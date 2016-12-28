Huffpost Canada Living ca
Study Says Sunlight Has Multiple Benefits For Our Bodies

A study, published in the journal, Scientific Reports, highlights another powerful benefit of sunlight. Already known for stimulating vitamin D production, sunlight may also have an energizing effect on T cells, a type of white blood cell that activates cells in the body to fight infection.

Researchers at the USA's Georgetown University Medical Center have found that sunlight plays a positive role in the action of T lymphocytes, or T cells, which allow the human body to combat pathogens.

The study found that blue light present in sunlight directly activates the cells, both in samples taken from mice and humans, by increasing their speed of movement. This, in turn, makes them more effective at fighting infection.

The T-cell response was found to be driven by hydrogen peroxide, a compound that white blood cells release when an infection is detected in the body. It serves to kill bacteria and to rally T cells to mobilize an immune response.

Given the large surface area of human skin, all of the T cells present in skin could potentially benefit from this phenomenon through exposure to blue light, the researchers suggest.

Note that vitamin D is only produced in the body via exposure to UV rays, which can be harmful in cases of prolonged sun exposure.

If blue light from the sun's rays is capable of energizing infection-fighting T cells, it could be a potential means of treatment for boosting immunity in many patients, the researchers conclude.

12 Foods Full Of Vitamin D
  • Salmon

    If you're going to choose a fish dish, go with salmon. An oily fish high in vitamin D, salmon also has omega 3 fats, protein, vitamin B12 and selenium. "If you eat the soft bones in half a can of salmon (105 grams) you will be consuming almost as much calcium as in a glass of milk," says registered dietitian dietitian Shauna Lindzon.

  • Mackerel

    Another oily fish high in vitamin D and omega 3 fats, mackerel is also rich in vitamins A, B6, B12, C, E and K. Lindzon adds pregnant women, however, should limit mackerel consumption because of its high mercury content.

  • Sardines

    Sardines are loaded with vitamin B12, selenium, omega 3 fats, protein and vitamin D. "Sardines are very perishable, so eat them when they are fresh," Lindzon says. And since they are smaller fish, they contain lower levels of mercury. Watch out for canned sardines, which may be filled with extra sodium.

  • Beef Liver

    Beef liver is a high protein, high cholesterol food choice, Lindzon says. It's high in vitamin B6, B12, and also contains a large amount of dietary iron.

  • Milk

    Milk is often called "nature's perfect food", because it's a rich source of many different vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin D and B.

  • Egg Yolks

    The nutrients in egg yolks differ greatly from egg whites. Egg yolks are high in cholesterol, fat and fat-soluble vitamins including vitamins A, D, E and K.

  • Non-Diary Milk

    There are a variety of non-cow milks on the market that are also fortified with vitamin D — perfect for those of you who are vegan or have a lactose intolerance. "Certain brands of soy, rice, almond, and hemp milks have similar vitamins to cow's milk because of the fortification process," Lindzon says.

  • Mushrooms

    Mushrooms (all of their edible varieties) have many cancer fighting properties and are a great source of vitamin D.

  • Cereal

    "When reading labels of breakfast cereals, it is important to choose ones with a high fibre content (more than 4 to 5 grams) and low sugar content (less than 8 grams)," Lindzon says. Adding milk or a milk substitute to a breakfast cereal boosts the calcium, vitamin A, D, and protein content.

  • Orange Juice

    There are some orange juices on the market that have calcium and vitamin D added to them. "This fortified orange juice provides people with an option to increase their vitamin intake if they don't consume milk," Lindzon says. However, it is important to note that orange juice lacks the fibre that is in the original orange, and some boxed varieties may have an excessive amount of sugar.

  • Yogurt

    "It is important to check the nutrition labels of yogurts to see if they have vitamin D added," Lindzon says. When choosing yogurts, choose ones that are low in added sugar and high in vitamins.

  • Cheese

    Cheese is derived from milk, and therefore has the same beneficial vitamins and minerals, including calcium and vitamin D.

