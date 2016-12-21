ADVERTISEMENT

Talk about true love.

In October, one of 2016's favourite love stories came to be when two former contestants of the Australian version of "The Bachelor" fell in love with each other.

On Wednesday, former contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon were named Maxim Australia's "Couple of the Year," and there are photos to prove it.

Posing topless for the magazine, Marx writes, "Here it is... cover and feature with my fav lady @tiffany_janes MERRY XMAS! ðŸ™Š."

Marx also posted another shot of the happy couple, this time from the magazine's photoshoot in bed.

"If you took the whole same-sex 'issue' out of our relationship, it would still be untraditional. We ordinate our own life and love terms, and somehow it works," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Both women have been seen as champions in the same-sex community in Australia, and earlier this month, Marx also talked up about the country's legalisation of same-sex marriage.

"Our beautiful country has become an embarrassment to me, as I believe it has allowed religious sentiments to be involved where they should not be â€” in politics," she wrote on Instagram.

"'All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights', is not an opinion or some quote you put on a f*****g fridge magnet â€” it's a moral obligation."

The couple started their love affair in October, and Marx notes what started out as a friendship between two people who were "dating the same guy" turned into something bigger.

"From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before. Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other â€” and continues to make plans for itself," she wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Scanlon also took to Instagram to post a photo of herself holding a copy of Maxim Australia, adding she is super proud of herself and Marx.

"[sic throughout] I knew it would be controversial, i knew it would ruffle feathers, i knew there would be criticism and judgement but guess what, I did it anyway! Why? Because (a) im an experience junkie as per my bio and it was pretty damn awesome to be asked to be on the cover of Maxim. (b) I do what I want because I want to; not for any body else; not to impress or offend or any other reason than because I WANT TO and I honestly don't need anyone's approval," she wrote on Instagram.



