ADVERTISEMENT

It was a Christmas wish come true for one pint-sized Alberta conductor.

Jordan Cartwright, from Grande Prairie, took the stage at the Francis Winspear Centre in Edmonton Monday night to lead the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) through the national anthem.

His spot on stage earned him the title of youngest conductor in the symphony's history.

The seven-year-old has been battling high-risk stage 4 leukemia for the past nine months, and living at Ronald McDonald House with his family.

He became interested in music after recently working with a music therapist, and went on to compose his own original song, reports the Edmonton Journal.

Staff at Ronald McDonald House took note of his special interest in classical music and got to work, arranging the surprise guest conductor gig for Jordan.

"When he lifted that baton and they went boom with the music, I could see his knees just about buckle," Jordanâ€™s father, Scott Cartwright, told Global News from dress rehearsal Monday afternoon.

"He was like, 'holy man thatâ€™s really, like, for real.'"

Delighted to be a part of an amazing festive evening for @edmsymphony & @RMHCNA as #JordanTakestheStage pic.twitter.com/WqCBcc2ntO â€” Glow Juicery (@GlowJuicery) December 20, 2016

After doing the television and radio rounds with local media, Jordan was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the ESO, and greeted by Mayor Don Iveson, who presented him with an official letter of welcome to the city.

Laughter/warmth as Mayor @doniveson drops in on @edmsymphony rehearsal with Jordan Cartwright - tickets left to concert tonight #yeg #yegdt pic.twitter.com/Khs5c5z7dS â€” Edm Mayor Office (@YEGMayorOffice) December 19, 2016

I am a puddle of emotion after watching a little hero get his wish granted at the @edmsymphony â€” Susie Sykes (@susiesykes) December 20, 2016

#JordanTakestheStage is every bit as magical as hoped. He even guaranteed himself a standing ovation by conducting 'O Canada' ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ #yegarts pic.twitter.com/zNcnIqRLTx â€” Kristi Hammond (@memoryandstory) December 20, 2016

Attendees of the ESOâ€™s Candy Cane Christmas concert were all smiles, cheering Jordan on in-person and posting their support online, using the hashtag #JordanTakesTheStage.

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

