A whale-watching guide steered a swimming deer away from a precarious situation off B.C.'s coast on Sunday.

Skipper Mark Malleson was leading a whale-watching tour when he spotted a pair of pair of antlers poking out of the ocean near Vancouver Island's East Sooke Park.

The deer was heading straight for a pod of four orcas.





Malleson manoeuvred his boat to the the buck, steering it toward the shore and out of danger.

The tour company, Prince of Whales, wrote on Facebook that in Alaska and northern B.C. orcas are sometimes known to prey on swimming deer and moose.

