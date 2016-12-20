Daisy Josephine Sudeikis Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child on Oct. 11 and gave her two beautiful, old-fashioned names. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Sudeikis explained that he and his daughter now have the same initials, since his real name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

Caleb Kelechi Asomugha Kerry Washington and her hubby, Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed a baby boy in October and gave him the cutest name. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Isabelle Amarachi.

Milo Kielty After her son was born in January, “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley joked that she and her husband Patrick Kielty nearly “filed divorce papers” because they couldn’t agree on a name. Luckily, with the help of Deeley’s mother, the two agreed on Milo, which the new mom originally wanted for a girl. The name comes from a character in the Gene Kelly film “An American in Paris.”

Luna Simone Stephens Luna Simone Stephens just has a beautiful ring to it. The daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was born in April. She is the couple’s first child.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher We were pleasantly surprised when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis chose a very formal name for their second baby, who was born on Nov. 30. According to People magazine, the baby’s middle name, Portwood, is likely a tribute to Kutcher’s stepfather, Mark Portwood.

Dusty Rose Levine Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, became first-time parents this year. Their baby girl, Dusty Rose, was born in September. Unfortunately, her name had us scratching our heads as dusty rose was was a highly-popular colour of the '80s in both fashion and décor.

River Rocket Oliver After his son River Rocket was born in August, Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools made us wait two weeks before finally revealing his name. Turns out, the infant’s moniker was as quirky as we expected and got mixed reactions from fans.

Heiress Harris T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris welcomed their baby girl in March and gave her a tongue twister of a name: Heiress Harris. But we shouldn’t be surprised that the rapper chose a distinct moniker. His other kids are named Domani, Messiah, Clifford, Deyjah and Major.

Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone “Hunger Games” star Jena Malone and her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo welcomed their first child this year and gave him a name that sounds straight out of “Game of Thrones.” While Ode Mountain is a certainly a strong moniker, it’s a bit too bold for our tastes.