods must be replaced by slow-release, standardized-dosage pills or capsules. And they have to be pharmaceutical-grade.

Negative Politics Will Drive Our Conservative Party Into The Ground CP After listening to worried Canadians in every province and territory, I have to speak out against two of my opponents in the Conservative party leadership race who are using the phenomenon of negative and irresponsible populism imported from the United States to successfully garner media attention.

John Tory's Misguided Transit Plan Won't Save Toronto Richard Lautens via Getty Images Mr. Tory is no transit messiah. In fact, he has been instrumental in ensuring that public transit investments in Toronto are based not on scientific evidence, but on political brinkmanship.

Canada Needs Comprehensive Child Mental Health Strategies aurumarcus via Getty Images Each one of us knows a child or a teen who is struggling with either depression, anxiety, an addiction or a behavioural disorder like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Mental illness not only causes high levels of distress in children, but can also interfere in significant and real ways with their lives.

10 Ways To Eat Your Veggies sergeyshibut via Getty Images When talking about veggies, the response that most people give is...well...no response. But there's no shock factor there. We get it; veggies are often portrayed as boring and tasteless. However, we're changing the game and bringing the shock factor back with our 10 clever and delicious veggie recipes. These vegetables, also known as "sides," are now becoming front-runners.

Sports Fans Mad At Meryl Streep Only Prove Her Point Mario Anzuoni / Reuters If, after hearing her speech, you dedicated more of your able body and mind to railing against those thirty words than you did to meaningfully advocating for the safety of particularly vulnerable people, your lack of empathy only highlights how right she was to contrast the cultural impact of "The Arts" and that of televised sports.

Don't Blame Lionel Desmond Murder-Suicide On Male Entitlement CP handout/Facebook They have demonized Lionel Desmond as a typical example of male entitlement and bemoan the media portraying Lionel as a victim - when the lack of mental health services is central to this tragedy. Lionel was trying desperately to get help. Lionel was denied that help. The Desmond family is now dead.

There's Still Time For Jane Fonda To Change Her Views On Alberta Oil THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson One thing stands out when reading about Jane Fonda, who visited the Fort McMurray region this week. She seems, sometimes at least, to learn from her mistakes. Let's face it; in the world of superficial Hollywood activism populated by the likes of Leo DiCaprio and Daryl Hannah, self-awareness seems to shut down as soon as the director yells "cut."

It's On All Canadians To Seek Out Indigenous Stories And Art Chris Wattie / Reuters We need to hear tales that move beyond stereotypes to challenge and teach. These stories are out there - indigenous people have been telling them for generations, but too often we haven't listened.

Why We All Need To Talk About Mental Illness James Peragine via Getty Images Even though I currently find myself on the other side of depression, I am ever so aware of how thin that veil is between me and fragile mental health. It's times like these, when I'm feeling my strongest, that I realize how important it is to bring depression to the fore.

Children Suffer As Taps Run Dry In Syria's Capital Unicef An estimated 5.5 million people, including two million children, have been cut off from running water for over three weeks in Damascus and its surroundings, the longest cut Syria's capital has seen. Intense fighting damaged the water infrastructure for the two main drinking water sources for Damascus.

Trump's U.S.-Russia Relationship Won't Be Built On Mutual Respect AFP The U.S. won't get a better relationship by ignoring the Kremlin's efforts to run roughshod over the most fundamental institutions in U.S. democracy. Doing so sends one message and one message only: that the American president is weak, inviting further interference in U.S. domestic affairs.