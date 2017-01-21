Grief Is A Process That Can't Be Rushed AntonioGuillem via Getty Images When someone we love dies, we experience many different emotions, such as sadness, anger, shock, guilt or helplessness to name just a few. But everyone experiences grief differently. After someone close to you dies, you may have good days and difficult days. And, they can be impossible to predict.

President Trump's America Still Loves Canada. Mexico, Not So Much. Scott Olson via Getty Images A national survey of a cross-section of 1,500 voting-age Americans, conducted by the Angus Reid Institute in the days leading up to the inauguration, reveals a strong attachment to Canada among the U.S. public, while Americans hold a decidedly different attitude toward their country's other neighbour, Mexico.

I Found The Light At The End Of My Postpartum Mood Disorder Deux via Getty Images Postpartum mood disorders are so much more than just depression. Anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, the blues, manic states and, more rarely, psychosis all make up the spectrum. My own experience parallels the experience of so many, and yet has its own unique complications.

Searching For Answers On Inauguration Day Bastiaan Slabbers via Getty Images "How did we get here?" It's a topic that has been written about at length since the night of November 8 when together, hatred, fear, racism and bigotry, won the American presidency. And still, despite the countless political analyses, panel discussions and expert interviews, I continuously find myself searching for suitable answers. Unsuccessfully.

Somali Children Need Our Immediate Help To Weather Looming Famine Steph Glinski/World Vision A looming famine threatens the survival of many, particularly children, as 5 million face starvation in Somalia. There's no time to mull this over, considering whether or not to respond. The stark fact is that hundreds of thousands of children need immediate help if they are to survive.

Diverse Toys Could Help Children Become Compassionate Leaders FatCamera via Getty Images Kids connect with characters who look like them, even if those characters are sidelined. But during playtime, your kid is the casting director. A toy they can identify with makes them the hero of their own story, and could overcome what we call 'activist's block,' the self-diminishing excuse we hear often: "I'm just one person. What can I do?"

Kevin O'Leary Is Donald Trump's Mirror Image Rene Johnston via Getty Images As happened with Trump before and just after announcing his candidacy to be the Republican nominee, O'Leary's early musings about a possible run met with much laughter and derision. After all, how could someone who makes outrageous statements and has never held political office aspire to be the prime minister of Canada? Well, thanks to 63 million Trump voters, fewer Canadians are laughing at the possibility of Kevin O'Leary leading the Conservative Party and even one day becoming prime minister.

Trudeau Cash-For-Access Scandal A Bargain Compared To Christy Clark Adrian Wyld/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians -- or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private. At three times his going rate, the prime minister would still be a bargain compared to Christy Clark.

When It Comes To Your Personal Style, Screw Perfection Eva-Katalin via Getty Images Here's the thing: style is completely subjective. It's also ever changing. Yes there are (so-called) rules and guidelines, do's and don'ts, ins and outs, but style itself is, or should be, a personal, individual thing -- an expression of and extension of the self.

Donald Trump And The American Dream DanBrandenburg via Getty Images It seems that a dangerous brew has been boiling. A national origin-story based on "making it", mixed with a constructed and prideful sense of Us, as a separate and often superior entity from Them. It's everywhere. A lifetime of God Bless America and American Exceptionalism and Leader of the Free World.

Conservative Leadership Contenders Need To Step Up Their Game THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Conservative leadership race is finally attracting attention. Kevin O'Leary's entrance into the campaign has finally achieved what has been missing to date, i.e., interest. With 14 in the race, is it time for a few to take "a walk in the snow?" Is it time for a number of the contenders to set aside egos and throw their support behind a serious candidate (of which there are some very good ones)?

CRTC Needs To Ensure Fair Rates For Big And Small Internet Providers Bloomberg via Getty Images Telecom costs for Bell Canada customers are increasing in 2017. Unfortunately for Bell customers, the $5 monthly increase on home Internet comes hot on the heels of an unprecedented move from independent Internet service provider TekSavvy, who made waves with promises to increase speeds and cut prices by nearly the same amount.

Just Another Day In The Life Of An Anxiety Disorder Tom Merton via Getty Images I try to stay calm as my heart starts to race and my legs begin to shake. I feel nauseous and I might throw up. It's happening. Right here, right now, at work. A panic attack. My first one happened in my mid-20s. Thought I was dying. It runs in my family. My father has anxiety and panic disorder.

Why This Flu Season Seems So Much Worse Than Last Year's marcduf via Getty Images We are seeing a lot more activity this year compared to last year's flu season, which was relatively mild. It's important to understand that the flu strain circulating each year can change every flu season.

Postal Banks Would Pay Off For Canadians Fed Up With Being Gouged Canadian Union of Postal Workers In Canada many rural and remote areas lack bank branches. Many are forced to turn to payday lenders that charge exorbitant fees, and the major banks themselves gouge us every day. There's no reason for the big banks to be overcharging us this much for their services. Postal banking isn't there to enrich greedy bankers or predatory lenders.

Why I Won't Let The Negative Absorb The Positives In Life Facebook We know that it takes more brain power to create positive thoughts and comments. Humans are using parts of their brain which facilitate the strengthening of logical reasoning and social emotions. This hopefully equates to more positivity and a transference to being kinder to others and being someone who stands up for others.

News Media Must Up Their Game Or Trump Will Run The Show Lucas Jackson / Reuters Journalists covering the White House must always be at the top of their game: tenacious, fearless and dedicated to a fair accounting of the truth. But the Trump presidency will challenge them like no other in our lifetime.

The PM Visiting The Aga Khan Is Much Trudeau About Nothing Steven Senne/AP Recently, Justin Trudeau and his family took-up an offer from the Aga Khan to join him on his private island in the Bahamas. They were able to escape the cold, but clearly not the controversy. This whole thing has rubbed many people in Parliament, and across the country the wrong way.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Greatness And Its Humble Beginnings Billy Weeks / Reuters This is the week when Americans and non-Americans alike stopped to remember the remarkable accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. on the anniversary of his birth. A federal holiday in the United States, it prompts millions to think of the civil rights reformer's remarkable accomplishments.

Gender Equality Starts With Taps And Toilets BSIP via Getty Images Access to water and toilets is transformative. It opens doors to education, health, nutrition and to a better livelihood. Access to water and toilets offers women and girls so many more opportunities to contribute their fullest to their communities.

Some Entirely Unsolicited Political Advice For Kevin O'Leary Marla Aufmuth via Getty Images He's the latest (last?) candidate to join the race to replace Stephen Harper as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. He has no political experience and doesn't speak French. Still, I think he has a better chance of winning than most of the candidates in the ring so far.