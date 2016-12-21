ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our off days. But when you feel like life has hit a low Stacey McKenzie wants you to keep your head high.

The international top model understands what it's like to feel insecure and as if the world feels hopeless.

"At the beginning on my career, I was told I was not model material by every single agency I went to see," she says.

But that didn't stop her. Despite the rejection, McKenzie says it taught her how to find self-confidence and the tools to pull her out of a funk.

An everyday confidence booster she still uses can be found right in your closet. For more on what she means by that, give the video above a watch.

How do you build your confidence? Let us know in the comments below.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.

