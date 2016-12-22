"After we had known each other for many years, we went out for dinner one night with mutual friends and I saw that he had grown from this lanky kid to this really responsible man. We started courting each other and our friendship turned into romance." - Jada Pinkett Smith

"We focused three years on our marriage and found that it brought us an even stronger bond and connection. But like anything great and successful in your life, marriage takes hard work and sacrifice. It has to be something both you and your husband deeply want. The best thing about marriage is the amount of growth you have because you can no longer hide from your fears and insecurities. There's someone right there calling you out on your flaws and building you up when you need the support. If you are with the right person, it brings out the best version of you." - Beyonce

"I think it's a very healthy thing for us to have other friends. It's also important for us to have independence, and give each other space. Mel and I are not together all the time; we like to give each other space. I think that's what keeps us going...he's on the road working, and I'm working." - LaLa Vasquez

"Anytime you're with somebody, you become a reflection of that person. I believe the first five years of our relationship was me grooming her, getting her tough and getting her ready for all of this and how to deal with it. The last was just her being a strong Black woman who has her man's back." -Snoop Dogg

"[He is] the love of my life. The love, the lover, the man, the partner, the mate. I cannot say that I know of another man, really. I do not know of another man on this planet who could've lived this life with such dignity, such grace and humility. And still hold his own." - Oprah

Denzel's secret to a long marriage: "Do whatever your wife tells you. Yes, dear. And breathe."

Omar Epps told People magazine, he feels sexiest when, "We're going out and my wife gives me that look like, "you're going to get(some) when we get home."

"...make time for one another. Don't forget about those date nights. Put on a sexy dress and some sexy high heels and have a great night and enjoy each other. Also, incorporate your husband. Get him involved and let him know how important he is with taking care of your joy." - Tia Mowry

"Marriage takes patience.. (Marriage is our best last chance to grow up :)" - via Twitter

"Keep everybody out your business, that's how you do it. And I mean everybody. It ain't about having a relationship outside of the house. It's about having a relationship within each other. When something go down don't be calling your sister or your mother; I'm not gonna be calling my brother or uncles. We're gonna work it out." - Ice Cube

"She kicks my ass in basketball! Also, Maya translates so much for me--not just words, but culturally. When my sisters call with a problem, she takes the phone. I can't give advice--unless it's about cooking. Before Maya, my primary relationship was with food. Luckily, she loves to eat!" - Marcus Samuelsson

"...she has the greatest sense of humor ever, and she knows that I'll say anything -- I don't really care. I speak my mind, and I think that's what she loves about me. As much as I can be annoying at times, I think my authenticity is appreciated." - Nick Cannon

"When I got married, I was all in love, but then came life intruding in, and sometimes it's difficult ... I would look at my husband and ask, 'did we do it too quickly?' ... But my husband was strong in his resolve. He kept reminding me that people go through this, and that we were going to be ok." - Angela Bassett

"He was a single father for 16, 17 years; he raised his children by himself, as well as pursuing a career in acting. So he has character. He's a good man. And he endeared himself to me because he was different from anyone else I dated, because he was extraordinarily emotionally available and kind and generous." - Viola Davis

"It's about prioritizing. Just take it one step at a time. Do the best that you can. I'm a mom and I have two husbands - an ex husband and a next husband. It's a blended family and it's very hard to keep things together, but we're happy and we live in love. Djimon and I are so happy." -- Kimora Lee Simmons

"we've been married for almost seventeen years. It's very happy. We've had our ups, our downs; we've had lots of things happen in our life we didn't expect...One of the biggest things is that we're really fortunate because Rodney and I are really good partners. When one is up and the other one is not, we support each other." http://www.essence.com/2011/08/23/5-questions-with-holly-robinson-peete-on-balancing-love-work-fame/#ixzz1mNdHfA8E "

"When you are in a good marriage like Gina and I are, every day is like Valentine's Day. We don't need a special day to spend time together we spend time together every day. I fell in love with Gina when I was 15, and I've been in love with her ever since." - Pat Neely

"[Being married] is so fly. There's something great about feeling at peace and ease with your partner and knowing you understand each other. I really enjoy that friendship." - Alicia Keys Read more: #ixzz1mNiw0psq

"...I would be a liar and my fans would hate me if I said to them, 'Oh, we're perfect and everything is great.' We have situations just like everyone else. We're not out in public trying to kill each other, but it's real. We love each other." - Mary J. Blige

"We're together a lot because I think you make time for the things that are important and our marriage is important to us. So we make time, all the time... Every day is a new day, so it never stops. You never stop learning each other. Sometimes the best moments are just the quiet ones." - Monica

"Especially for men it's very important that they're present. Present doesn't just mean being physically present. It also means taking the other person in and responding to their needs and their wishes. That's very important for a woman." -- Boris Kodjoe

"Can't say enough about how special of a woman I have. It takes a lot to endure the worst of times and still stay grounded during the best of times. She's been able to do so for long as I can remember. For all that and more, I just adore her in every way. I love her spirit, her heart, her integrity and her loyalty. She's the love of my life and the girl of my dreams. I've heard so much about it being hard for true love to exist in the fast lanes of Hollywood, when dudes can't stay respectfully committed and chicks can't stay out their man's pockets. But somehow she makes it easy, and we never had those problem." - T.I.