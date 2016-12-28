ADVERTISEMENT

Oh love Gods of 2016, please let this be true.

Canadian rapper Drake and superstar Jennifer Lopez may have just put those dating rumours to bed.

The pair both posted the same cuddling picture on Instagram on Tuesday, and are possibly already finishing each other's sentences as well.

The image, posted twice without a caption, shows the 30-year-old "Fake Love" rapper holding and snuggling with the 47-year-old singer.

Dating rumours of the duo started earlier this month when the "Views" rapper attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas shows and had dinner with her, TMZ reports.

During Drake's visit, the mom-of-two posted a photo of two on Instagram adding the hashtag, #lovehim.

"Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE," she wrote.

Following the romantic Instagram posts, several Drake and Rihanna fans (these two have had an on-and-off "relationship" for years now) realized the 28-year-old Bajan beauty unfollowed Lopez off Instagram, Teen Vogue reports.

And although it is impossible to know when RiRi officially unfollowed the singer, it does seem a little interesting for it to all happen during these #DraLo relationship rumours.

During J.Lo's show, the Canadian superstar also posted a photo on Instagram holding the singer's customized hat.

"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny 🌺," he wrote on Instagram.

Aw, what a true boyfriend.

And in 2013, during the 55th annual Grammy Awards, the rapper had the perfect reaction to seeing his bae crush hit the stage.

And if these rumours do happen to be true, we're going to officially say we called it in 2014 — Drake also goes by "Champagne Papi."