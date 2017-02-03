More
February 3, 2017

Stephen Punwasi

China's Cash Outflow Crackdown Could Crash Vancouver Real Estate

Vancouver Condos Dessislava Dimitrova / EyeEm via Getty Images

Global real estate markets are breaking a sweat, and Vancouver should be no exception. Those same foreign buyers that sent property values soaring around the world are now a little short on foreign currency. New regulations now prohibit the exchange of yuan for real estate, making it tricky to get currency into foreign markets. Without that sweet yuan converted, Chinese buyers won't be able to continue driving prices, and could have trouble paying for existing property.

Althia Raj

Alt-Right Fears Behind Call To Scrap Electoral Reform: Grit Insiders

Justin Trudeau
CP
Thousands Gather At 2nd Funeral Service For Quebec City Victims

Quebec Mosque Funeral
CP

Liberal MP Courageously Defends Toronto From Meanies

Adam Vaughan
Parlvu
Feds Scramble For Clarity After Report Of Revoked Nexus Border Cards

Ralph Goodale
CP

PMO Vs. Fox News.. Dion's Next Step.. Bernier Raking In Cash.. May Pressures PM

New UNICEF Video Shows History Repeating Itself

Unicef Refugees
UNICEF

Denying Insurance For Medical Weed Is Discrimination: Tribunal

Medical Marijuana
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
Ontario Steps In To Help Sick Kids Affected By U.S. Travel Ban

Eric Hoskins
CP

Former B.C. Couple Guilty In Polygamy Case Involving Child Bride

Brandon Blackmore
CP

Soup Social Brings Neighbourhood Together.. Offensive 'Moby Dick' Restaurant

Same WestJet Plane Makes 2nd Emergency Landing In 24 Hours

Westjet
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Imam Says Quebec Shooting Suspect Was Also A 'Victim' Of Extremism

Alexandre Bissonnette
Facebook
'No Doubt' Louvre Knife Attack Was Terrorism: French President

Louvre Knife Attack
Reuters
The Bay Is Making A Play For Macy's: Report

Macys
shutterstock

Althia Raj

Katimavik Youth Program Begs Trudeau For Help

Katimavik
Tibor Kolley via CP
Toronto House Prices Jump $40,000 In A Month Amid Supply 'Crisis'

Toronto Condo
Getty Images

Trump: Let's Get This NAFTA Thing Done, Pronto

Donald Trump
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Sweden's 'Feminist Government' Sticks It To Trump With New Climate Law

Isabella Lovin
Isabella Lövin/Twitter
21 Women Respond To Trump Telling Female Staff To 'Dress Like Women'

Other
The Huffington Post
O'Leary Shares Gun Range Video On Day Of Quebec Victims' Funeral

Oleary Gun Range
Kevin OLeary/YouTube

Canada Will Rise From 'Darkness' Of Quebec Mosque Attack Stronger: PM

Trudeau Quebec Mosque Funeral
CP

Leitch Says Immigration Plan Isn't Racist

Kellie Leitch
Liam Richards/CP
A Major Housing Correction Is Underway In Vancouver

Vancouver Waterfront
flyingfishtw via Getty Images

Montreal Mosque Vandalized On Day Of Quebec Victims' Funeral

Khadijah Centre Montreal
Khadijah Islamic Center - Montreal/Facebook
A Canadian Twitter Account Is Cataloguing Trump Voters' Regrets

Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Leitch's Manager Quits After Becoming A 'Distraction' From Campaign

Nick Kouvalis
GNM via CP

Quebec MP's Poignant Speech To Canadian Muslims Is Required Listening

Joel Lightbound
ParlVu

7-Year-Old Syrian Refugee Asks Trump: 'Am I A Terrorist?'

Bana Alabed
ADEM ALTAN via Getty Images

Uber CEO Quitting Trump's Advisory Council After Backlash

Uber Ceo Resign Trump
Reuters/Getty
Trump Opponents #Baycott HBC Stores

Hudsons Bay Company Hbc
Canadian Press/Nathan Denette

Alberta Muslim Shocked To Find Islamophobic Note Left On His Car

Edmonton Lslamophobic Note
Nader Barbar/Facebook

Calgary Officer Tearfully Quits, Citing Sexual Harassment, Bullying

Calgary Police Resignation
YouTube/Screengrab
Syrian Refugee Mother Gives Birth Hours After Reaching Fort McMurray

Ibtesam Alkarnake
Fort City Church

For One Fifth Harmony Member, Trump's Politics Are Personal

Lauren Jauregui
David Crotty via Getty Images

Trudeau's Electoral Reform Pledge Would Be A Great Heritage Minute

Trudeau Heritage Minute
CP/Huffington Post Canada
Michael Buble Says Son 'Progressing Well' In Cancer Treatment

Michael Buble Son
Instagram/Michael Buble
Gord Downie Surprises Blue Rodeo Fans, Joins Band Onstage

Gord Downie
Tony Bock via Getty Images
Céline Dion Set To Launch New Accessories Line

Celine Dion
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
A Pretty Damn Good Reason Why You Should Take Your Coffee Black

Coffee Cup
Westend61 via Getty Images
Farmer Defends Himself In The Great Dung Battle Of New Brunswick

Manure
Andreas Naumann / EyeEm via Getty Images

Tove Lo Says Female Masturbation Is Nothing Scary. We Agree.

Masturbation
kicsiicsi via Getty Images
Police Charge Teen After Boxes Of 'Roll Up The Rim' Cups Stolen

Roll Up The Rim One Time Use
CP

Idris Elba Asks Kids For Dating Advice

Idris Elba
Newspix via Getty Images

Two-Legged Puppy Found Tied In Bag Behind Toronto Building

Cupid
The Dog Rescuers Inc./Facebook

Tanya Tagaq's Facebook Account Suspended Over Sealskin Coat Photo

Tanya Tagaq
CP
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Do Date Night In London

Prince Harry
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Sports Illustrated Shows The Beauty Of Diverse Bodies

Simone Biles
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
The 5-Point Plan For A Good Night's Sleep

Good Sleep
BraunS via Getty Images

Canadian Groundhogs Predict An Early Spring For 2017

Shubenacadie Sam
CP
Gabrielle Union To Launch Natural Hair Care Line

Gabrielle Union
Bennett Raglin via Getty Images

90-Year-Old Man Shares His Tips To Combat Loneliness

Derek Taylor Loneliness Tips
BBC
Rimmel London Announces First-Ever Male Ambassador

Lewys Ball Rimmel London
instagram.com/lookingforlewys
Beyoncé Drops More Maternity Photos, Says She Has 'Three Hearts'

Beyonce Pregnancy Photos
beylite/Instagram
Trump Fans Are Burning Harry Potter Books, J.K. Rowling Burns Them Back

Jk Rowling
Fred Duval via Getty Images
