Winter is officially here. And by Winter, we mean Ariel Winter. And she's helping us celebrate all things Christmas.

The 18-year-old "Modern Family" actress brought in the holiday season on Instagram channeling Mrs. Claus.

My Christmas 🎁❤️ #mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

In an oh-so-glitzy Santa costume, sparkling nude heels and a silky blond wig, the body positive babe is pictured gazing at her actor boyfriend, Levi Meaden, who wore a Santa hat with the word "Naughty" written on it — meaning Ariel is the "Nice" one, right?

Last week, the "Dog Years" star gave us a sneak peak of her festive outfit with the caption, "Santa Baby."

Santa baby...🍭🎁 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 9, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

Mariah Carey vibes, anyone?

We don't know about you, but we're digging the new blond look and totally chic textured fringe on Ariel, who is a natural brunette.

But of course, this isn't the first time we've seen the teen go blond this year. Remember this shoot from Rogue magazine?

❌ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 2, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

And Ariel's transformation to Mrs. Claus wasn't the only holiday activity she participated in this week. She was also photographed over the weekend at the Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles with her family as they paid a visit to Santa.

For the jolly meet and greet, the actress wore a white dress with a plunging neckline and flared sleeves.

Slay Sleigh, Ariel.

