Albertan Takes Zamboni To Tim Hortons Drive-Thru BECAUSE CANADA

Half a twelve grain bagel served with a Swiss cheese slice, and a side of Harvest Vegetable Soup and green tea Calories: 330 calories (just the bagel) Total Fat: 9 grams Sodium: 580 mg Sugar: 6 grams Protein: 10 grams Expert: Stefania Palmeri, registered dietitian based in Toronto "Having a half portion of a multi-grain bagel helps to maximize the amount of fibre you get from your grains, while keeping portions controlled. Adding a slice of cheese increases the protein and always ensure there is a source of vegetables. The Harvest Vegetable Soup is one of the lowest calorie and lowest sodium choices on the menu. To drink, a green tea adds a boost of antioxidants to your meal."

Calories: 390 (The original sandwich) Total Fat: 11 grams Sodium: 1230 mg Sugar: 4 grams Protein: 24 grams Expert: Andrea Miller, registered dietitian based in Whitby, Ont. "Skip the ranch dressing, go for extra veggies and mustard; have a yogurt and fruit parfait and a water or coffee or tea with milk. I also encourage my clients to custom order their sandwiches — extra veggies, less dressing/sauces, limit the cheese and added salt. Watch out for the hidden calories in specialty coffees which are often like a hot milkshake in disguise!"

Calories: 290 (without the bun) Total Fat: 16 grams Sodium: 1180 mg Sugar: 5 grams Protein: 18 grams Expert: Shauna Lindzon, registered dietitian in Toronto "Considering that fast food is typically low in fibre, I made sure that each meal had choices that were higher in fibre than other options on the menu. If I did eat a meal at Tim Hortons, I would definitely make sure that I watched my sodium intake for the rest of the day!"

Calories: 80 (just the soup) Total Fat: 0.4 grams Sodium: Not available online Sugar: 3 grams Protein: 4 grams Expert: Stefania Palmeri, registered dietitian based in Toronto "The Chicken Salad Wrap Snacker has the least sodium of the wraps and provides both a source of carbohydrates and protein. Adding a harvest vegetable soup to your meal is a low calorie choice that will add in a serving of vegetables. A carton of white milk will round out your meal with a serving of dairy and a little more protein to keep you satisfied."

Calories: 260 (just the wrap) Total Fat: 10 grams Sodium: 790 mg Sugar: 0 grams Protein: 18 grams Expert: Debora Sloan, registered dietitian of Debora Sloan Healthy Solutions based in Ottawa "At only 260 calories for the wrap you get a good amount of protein and a few grams of fibre to help keep you satisfied through the morning. Choosing the turkey sausage saves you a ton on saturated fat, sodium and calories, and the wrap itself is less of a carb load than a bagel or a bun. For most of us, breakfast isn't complete without a coffee. The 60 calorie small cappuccino is [a] delicious treat that also provides protein, along with the benefits of [a] serving of milk offering calcium, and vitamin D."

Calories: 440 Total Fat: 10.5 grams Sodium: 1600 mg Protein: 25 grams Expert: Patrick Tremblay-Sabourin, registered dietitian based in Winnipeg "This meal would be consider well-balanced, as it contains a good source of carbohydrates, protein and fibre. The carbohydrates will provide you with a quick boost of energy to help you keep up with your busy schedule."

Calories: 130 (without the bun) Total Fat: 1.5 grams Sodium: 660 mg Sugar: 1 grams Protein: 3 grams Expert: Nita Sharda, registered dietitian of Carrots & Cake based in Winnipeg "I based my selection on how full these foods would make me feel and overall sodium content. The Turkey and Wild Rice Soup with a whole wheat bun includes fibre. I'd also likely request light cream cheese for my bun."

Calories: 210 Total Fat: 7 grams Sodium: 600 mg Sugar: 1 grams Protein: 12 grams Expert: Shauna Lindzon, registered dietitian in Toronto "I first look for options that are higher in protein. I like to eat between 20 and 30 grams of protein at each meal. This helps keep my blood sugar levels steady and increases my satiety."

Calories: 250 Total Fat: 5 grams Sodium: 110 mg Sugar: 21 grams Protein: 14 grams Expert: Debora Sloan, registered dietitian of Debora Sloan Healthy Solutions based in Ottawa "I like the idea of their Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Mixed Berries and Almond Granola. One of these is a pretty balanced meal or snack and fits the bill for a pre/post-workout snack. At 270 calories, eating half in the a.m. and putting the rest in the fridge for your p.m. snack may also be a good option. You've got a serving of fresh fruit, a bit of healthy fat from the nuts, calcium from the yogurt and an appropriate portion of healthy carbs and protein."

