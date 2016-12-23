ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing a name for your baby is exciting, but it can also be stressful. After all, there are so many things to think about. How do you know if the name is right? What if you regret it later? How will it affect your baby as he or she grows?

If you’re look for some baby name tips, then mom-of-16 Lyette Reback has some advice for you! In the video above, the Florida mom reveals how she and her husband David came up with their children’s names and how you can apply the same method.