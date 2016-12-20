Watch The Northern Lights Live From Churchill, Man.
The Northern Lights are a marvel to behold, but getting to see them up close isn't exactly easy.
But now, thanks to a live webcam from Explore.org set up in Churchill, Man., you can take in the beauty of the Aurora Borealis from the comfort of your own home. (Or, you know, anywhere with an Internet connection.)
Catch the magic in a broadcast from Explore.org's Facebook page, embedded below, or watch the YouTube video above for a round-the-clock stream: