Ginger Benefits: How This Little Root Can Work Wonders For Your Body

 |  By Brian Vinh Tien Trinh
The holidays are a time when gingerbread men and houses reign supreme, but there are plenty of reasons to incorporate ginger into your diet all year round.

Let's start with the winter season, when cold weather means more people stay indoors. Sharing a cozy couch with friends and family is great, but it's also a good opportunity to spread viruses and germs.

If you do feel like you got more than just socks from your Aunt Sue over the holidays, ginger can help you sweat out that cold. In addition to detoxification, ginger-induced sweats produce dermicidin. This germ-fighting agent can offer protection against invading bacteria and fungi, according to German researchers.

ginger

If you're looking to put a little spring in your step now that it's well, spring, count on ginger to be there whenever there are muscle aches. Just don't expect it to kick in immediately.

A 2013 study from the American Pain Society found two grams of ginger taken daily for 11 days significantly reduced pain for people suffering from exercise-induced muscle soreness. So the next time you grab that bottle of water, add a few slices of ginger for good measure.

ginger

Summer's prime time for training regiments, especially if you're a runner gunning for a personal best for an upcoming fall race. But all that training can take a toll on your joints. If you are detecting pain in your knees or ankles, introducing ginger to your diet can have some benefits.

Ginger contains gingerols, a collection of anti-inflammatory compounds, that block the chemical messenger that transmits the pain from inflammation to your body, according to the BBC.

ginger

Now, not everyone's a marathon runner. Some of us are better suited for marathon of Netflix, or come fall and Thanksgiving, marathon eating. If you've found yourself biting off more than you can chew again, ginger can offer some relief.

For anyone who deals with indigestion, ginger can help speed up the process it takes to empty your stomach. Ginger also does double duty if you get bloated by functioning as a carminative. Carminatives help eliminate excess gas from the intestinal tract, according to Examine.com

ginger

And last but not least, ginger is tasty. Ginger is popular in Asian cuisine as the spice pairs well with poultry, seafood and vegetables.

But don't take our word for it. Watch as Toronto chef Susur Lee whips up some of his guo tie, a dumpling dish that marries ginger with a medley of vegetables perfect for any occasion.

The Health Benefits Of Ginger
  • Reduce Nausea

    One of the most well known benefits of ginger is to help with reducing nausea, says registered dietitian Selena Devries of Kelowna B.C.. "Try making ginger tea by steeping a one-inch root in one to two cups of hot water for about 10 minutes," she says. "Sweeten with a dash of honey."

  • It Can Help With Indigestion

    Upset stomach? Try chewing on candied or crystallized ginger. According to author Gerard E. Mullin of The Inside Tract, ginger helps the stomach to efficiently empty it’s contents.

  • Ginger Is Anti-Inflammatory

    Devries says if you're suffering from any type of inflammatory disease, ginger is a great root to add to your diet. "It is packed with gingerols and volatile oils which help to decrease inflammation in the body."

  • Goodbye Flatulence

    Are you always gassy, bloated or burping? Ginger has a carmitive effect, Devries says, meaning it is able to break up and reduce intestinal gas. "Sprinkle fresh ginger on oatmeal, stir-fry and veggie side dishes."

  • Sooth Your Muscle Cramps

    "Because of ginger's powerful anti-inflammatory effect, it helps to relieve muscle cramping," Devries says. If you develop muscle cramps after workouts, try drinking a smoothie with frozen bananas, pineapple, turmeric, hemp hearts, ginger and a milk of your choice.

  • It's A Natural Immune Booster

    There's a reason you're told to drink ginger tea when you're sick. "Lacto-fermented ginger is a great source of good gut bacteria which will boost the immune system, and help to prevent you from getting sick," Devries adds. Try fermenting ginger at home or buy a ginger-flavoured kombucha at your local supermarket.

  • It's High In Antioxidants

    "Antioxidants, which are found in a variety of plant-based foods, help to repair the damage done by harmful, free radicals in the body," she says. For a high dose of antioxidants, try a ginger tonic.

  • Reduce Menstrual Pain

    One study found ginger was effective as ibuprofen in reliving pain during your period, Devries notes. "Although this is just one study, it certainly wouldn't hurt to up your intake of ginger during your period."

Conversations