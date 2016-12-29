Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Anna Victoria, Fitness Star, Continues To Remind Us To Love The Skin We're In

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

In the world of Instagram, it's easy to get lost in the hoopla of filters, photo editing and unrealistic body expectations.

But luckily, we've got body-positive warriors on the 'gram like fitness guru Anna Victoria, who always come through to remind us that all bodies are beautiful.

Last week, she posted a cross-legged, barefaced photo in which she showed off her stomach rolls, after she says a 16-year-old girl told her online photos were making her question her body.

"I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad," the fitness star wrote as the photo caption. "None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL."

Right on, girlfriend.

She also added, "When we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops."

Read her full post below.

Just a lounging selfie 🤗 no makeup or hair done, not posing (and no sticking out either). I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad. None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL. - I'm sharing this because I just received an email from a 16 year old girl that said I am the only person she follows that actually made her feel good about herself. That even though she's not particularly unhappy with her body, that seeing endless perfect photos started to make herself compare, poke and prod at her own body. The impact social media has on young girls and their self-esteem is an issue I feel very strongly about and if me posting one casual, non-posing, non-done up photo can help a young girl (or man, or anyone of any age!) feel better about themselves, then I'm happy to put myself out there. - Some will look at this and say "what's the big deal?" If it doesn't resonate with you, that's ok. I just ask that you think of those who it does help before firing off with negativity because you don't "get" it. So when we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! 🤗 We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops. Show young girls it's not only okay but necessary to be confident, strong young women, "flaws" and all. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on


The photo has since gone viral and encouraged other young women to show off their bodies in all their natural glory.

"Confidence should not be limited to those in the best shape ever," the workout expert captioned the photo below.

"It should be spread and embodied across all age groups, genders, countries, fitness levels, and so many more."

How awesome would it be if we celebrated women loving themselves despite any insecurities as much as we celebrated something like the Victoria's Secret fashion show? In a perfect world, we would celebrate ALL types of women loving themselves! Women should feel confident enough to love themselves through every step of their journey as well as be so freaking proud of the body they've worked so hard for once they reach their goal. Confidence should not be limited to those in the best shape ever, it should be spread and embodied across all age groups, genders, countries, fitness levels, and so many more. THANK YOU to these beautiful FBG girls for joining me in spreading this message! Also, @Cosmopolitan just shared an article about the picture I posted the other day, the link is in my insta stories for the next 24 hrs for you to read! 💗💗💗 #fbggirls #tummyrolls www.annavictoria.com/guides

A photo posted by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on


And this isn't the first time Victoria has shown her body off in every form.

Back in May, the star shared a similar post of her stomach after her wedding, proving that yes, it's totally okay to flaunt it regardless of society's idea of "perfection."


Also on HuffPost:

Close
Men And Women Who Inspire Positive Body Image
of
  • James Corden

    He stripped off in an underwear advert spoof alongside David Beckham. The message: "Beauty is skin deep, it's underneath that counts." He also wrote an open letter which was published by Glamour magazine in which he asks people to accept themselves for who they are. "Respect your body. It is what it is, so embrace it," he wrote. "Love every scar, ripple, and imperfection, and you won’t need others to do it for you."

  • David Beckham

    Davey B stars alongside James Corden in the underwear spoof for D&J briefs to promote healthy body image and the idea that beauty is only skin deep.

  • Serena Willliams

    Serena Willliams was told she is "built like a man" by Twitter trolls, but that didn't stop her being super body confident. "I love that I am a full woman and I’m strong and I’m powerful and I’m beautiful at the same time," she said. "And there’s nothing wrong with that."

  • Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong'o has spoken out against the lack of diversity in the media saying: "European standards of beauty are something that plague the entire world—the idea that darker skin is not beautiful, that light skin is the key to success and love." She also loves her skin, as proven by her appearance in a brilliant Sesame Street sketch.

  • Matt McGorry

    The Orange Is The New Black star spoke openly about his body concerns during his first shirtless scene on OITNB. He told Yahoo: "I was obsessively dieting, and when I saw that scene before the show ever came out, I thought I had blown it. I was like, 'Oh no! I didn't get as lean as I could've'. But then the show came out, and no one said anything negative about it, and it's funny because from one perspective you could say, 'Oh, he's letting himself go,' but from another perspective, I just don't need that validation I once did. "I still love working out, and I think it's good for my health, and I feel good doing it. But I think with mental health, allowing myself to be who I am naturally in terms of my body, I think that's sort of practicing more self-love that way."

