French Baby Names 2016: These Quebecois Names Are Superbe

Canada is a bilingual country, which means some of our top baby names are bound to be French.

According to the Quebec government, Léa and Félix have steadily remained on the top 10 list for the province for the past six years! Léa, which is pronounced like Leah, means “meadow” and ranked at number two for girls in 2015. Félix, on the other hand, means “happy” or “fortunate” and ranked at number five for boys last year.

Considering the beautiful sounds and meanings of these names, it’s no wonder they’ve maintained their popularity among parents.

But Léa and Félix aren’t the only French-Canadian baby names we love. Here we round up all our favourite boy and girl names that have appeared on Baby Center Canada’s top list for 2016.

French-Canadian Baby Names We Love
  • Girl Names

    Amélie

  • Girl Names

    Océane

  • Girl Names

    Genavié

  • Girl Names

    Éleanore

  • Girl Names

    Anaïs

  • Girl Names

    Noémie

  • Girl Names

    Frédérique

  • Girl Names

    Adèle

  • Girl Names

    Léonie

  • Girl Names

    Clémence

  • Boy Names

    Gabriel

  • Boy Names

    Benoit

  • Boy Names

    Mathéo

  • Boy Names

    Xavier

  • Boy Names

    André

  • Boy Names

    Émile

  • Boy Names

    Phillippe

  • Boy Names

    Cédric

  • Boy Names

    Édouard

  • Boy Names

    Jérémie