NEXT: What Dietitians Would Eat At Swiss Chalet

Serving Size: 542 grams (including only the rice, chicken and butter chicken sauce) Calories: 750 Total Fat: 20 grams Sodium: 1560 mg Sugar: 7 grams Protein: 47 grams Expert: Raman Khatar, dietitian at Food For Thought in Vancouver "Opt for the butter chicken on rice, with a side garden salad with fat-free Italian dressing — a little higher on calories at 790 calories (but with no more fat than the skinless quarter chicken and Mediterranean salad) and almost 50 grams of protein. This fares better then the vegetable chicken stir fry and Thai chicken curry — which both are higher in calories and fat than the butter chicken. Really, you can treat yourself and enjoy almost anything as long as you include some vegetables on the side, and most importantly, control your portions when dining out. I'm a true believer that all foods can fit." Cut back on the naan as well, or take the other half to work the next day.

Serving Size: 499 grams (without the shrimp) Calories: 790 Total Fat: 32 grams Sodium: 1420 mg Sugar: 19 grams Protein: 23 grams Expert: Shaistha Zaheeruddin, founder and dietitian of Modest Nutrition "Eat only half of the serving. This is a huge serving with lots of carbohydrates. Have the other half packed to-go, and see if you can have that requested while ordering. You can also share it with someone else. Also, hold on the garlic bread, or have one piece if you must."

Serving Size: 102 grams (without mayo and buns) Calories: 210 Total Fat: 10 grams Sodium: 510 mg Sugar: 0 grams Protein: 21 grams Expert: Colleen McGuire of At The Table Nutrition in Vancouver "The veggie burger has 210 calories and 10 grams of fat (2 saturated) and 510 mg of sodium. Compare this to a hamburger with 280 calories (not much different) but also has double the fat at 21 grams.The garden salad adds only 50 calories and 105 mg of sodium. Add to that 2 Tbsp of Renee’s Italian dressing on the salad (ask for it on the side) for an additional 40 calories, 4 grams of fat and 270 mg of sodium. This meal contain significant amounts of protein and fibre – all of which will keep you satisfied so that you do not want more food!"

Serving Size: 142 grams (white meat skinless) Calories: 220 Total Fat: 6 grams Sodium: 340 mg Sugar: 0 grams Protein: 44 grams Expert: Raman Khatar, dietitian of Food For Thought in Vancouver "Getting it without skin cuts down the amount of fat in half. Order this dish with a side Mediterranean cucumber and tomato salad with Greek dressing, instead of fries and gravy. Total meal tops out less than 400 calories, 19 grams of fat and has almost 50 grams of protein."

Serving Size: 365 grams (with dressing and no tortilla chips) Calories: 310 Total Fat: 8 grams Sodium: 800 mg Sugar: 17 grams Protein: 40 grams Expert: Shareen Ruddock, dietitian with Better Choice Nutrition Consulting in Halifax "If you are looking for a salad option, this is a good choice. If you hold the tortilla strips and ask for the dressing on the side, it will reduce the sodium content of the dish. Enjoy this dish full of hearty vegetables and savoury chicken breast. If you want to forgo dressing, use a wedge of lemon with some pepper to season your salad. And remember, check out the menu before you go to the restaurant, knowing what you want will decrease your chances of making a snap decision."

Serving Size: 341 grams (just the soup) Calories: 200 Total Fat: 5 grams Sodium: 1050 mg Sugar: 3 grams Protein: 20 grams Expert: Lydia Knorr, dietitian based in Toronto "The soup and sandwich combo is definitely a healthier option over the traditional chicken and fries. While I agree that some of the newer salad entrees may even be slightly healthier, there will always be those patrons who want the traditional Swiss Chalet taste." For a sandwich option, try the lunch version of Rotisserie Chicken Club Wrap.

Serving Size: 391 grams (without the dressing) Calories: 340 Total Fat: 9 grams Sodium: 600 mg Sugar: 18 grams Protein: 40 grams Expert: Shaistha Zaheeruddin, founder and dietitian of Modest Nutrition Make this dish as an entree instead of relying on a chicken dinner, sauce and fries. For the dressing, Zaheeruddin suggests keeping it as a side instead of drenching your chicken with it.

Serving Size: 266 grams (without the dressing) Calories: 150 Total Fat: 10 grams Sodium: 650 mg Sugar: 5 grams Protein: 4 grams Expert: Nicole Osinga,dietitian based in Oshawa, Ont. "Don’t forget that you have the freedom to create your own meal and mix and match sides! Use this opportunity to ramp up your veggies. For example, choose a side of the Mediterranean tomato and cucumber salad (and ask for balsamic vinegar and olive oil as a dressing) along with the fresh vegetable medley when you order your quarter chicken dinner, sans the white roll."

Serving Size: 312 grams (just the chicken) Calories: 280 Total Fat: 6 grams Sodium: 410 mg Sugar: 4 grams Protein: 48 grams Expert: Shareen Ruddock, dietitian with Better Choice Nutrition Consulting in Halifax "This is tricky, we all love the skin, sauce, fries, roll, and butter, but sometimes we have to negotiate to provide the best nutrition for our bodies. Choose the following: white meat option, whole wheat roll, fresh vegetable medley or garden salad (with fat-free or regular Italian) or side cucumber and tomato salad with dressing on the side. If you have the sauce, pour a small bit (1 Tbsp) over your meat, dipping will increase the amount you use!"