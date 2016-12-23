Huffpost Canada Living ca
The Biggest Celebrity Divorces Of 2016

Breakups are painful for pretty much everyone — even when your favourite celebrity duo calls it quits.

From Hollywood's golden stars to music power couples to the twosome responsible for pretty much the entire "Underworld" series, we look at 24 couples who got divorced in 2016.

While we only included married couples on our list, some of the most shocking splits of the year were between engaged couples like Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, James Packer and Mariah Carey, and Ryan Phillippe and Paulina Slagter.

Not to mention those who broke up after what seemed like forever including Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth.

2016 also had its fair share of high profile dating splits. Who could forget the drama that was Calvin Harris-Taylor Swift-Tom Hiddleston?

Which celebrity breakup broke your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

  • Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    Heard filled for divorce in May days after Depp's mother passed away. The actress also filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he was “verbally and physically abusive” throughout their marriage.
  • Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Once Hollywood's golden couple, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September asking for sole physical custody of their six children. At the time of the divorce filing, Pitt was under investigation for a child welfare incident that took place on the couple's private jet.
  • Tobey Maguire And Jennifer Meyer
    David Livingston via Getty Images
    After nine years of marriage and two kids, Maguire and Meyer split in October.
  • Drew Barrymore And Will Kopelman
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Barrymore and Kopelman confirmed their plans to split in April after four years of marrige and the birth of their two daughters. Barrymore later opened up about her divorce calling it "shameful and a failure" on the Netflix talk show "Chelsea".
  • Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    After two years of "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow and Martin officially divorced in May.
  • Mary J. Blige And Kendu Isaacs
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
    There seems to be plenty of drama with this divorce. Blige filed for divorce from her husband and manager after 12 years of marriage. Though the couple has no kids together, they are fighting over custody of the artist's Grammy awards.
  • Rob 'Vanilla Ice' Van Winkle And Laura Van Winkle
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    After 20 years of marriage, the singer turned reality-star's wife filed for divorce in October. According to TMZ, the artist was arrested in 2008 and 2001 for domestic battery.
  • Kaley Cuoco And Ryan Sweeting
    Danny Martindale via Getty Images
    Just shy of two years after tying the knot, Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2015, which was finalized in May.
  • Larsa And Scottie Pippen
    Thaddaeus McAdams via Getty Images
    After 19 years of marriage, the NBA star filed for divorce in October. Despite speculations of his wife having an affair with rapper Future, Pippen has not spoken out on the matter.
  • Summer Phoenix And Casey Affleck
    Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
    Ben Affleck's little brother is also going through a divorce. After 10 years of marriage, the filmmaker split from his actress wife in March. The exes have two sons together.
  • Erik Anders Lang And Sia Furler
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    After two years together, the "Chandelier" singer split from her husband in early December. At the time the pair simply said they were dedicated to remain friends.
  • Mike Shay And Scheana Shay
    Mindy Small via Getty Images
    Just 16 months after they got married, the "Vanderpump Rules" stars called it quits. The decline of their marriage is believed to play out on the current season of their TV series.
  • Rose McGowan And Davey Detail
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    Three years after saying 'I do,' McGowan filed for divorce from Detail in February. Upon filing the papers, McGowan listed the couple's separation date as May 1, 2015.
  • Len Wiseman And Kate Beckinsale
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    One year after divorce rumours began, Wiseman filed for divorce from his actress wife in October. The couple were married for 12 years.
  • Naya Rivera And Ryan Dorsey
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    After two years of marriage, these two called it quits in November. The pair, who have one son together, shocked many when they tied the knot just three months after the "Glee" actress broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.
  • Dean Fleischer-Camp And Jenny Slate
    Donato Sardella via Getty Images
    After four years of marriage the actress and editor called it quits in May. Later that month, Slate began dating her "Gifted"co-star Chris Evans.
  • Liza Weil And Paul Adelstein
    Bob D'Amico via Getty Images
    After nearly 10 years of marriage, the "How To Get Away With Murder" star filed for divorce from fellow Shondaland actor Adelstein in April. The former couple has one daughter together.
  • Mike Caussin And Jana Kramer
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    The country singer and NFL player split in August as Caussin entered rehab for undisclosed reasons. The pair has one daughter together.
  • Brandon Barash And Kirsten Storms
    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    After almost three years of marriage, the "General Hospital" stars filed for divorce in April. They have one daughter together.
  • Anne-Marie Duff And James McAvoy
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Nine years after marriage, McAvoy and Duff filed for divorce in May. They have one son together.
  • Frances Bean Cobain And Isaiah Silva
    JB Lacroix via Getty Images
    After secretly getting married in 2014, the late Kurt Cobain's daughter filed for divorce from husband and fellow musician Isaiah Silva in March. The former couple is currently in a legal dispute over a valuable guitar Cobain gifted Silva on their wedding day.
  • Emily Ward And Patrick Carney
    Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
    After three years of marriage, The Black Keys drummer split from his wife in January.
  • Kevin McKidd And Jane McKidd
    John M. Heller via Getty Images
    After 17 years of marriage, The McKidds are no longer a couple. Jane filed for divorce in July and the former couple jointly stated their intentions to co-parent their son and daughter.
  • Marc Anthony aAd Shannon De Lima
    John Parra via Getty Images
    After two years of marriage the singer and model called it quits in November but neither has signed divorce papers. Anthony's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez also experienced a break up in August from boyfriend Casper Smart whom she began dating in 2012.
 