  • Prince Fielder

    Fielder is a baseball player for the Texas Rangers who was featured on the front page of ESPN magazine, naked. The photograph of him was attacked on social media. The baseball player has since spoken out and said that just because a person is plus-size, it doesn't mean they can't be athletic. In an interview with ESPN.com, he said: “A lot of people probably think I’m not athletic or don’t even try to work out or whatever, but I do. Just because you’re big doesn’t mean you can’t be an athlete. And just because you work out doesn’t mean you’re going to have a 12-pack. I work out to make sure I can do my job to the best of my ability. Other than that, I’m not going up there trying to be a fitness model.”

  • Tess Holliday

    Lines like this are why we love Tess Holliday: "It's okay to be yourself, even if you happen to exist in a fat body. I'm sexy, confident and give no fucks. Also, fuck anyone for saying otherwise. "

  • Gok Wan

    The presenter is an advocate for body confidence in both men and women. He has been incredibly open about his struggles with obesity growing up. He presented a show called Gok's Teens: The Naked Truth, which looked at body image in young people. He also launched a campaign to get body image classes taught in schools across the country.

  • Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen proved even models aren't perfect when she posted a picture of her stretch marks on Instagram. Her post promoted comments like: "I've had stretch marks since I was 12 years old at 5'9". So important for young girls and now 29 year olds to see."

  • Ben Cohen

    The former rugby player has spoken openly about the importance of standing up to bullies. He launched the Ben Cohen Stand Up foundation to raise awareness of the long-term, damaging effects of bullying and to raise funds to support those doing real-world work to stop it. Earlier this year, Cohen was fat-shamed by the Mail Online. "It is time we stand up for what is right and support people who are being harmed. Every person on this planet has a right to be true to themselves, to love and be loved, and to be happy," he said.

  • Kate Winslet

    Actress Kate Winslet is determined to help her daughter develop a healthy body image. "When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life," she said. "I only ever heard negatives. That's very damaging because then you're programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinise yourself and how you look." "And so I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky that we've got a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums.' And she'll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God.' It's working, that thing that I've been doing. It's paying off."

  • Robert Pattinson

    The Twilight actor has been open about his struggles with Body Dysmorphia (BDD), an obsessive anxiety disorder which is characterised by the individual's preoccupation with flaws in his or her appearance which are unnoticeable to others. In the process, he's helped raise awareness of the disorder among men.

  • Demi Lovato

    Having previously opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder, Demi Lovato posed for an un-touched nude photo featured on the cover of Vanity Fair. "I basically went from hating every single inch of my body to working on myself and trying to figure out ways to love myself and love the skin that I'm in," she said in an accompanying interview. "I learned after working very hard on my spirituality and my soul and my body, I learned that you can get to a place where you love the skin that you're in and I'm excited to share that with the world."

  • Ashley Graham

    Model Ashley Graham refuses to be defined by her size. "It’s fantastic when I’m not labeled as a plus size model in any interview or editorial I do," she told HuffPost UK Style. "It makes a statement for women out there, 'look she’s not being described by her size, she’s being honoured by the things that she’s doing in the world'."

  • Amy Schumer

    When a film critic called actress and comedian Amy Schumer "chubby", she responded by saying: "I am a US size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off." Brilliant.

  • Jameela Jamil

    Jameela Jamil has launched an inclusive clothing range to end the plus-size divide once and for all. “I find it infuriating that in this industry, size 10 and above is defined as ‘plus size’ especially when the average dress size in the UK is a 16," she said. "We really shouldn’t be putting a label on size, fashion is for all and I think confidence and happiness is more important than dress labels.”

  • Alexa Chung

    Alexa Chung has been skinny-shamed and called "gross" by online trolls, but instead of letting the haters get her down, she's become a spokesperson for body diversity in the media. "I would love to look like Daisy Lowe, but I don't... but I'm happy with how I look. Equally, I don't want to use this as an example of how young girls should look," she said.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations