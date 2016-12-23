ADVERTISEMENT

Canada is a bilingual country, which means some of our top baby names are bound to be French.

According to the Quebec government, Léa and Félix have steadily remained on the top 10 list for the province for the past six years! Léa, which is pronounced like Leah, means “meadow” and ranked at number two for girls in 2015. Félix, on the other hand, means “happy” or “fortunate” and ranked at number five for boys last year.

Considering the beautiful sounds and meanings of these names, it’s no wonder they’ve maintained their popularity among parents.

But Léa and Félix aren’t the only French-Canadian baby names we love. Here we round up all our favourite boy and girl names that have appeared on Baby Center Canada’s top list for 2016.