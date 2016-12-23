Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Chris Pratt Dad: Actor Makes Huge Donation In Honour Of Late Father

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Chris Pratt may not have taken time to mourn his dad, who passed away in 2014 of multiple sclerosis, but he is finding beautiful ways to pay tribute to him.

On Friday, Pratt revealed on Facebook that he donated half a million dollars to the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center in his hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington.


In his post, Pratt talks about what kind of father he had.

"I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick skinned, hard working man who commanded respect for authority. My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community. He affected a lot of young men. Ask anyone who knew him, he was a certified bad ass. And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on."

Pratt also hopes this donation will encourage others to give back to their communities and help bring Americans together again after the election.

"We are not our government. We are not what those folks on TV say we are. We are our Boys and Girls Clubs, our rotary clubs, our senior centers, our youth sports leagues, made up of volunteers, Americans; altruistic people investing time into our greatest asset, our children. We're just as strong as our will to give back to the community. We always will be. So get strong. It feels good. Be the instrument God uses to bless your community."

In an interview with GQ, Pratt mentioned that he still has a compass his dad gave him, which he takes hunting: "It’s really like a symbol for who he was in my life. He’ll always be there to guide me."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Kids Canadians Love The Most
of
  • 1. Prince George

    Parents: Duke & Duchess of Cambridge 2016 was a big year for the little prince. George turned three, started preschool and accompanied his parents on their Royal Tour of Canada.

  • 2. North West

    Parents: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West North West is only three, but according to her famous mom, the toddler is already designing her own clothes.

  • 3. Princess Charlotte

    Parents: Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte turned one this year. She also saw snow for the first time and visited Canada with her parents on their royal tour.

  • 4. Saint West

    Parents: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West The youngest West celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 5. While his parents have kept him out of the limelight, Kardashian shared a few rare photos of the growing boy this year.

  • 5. James Reynolds

    Parents: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively James made her first public appearance with her parents and little sister this month and stole our hearts! The eldest daughter of Reynolds and Lively is two years old.

  • 6. Reign Disick

    Parents: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Two-year-old Reign is the youngest child of Kardashian and Disick. His siblings, Mason and Penelope, are seven and four years old, respectively.

  • 7. Wyatt Kutcher

    Parents: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Wyatt, 2, became a big sister in 2016. Her parents welcomed her brother, Dimitri, in November.

  • 8. Silas Timberlake

    Parents: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Silas' parents like to keep him out of the limelight, but Biel shared a sweet photo of their family dressed up as "Trolls" for Halloween this year.

  • 9. Daisy Sudeikis

    Parents: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed their second child, Daisy Josephine, on October 11, which is known as the United Nations' "International Day of the Girl."

  • 10. Luna Legend

    Parents: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Teigen and her hubby became first-time parents this year. Throughout 2016, they've been sharing sweet photos of their baby girl experiencing her first milestones, such as meeting Santa for the first time.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations