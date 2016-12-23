Huffpost Canada Style ca
Nail Art: Festive Plaid Nails To Rock Over The Holidays

 |  By Kaitlyn Delano
Posted: Updated:
The holiday season is here and the last thing you need to do is worry about the small details, especially your nails.

Here is a very festive and relatively easy nail art design that you can have in your back pocket during the holiday season.

plaid nail art

To start, paint all of your nails, except one, a bright red colour. Let them dry for a few minutes while you are doing the next step.

Paint the nail you didn't paint red, a nice metallic gold colour. Let them dry and move onto the plaid accent nail.

For the plaid, you will need a small nail art brush, a piece of aluminium foil, and three polishes (green, black and gold). Place a few drops of green on the foil and paint one vertical line on one side of your nail. Then create two horizontal lines that are a quarter from the top and bottom of your nail. You can also add in a thinner green line near the bottom of your nail.

plaid nail art

Next, using the same brush, create a thinner black line above the green line at the top of the nail and another one below the green lines at the tip of the nail. Finally, create a vertical and horizontal line with the gold polish.

To add a touch more detail to the plaid, you can go over a few spots where two lines overlap with the colour of the line that is being covered. It makes the design look a lot more complicated than it really was.

plaid nail art

For the index and pinkie fingers, place a small dot of topcoat near the base of the nail and then place a gold stud on top. You can then apply a layer of topcoat on each nail and allow to dry.

Polishes Used: CND Creative Play Black & Forth, OPI Meet My "Decorator", China Glaze Mingle with Kringle, and Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy in High Stakes

plaid nail art

Kaitlyn Delano is a beauty blogger based in Toronto. You can find all of her Mani Monday designs and more on her blog, Kaitlyn Elisabeth Beauty. Check out her new YouTube channel as well.

  • Rainbow Drip Gradient Nail Art

    "When all else fails, paint some drips! While you're at it, why not make them rainbow? These rainbow drips were painted freehand, and the gradient was made by creating custom blends of colors to use as transitional paint." - Sarah of Chalkboard Nails

  • Valentino Spring 2013 Nail Art

    "My latest manicure was inspired by Valentino's spring 2013 collection." - Faiza of Glossed Bones

  • Watercolor Spotted Nails

    "This is such an amazing look with very little effort and perfect for spring! The colors I used are Essie Where's My Chauffeur?, Play Date, Go Overboard and Licorice, along with Floss Gloss Con Limon. Here's a tutorial with a few helpful hints." - Chelsea King of Get Nailed

  • Essie Haute As Hello

    Anya Strzemien, HuffPost Style and Home executive editor

  • "I was spending the weekend out of town with some friends and I wanted a simple and fun nail art. I thought some sort of pattern would be nice but I had so many shapes in mind that I couldn't decide what to use. So, I decided to hand paint those ideas on my head randomly on my nails and I liked how it turned out! I used OPI Can't Find My Czechbook as base color to help achieve that dainty look." - Rina of Simply Rins

  • Go Bananas Manicure

    "Inspired by the famous Velvet Underground banana cover and Andy Warhol, we created a b-a-n-a-n-a-s nail art design in just three easy steps. The polishes used: Essie Turquoise & Caicos, Nicole by OPI Hit The Lights and OPI Black Onyx." - Danielle and Jenny of Polish You Pretty

  • Essie Really Red

    Michelle Persad, HuffPost Style fashion assistant

  • Illamasqua Freckle

    "I love this polish because it's a neutral color, but the specks of glitter make it extraordinary. I think it works great for all occasions." - Luwam Yeibio, communications professional

  • Rainbow Half-Moon Gradient Manicure

    "Here's my latest rainbow half-moon gradient! I used Essie Lights, Zoya Maura, Essie Fear or Desire, CND Bicycle Yellow, Essie Mojito Madness, Rimmel Blue My Mind, Wet n Wild On A Trip and OPI Honk If You Love OPI." - Felice of A Slacquer That Loves Lacquer

  • Two-Toned Nails

    "Trying out different nail color combos, this time I went for the thumb and the ring finger in black (Nars Andy Warhol Black Back Room) to add a little edge to the teal (Essie Go Overboard) mani. I like the subtly, it takes a second to realize that I've used two different shades." - Raydene Salinas, HuffPost Style and Home photographer and photo editor

  • Marie Antoinette Gradient

    "This manicure features a gradient done with Sation Of Corset I'll Call You and Guillotine Grape. I was inspired by the polishes themselves. They are from a Marie Antoinette themed collection and I ran with that very same theme on my nails. I decorated my gradients and purple accent nail with some delicate lacey designs using nail stamps." - Cristina of Let Them Have Polish

  • Watch Nail Art

    midrashmanicures:Chic silver on black look. More at midrashmanicures.com

  • Top Nail Trends From 2013 NYFW

    Nails at Spring 2013 New York Fashion Week might not have been as bold and flashy as in seasons past, but a whole new crop of subtle-toned, light-reflecting finishes made for a pretty, feminine appeal. From translucent top coats to glowy pinks to pearlescent effects, nails on the Spring 2013 runways were as flirty as they were fun. See how designers Christian Siriano, Rebecca Taylor, and Catherine Malandrino presented the trend at their shows.

