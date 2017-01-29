Dear Trudeau, This Is Why We Need A Canadians With Disabilities Act Bloomberg via Getty Images Earlier this week, I received an email that offered me the chance to attend one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls. I am hard of hearing. I rely on lipreading. Normally, I shy away from any kind of talk or presentation. But the opportunity to see a sitting prime minister in person, and potentially ask him a question, spurred me to find out more.

B.C. Liberal Party Donors Far From Being A Grassroots Crowd CP Mere hours before the New York Times went to press with its look at the B.C. Liberal party's ethical scorecard, the party chose to get its 2016 fundraising results out ahead of the storm. One last chance at political counter-spin and what a marvel of spin it was. U.S. Republican party strategist Karl Rove would have been proud.

12 Facts About Chinese Zodiac Animals To Celebrate The Lunar New Year Arto Hakola/Getty Images Many legends surround the origins of the zodiac animals. The most commonly told story involves the Jade Emperor. He decreed that the first 12 animals in the universe to complete a race would be chosen as calendar signs, and the order in which they finished the race would determine the order of the zodiac.

President Trump Immediately Let Himself And His Country Down Douliery Olivier/ABACA USA/ABACA USA What we have here is a man who wants desperately -- make that has a desperate need -- to be taken seriously, to be revered, respected and adored. And yet he undermines himself at every turn. Donald Trump is his own worst enemy; and he's either too stupid, or too irrational, or too plain crazy to figure it out.

City Data Matters: Lessons For India, Canada And The World Hiroshi Watanabe via Getty Images India is undoubtedly on the rise - and India's cities are starting to feel the strain. Challenges of poverty, infrastructure deficits, air quality, education and safety of women are key amongst the rising agenda for action in Indian cities.

Show Your Heart Some Love With These Exercises Peopleimages via Getty Images Heart exercise, simply put, is aerobic exercise--a form of physical activity that causes you to breathe harder and your heart to pump faster, circulating blood through your veins so oxygen can get to the working muscles -- your heart is a muscle, see the connection?

Reducing Gap Between Research And Practice A National Priority nicolas_ via Getty Images Not many patients would be happy to hear that there's a lag of about 17 years between when health scientists learn something of significance through rigorous research and when health practitioners change their patient care as a result, but that's what a now-famous study from the Institute of Medicine uncovered in 2001.

The Journey To Connect With My White Roots Lilechka75 via Getty Images There have been family stories about my white roots, something so dark and painful it's hard to articulate the specifics of it. I have a frail, white Victorian era ancestor, which explains my affinity for chaise lounges, large hats, and lethargy. It's a glorious thing to discover yourself in your roots. But it's been hard. There have been a few things I've done to reconnect with my white lineage.

Canada Needs A Strategy To Improve Senior Drug Safety stevecoleimages via Getty Images Many drugs prescribed to seniors have either not been adequately studied for this age group or have not been formally approved for the conditions they are being prescribed to treat. They are sometimes prescribed without any evidence they are safe and effective for them, and in some cases, even when they are known to present a possible risk (antipsychotics prescribed to older patients with dementia, for example).

Canadians Can Save Journalism In The Age Of Trump Daron Dean / Reuters Public policy still has a crucial role to play in supporting journalism as a democratic institution that informs and as a democratic practice that supports the critical investigative work of journalists. But any viable proposal to save journalism must be grounded in a radically reformed policy-making process that encourages meaningful public participation and takes seriously non-Western voices and practices.

Sticky Situation: How To Craft Your 5 Question Elevator Pitch peshkov via Getty Images A good elevator pitch must be easy to understand. This is especially true when you use it with people outside of your field or profession, like when you participate in your Chamber of Commerce's networking cocktail. Forget about creative catchy words and melodious metaphors. Your grandmother should understand what you are talking about.

Canada Gets A Poor Grade In Civics Literacy CP Civics means learning about citizenship -- how our nation is governed, and our rights and duties as Canadians. It's a subject we believe is every bit as vital as math or science. Yet, across much of Canada, civics is tucked away in high school history or social studies curriculums.

Busy Political Season Ahead As Parliament Reopens GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images Federal politicians of all stripes have been locked behind closed doors the last couple of days, preparing for what could be one of the most difficult sessions of Parliament in some time. Perhaps the biggest difficulty, however, comes from south of the border, where Donald Trump has now assumed the presidency of the United States.

I Left My Old Life To Pan Yukon Gold With My 3-Legged Dog Sheldon Coxford I left my home in Manitoba on a Greyhound bus for Victoria to start afresh. For the past 20 years, I've moved around, working here and there. I've been a cook, construction worker, stable hand and done a variety of odd jobs. But I'm always drawn back to the wilderness, where I feel most at home.

How To Make Fighting Climate Change Good for Your Pocketbook Lucas Oleniuk via Getty Images Imagine this. You open your mailbox this month. Voila! Here is your first carbon dividend cheque from the province. Suddenly, combating climate change with a price on carbon pollution doesn't hurt your pocketbook like conservatives said it would. Ontario could have a climate plan like this. It's called carbon fee and dividend.

We Must Address The Racial Disparities In Bail Decisions Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images The bail process has long been a discussion of reform within the Canadian criminal justice system. The discretionary nature of bail decisions offers opportunities to explore the systemic barriers in the pre-trial process and their broader connection to disparities throughout the criminal justice system.

Why Canadian Police Services Are Not Adopting Body Cameras POOL New / Reuters Among the larger police services, only Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal have tested or are currently studying body-worn camera (BWC) technology. The only police service in the country to standardize BWCs for its officers is the Amherstburg Police Service -- a small agency in southwestern Ontario.

Why Did A Mexican Cartel Target Canadian Festival Organizers? Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Caribbean resort district that straddles Highway 307 along the coastline of the Mayan Riviera has played an unusual role in the cartel war which has raged in Mexico for over a decade. The region's importance in the transnational underworld has transformed it into a prize coveted by the leading crime syndicates operating between Toronto and Medellin.

Pipeline Projects Threaten Canada's Land, Health And Future Chris Wattie / Reuters Dear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as barely one year has elapsed since the historical COP21 agreement to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), we are deeply shaken by the federal government's approval of the proposed extension of the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the replacement of Enbridge's Line 3.

Canada Must Give Itself The Gift Of Innovation Chris Wattie / Reuters Technology is no longer a tactic in business, it's an imperative to the overarching strategy of any organization, and it's critical to thrive in an era where any business risks getting "Uberized." As an employee, digital literacy and skills are tantamount to staying relevant and employable in today's digital world.