Most Beautiful Places: Top 10 Destinations Where the Scenery Is Breathtaking
The beautiful fall foliage is down, and it feels like all there is left of the season's splendour is thousands of leaves to pick up. It's dark in the morning, there's little sunlight after work and just as you finish eating the last of the Halloween candy, holiday commercials boom from the TV.
It's no surprise we're all seeking a bit of beauty in these grey days, so we say, take a journey on your computer screen. HuffPost Canada Travel has put together just the thing to brighten your spirits. Escape this dreary season by taking a virtual trip around the world to see the Top 10 most beautiful places, those spots that you almost can't believe truly exist.
From deserts and gorgeous beaches to rolling savannahs where spotting wildlife is a game, here's our round-up. But we know it's by no means complete. Which destination did we miss? Where have you been that should be on our list? Let us know in the comments section below, or tweet us at @HPCaTravel.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the majestic falls border Brazil and Argentina. With two international airports a short drive away, they're easy to access too.
Fish every colour of the rainbow, warm tropical waters and the world's largest coral reef system are just a few of the reasons why the Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage Site, is a must-see. If it's this beautiful on top of the water, just imagine what's waiting below.
It goes as far as the eye can see and is steeped in history. With some portions built as far back as the 7th century BC, a the wall stretches 21,196 km.
The spectacle will make your jaw drop. Scalding lava running down an active volcano until it gets crushed by cool ocean water. Hawaii can offer tourists a nice mix of R&R and a glimpse of nature's force.
Towering redwoods, lush foliage and every shade of green can be found in this park near San Francisco, Cali. Follow the path through the towering trees and feel your shoulders drop as you inhale the crisp, clean air.
Jordan's most-visited tourist attraction, Petra is known for its stunning stone architecture and may have been established as early as 312 BC. It also has the coveted UNESCO designation.
You might think there's nothing to look at but sand but that couldn't be further from the truth. The world's hottest desert, the Sahara is home to flora and fauna found in few other places in the world, and sand dunes have been known to reach 180 metres.
With snow-capped peaks and picturesque landscapes that humble even the most seasoned traveller, the Rockies are Canada's pride and should not be missed.
Vast landscapes, breathtaking beauty and Africa's Top 5 animals. Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is on many traveller's bucket lists for its opportunity to witness wildlife in all of its raw glory.
Would you like a glass of Chianti with that view? Home to six World Heritage Sites, Tuscany is known for its traditions, the arts, historical figures, wine (obviously) and rolling landscapes. The secret is out however. The region's capital, Florence, gets approximately 10 million tourists a year. Is it still worth it? Yes.