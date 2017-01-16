More
January 16, 2017

Terese Marie Mailhot

Essayist, Columnist, Indigenous Mother

I'm Sorry Joseph Boyden's Apology Was So Impotent

Joseph Boyden Ulf Andersen via Getty Images

When Boyden said in a recent interview that he should step back and let more deeply-rooted members of the community speak on its behalf -- and that he had become 'a bit too big' of a deal, my immediate reaction was a shrug. His apologies have felt a little flaccid, while criticisms have become strengthened and more expansive concerning ideas and identity.

Amber Alert Issued For Ontario Teen Allegedly Abducted By 2 Men

Alyssa Langille
Peel Regional Police Service
2 Richest Canadians Have As Much Money As Poorest 30%

Galen Weston David Thomson
Reuters

‘Bizarre GOP Scheme' Could Do Serious Damage To Canada

Donald Trump
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Gunman Opens Fire At Mexico Resort Music Festival

Mexico Nightclub Shooting
Getty Images
Quebec Coroner Blames 'Apartheid' Reserve System For Suicides

Kawawachikamach Nation Quebec
McGill University
Trump Set To Violate Hotel Lease And The Agency Holding It Has No Plan

Athena Image
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Kidnapped Newborn Found Alive 18 Years Later

Kamiyah Mobley
Screenshot/ABC Action News
'Greatest Show On Earth' Shutting Down After 146 Years

Athena Image
The Washington Post via Getty Images
How Much Common Ground Will Trump And Trudeau's Cabinets Share?

Rex Tillerson Chrystia Freeland
Reuters/CP
Solution To Indigenous Youth Suicide Crisis 'Not Rocket Science': Angus

Charlie Angus
Adrian Wyld/CP

Man Shoots Himself In B.C. Emergency Room

Boundary Hospital
Google Maps

Trump Goes After Civil Rights Legend Who Marched With MLK

John Lewis
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Tearful Grandmother Presses Trudeau On His Carbon Plan

Justin Trudeau
Adrian Wyld/CP
A Hockey Legend Retires But Left Her Mark On The Sport

Wickenheiser
Doug Pensinger via Getty Images
Walmart May Have Sold Food Contaminated By The Fort Mac Fire

Walmart Canada
CP

The Worst Of Winter Has Yet To Come To These Canadian Cities

Freezing Cold
Casarsa via Getty Images
Nurse Charged With Killing 8 Seniors Tried To Murder Others: Police

Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer
CP/Facebook
Canadian Foreign-Aid Spending So Low It's A 'Potential Tragedy': Report

Trudeau
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Notley Claps Back At PM's Claim That Oilsands Will Be Phased Out

Trudeau
CP

‘Anti-Elite' Leitch Reportedly Reminds Young Critic About Resumé

Kellie Leitch
Liam Richards/CP
Bizarre Glitches Have Some Convinced Russia Is Hacking U.S. Media

Maxine Water Cspan
C-SPAN/screencap
Canada's 1st Indigenous District Aims To Increase Biz, Reduce Racism

Chief Laforme
New Credit First Nation

Firefighter Allegedly Lured People Out Of Fire Stations To Rob Them

Joshua Pittarelli Bucks
Josh Pittarelli-Bucks/Facebook

Monsef's Replacement Dodges Questions On Electoral Reform Pledge

Karina Gould
CP
Tory Senator Blasts PM's Point Man In Senate

Leo Housakos
Adrian Wyld/CP
Obama Surprised Joe Biden With The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Politics Washington Feedrouted_global
Pool via Getty Images
Canada Must Push Trump On Russia: Ukraine, Latvia

Justin Trudeau Chrystia Freeland
Adrian Wyld/CP
Quebec's Rising Star MP Looms Large Over Tory Leadership Race

Gerard Deltell
PC
Bankrupt Toronto Trump Tower On Sale For Less Than Its Mortgage

Donald Trump Rob Ford
CP

Canada Limits New Private Sponsorships Of Syrian Refugees

Syrian Refugees Jordan Canada
Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

The 55-Plus Crowd Are Taking Canada's Jobs, But There Is A Reason

Greedy Aging Man
SIphotography via Getty Images

How To Be More Efficient At Work

Better9to54
AOL/Huffington Post Canada

Divorce Documents Show Lavish Lifestyle Of Prince And Canadian Ex

Manuela Testolini And Prince
Mike Blake/Reuters
Make Social Media Work For You

On Phone
Oscar Wong via Getty Images

How To Go Meatless For A Month (And Not Eat Just Veggies)

Go Meatless
bhofack2 via Getty Images
How Many 'Pee Pee' Puns Can 'SNL' Make At Trump's Expense?

Trump
SNL/Facebook

Scotland's Sunday Herald Hilariously Teases Trump Inauguration As 'Twilight Zone'

Donald Trump
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman Clarifies Her 'Support' For Donald Trump

Celebrities
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
How To Get Your Kids To Open Up

Mom Kid Comfort
shapecharge via Getty Images

Hunter Displays Sad Foxsicle As Frigid Warning

Frozen Fox
Johannes Franz Stehle
Awesome Canadian Spots The New York Times Hasn't Heard Of (Yet)

Potato World Florenceville
Potato World/Facebook

How To Cope With All Of Your Winter Style Woes

Woman In Sweater
NKS_Imagery via Getty Images
Cheque Mailed To 'Vagina, SK' Miraculously Delivered To Regina

Vagina SaskatchewanLOL 
Leah Taylor

11 Benefits Of Going Booze-Free For A Month

Rejecting Alcohol
ronstik via Getty Images
What Men Would Do If They Weren't Scared Of Being Seen As 'Feminine'

Man Wearing Face Mask
nensuria via Getty Images
Savings Looking Low? Time To Turn To An Old Friend

Saving Money Piggy Banks
Blend Images - JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

If You Have Thinning Hair And Are Using A Thickening Shampoo, Stop

Hair Loss
SIphotography via Getty Images

Prince William Opens Up About Losing Mom For Lovely Reason

Prince William
DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images

How This Woman Lost One Pound A Week, And Kept It Off

Sonika Anand
Sonika Anand
3 Women Wore White Shirts On TV And Things Got Awkward

Australian Tv White Shirts
9 News
How The Pros Deal With Cluttered Inboxes

Email
Xesai via Getty Images

'Healthy' Canadian Food Is Actually Loaded With Added Sugar

Parfait
Moncherie via Getty Images
'Family Ties' Star Felt 'Unburdened' After Coming Out

Family Ties
IMDB

Saskatoon Mayor Gets Shoutout On Zach Galifianakis' T-Shirt

Zach Galifianakis
Twitter/charlieclarkyxe
This Is Why You Need To Stop Warming Up Your Car While Unattended

Calgary Carjacking Video
Calgary Police Service
This Is One Friggin' Magical Photo From Northern Ontario

Light Pillars
Timmy Joe Elzinga
