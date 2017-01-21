More
January 21, 2017

featured blog posts

Joshua Ostroff

Senior Editor, Huffington Post Canada

Progressives Need Their Own Tea Party

Trump Protests NurPhoto via Getty Images

On January 21, the world will be demonstrating against Donald Trump. But that's just the beginning. The right created a movement, the Tea Party, which not only protested in the streets – beginning with the September 12 Taxpayer March on Washington – but energized the Republicans to win the 2010 midterms. They literally took over the party and pushed it to the far-right, eventually electing anti-establishment Trump as their presidential standard bearer. Progressives can do the same.

Canadian Denied Entry To U.S. To Attend Women's March

Us Canada Border
CP
  • Comments

Trudeau Congratulates President Trump In 1st Phone Call

Trudeau Trump
YouTube/Getty Images

More Politics
PM's French Flap.. Ex-General Promoted.. Bernier Feels Heat.. Harper's Pipeline 'Legacy'

White House Announces TPP Withdrawal, Plans For NAFTA Talks

Trump Oath
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
HuffPost Reports
Howard Fineman

Trump's Inaugural Speech Sounded More Like A Takeover

Politics New York Feedrouted_global
John Moore via Getty Images
  • | Political Read

'Sisters Of The North' Descend On Washington For Women's March

Nadia Da Rosa Womens March Washington
AP/CP
  • Comments (32)

TSX ❤ Trump, Apparently

Toronto Stock Exchange
Bloomberg via Getty Images

More Business
Cafe Workers Fired Over Joke Ad.. Pot Raids..
Canada's Most Unequal Cities

One Of President Trump’s First Acts Will Cost Homeowners Millions

Athena Image
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
  • |

Hundreds Arrested For Rioting As Tensions Flare In Washington

Antitrump
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Comments (27)

Brett Wilson Defends O'Leary After Former 'Dragon' Bashes Him

Dragons
Getty Images

Aboriginal Women Say They Felt Coerced Into Sterilization Surgery

Csection
Pixelistanbul via Getty Images
  • Comments (25)

Trump's 'America First' Speech Has Oilsands On Edge

Tim Mcmillan Capp
Canadian Press/Amber Bracken

It Happened: He's President Trump Now

Trump
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Comments (31)

That's You-Know-Who's Inauguration On The Left, Obama's On The Right

Trump Inauguration Crowd
Reuters Staff / Reuters
  • Comments (43)

Massive Skittles Spill On Highway May Have Been Cattle Feed

Skittles Cattle
Dodge County FB/Getty

Montreal Protesters Cheer As They Set Fire To Donald Trump Effigy

Trump Montreal Protests
CP

All 'LGBT' References Scrubbed From White House Website

White House Rainbow
Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • Comments (185)

Tim Hortons, Burger King Launch App In Move Towards Automation

Tim Hortons Burger King
Vince Talotta via Getty Images
  • Comments
  • | Business Videos

Trudeau Tries To Remind Trump The U.S. Needs Canada, Too

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau
Getty Images/CP

Indigenous Night Hunting Sparking 'Race War': Manitoba Premier

Brian Pallister
Christopher Katsarov/CP
  • Comments (16)
  • | Politics Video

A Few Tory Leadership Contenders No-Show At Debate

Steven Blaney
John Woods/CP
  • Comments
  • | Politics Video

Trump Setting Up Repeat Of ‘29 Market Crash: Nobel-Winning Economist

Donald Trump Stock Exchange
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Quebecer On Cruise Arrested For Sex With Minor She Thought Was 18

Karine Gagne
Facebook
  • Comments (208)

Want A Full-Time Job? One Place In Canada Beats Them All

Montreal
Marc Bruxelle via Getty Images

Trump's America Still Sees Canada As Top Ally, Poll Suggests

Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP via CP
  • Comments
  • | Politics Video

8 Survivors Found After Massive Italy Avalanche

Athena Image
Handout . / Reuters
  • |

Adults Are Losing Their Minds Over A Restaurant Called 'Moby Dick'

Moby Dick Bc
Google Maps

More British Columbia
Jailed Killer Calls Having A Baby 'The Best Therapy'.. Non-Browning Apples

North Americans Spent Over $50 Billion On Pot Last Year

Marijuana Canada
AFP via Getty Images

Harper Says Trump To Reverse '7 Decades' Of U.S. Policy

Stephen Harper
Adrian Wyld/CP
  • Comments (38)
  • | Politics Video

Fellow 'Dragon' Isn't Exactly Supporting Kevin O'Leary's Tory Run

Kevin Oleary Arlene Dickinson
CBC YouTube/Getty

FOLLOW HUFFPOST

    1. HuffPost
    1. HuffPost
    1. HuffPost
    2. View all RSS feeds

Watch: White Supremacist Punched In The Face

  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

Here's Where The Obamas Flew As Soon As The Inauguration Ended

Athena Image
Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • |

Woman Who Gave Trump The Finger Has Given The Internet Strength

Trump Protest
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos/BuzzFeed
  • |

Trump's Grandson Is Desperately Over This Whole Presidency Thing

Tristan Trump
Bloomberg via Getty Images

60 Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Together FOREVER

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • Comments

Woman Claims She Was Body Shamed By Lululemon Employees

1584449010210602404592843_208925090127630702_o
Heather Albert/Facebook
  • Comments
  • | Lululemon

It's Totally OK To Say 'No' To Your Boss. Here's Why

Busy At Office
Reza Estakhrian via Getty Images

George W. Bush Fought With His Poncho And The Internet Loved It

Athena Image
Rick Wilking / Reuters
  • |

Who Is Lemony Snicket's Beatrice?

Lemony Snicket Beatrice
Amazon.ca
  • Comments
  • | Parents Videos

1/3 Canadian Adults Are Treated For Asthma And Don't Have It

Adult Asthma
Westend61 via Getty Images
  • Comments

Don't Have Time To Make Your Own Trump Protest Signs? Here You Go

American Flag Hijab
Amplifier Foundation/Shepard Fairey
  • Comments
  • | Canada Videos

Malia Obama Just Landed A Dream Hollywood Internship

Athena Image
ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images
  • |

25 Valentine's Day Gifts He Will Love

Valentines Day
GeorgeRudy via Getty Images

Ariel Winter Shows Off Breast Reduction Scars In Unretouched Photo

Ariel Winter
Self Magazine
  • Comments

Clinton Sums Up Inauguration Day In One Deep Breath

Hillary Clinton
CNN

13 Of The Best Ski Hills In Canada

Ski Canada
gladassfanny via Getty Images

Barron Trump Reappeared To Watch Dad Become President

Barron Trump
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Why You're Attracted To People Who Basically Look Like You

Genetic Dating
Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images

'Twin Peaks' Actor Miguel Ferrer Dead At 61

Actor Bust Festival Horizontal Portrait Television
VALERY HACHE via Getty Images
  • |

Six Rules That Can Prevent Child Abduction

Kid Walking Alone
fuzznails via Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres' Tribute To The Obamas Will Make You Emotional

Ellen Degeneres Obama
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
  • Comments

Colin Mochrie And His Daughter Open Up About Her Gender Transition

Colin Kinley Mochrie
ET Canada/Screenshot
National NewsCity News
International News
    Columnists
    Blogs
    Today's Videos