Teddy Bear With Late Grandfather's Voice Brings Girls To Tears
When Mariana and Sarahy opened their presents on Christmas, they were delighted to get teddy bears. But they quickly realized the stuffed toys were more than just a cuddly surprise.
The teddy bears, gifted by their aunt, had special audio messages from their grandfather who died last year.
The family is still reeling from his unexpected death — the grandfather died of a stroke while being robbed at a car wash, Buzzfeed reported — and not having him around during the holiday season is especially difficult.
The loss is particularly hard on the two young Oklahoma girls, said Jennifer Ramos, their 16-year-old sister who shared a video of their reaction on Twitter. That's why the presents meant so much.
Each teddy bear had a recording of an "inside joke" between the girls and their beloved grandfather, and ended with his laugh.
The girls wept and hugged the bears tightly upon hearing his voice — an unforgettable moment for them, their family and those who watched the viral moment online.
Watch the video above to see the heartwarming moment.