Anna Victoria, Fitness Star, Continues To Remind Us To Love The Skin We're In
In the world of Instagram, it's easy to get lost in the hoopla of filters, photo editing and unrealistic body expectations.
But luckily, we've got body-positive warriors on the 'gram like fitness guru Anna Victoria, who always come through to remind us that all bodies are beautiful.
Last week, she posted a cross-legged, barefaced photo in which she showed off her stomach rolls, after she says a 16-year-old girl told her online photos were making her question her body.
"I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad," the fitness star wrote as the photo caption. "None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL."
Right on, girlfriend.
She also added, "When we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops."
Just a lounging selfie 🤗 no makeup or hair done, not posing (and no sticking out either). I'm not sharing this because I think I look bad, or because tummy rolls are bad, or because cellulite, messy hair or no makeup is bad. None of those things are bad or imperfect. They are NORMAL. - I'm sharing this because I just received an email from a 16 year old girl that said I am the only person she follows that actually made her feel good about herself. That even though she's not particularly unhappy with her body, that seeing endless perfect photos started to make herself compare, poke and prod at her own body. The impact social media has on young girls and their self-esteem is an issue I feel very strongly about and if me posting one casual, non-posing, non-done up photo can help a young girl (or man, or anyone of any age!) feel better about themselves, then I'm happy to put myself out there. - Some will look at this and say "what's the big deal?" If it doesn't resonate with you, that's ok. I just ask that you think of those who it does help before firing off with negativity because you don't "get" it. So when we live in a society that profits from your insecurities, be a rebel and LOVE yourself. Love your body at every angle and don't ever be ashamed of being human, of struggling, or hey, even of loving the crap out of yourself!! 🤗 We need more girls who are wildly confident and loving every bit of themselves and shouting it from the rooftops. Show young girls it's not only okay but necessary to be confident, strong young women, "flaws" and all. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
The photo has since gone viral and encouraged other young women to show off their bodies in all their natural glory.
"Confidence should not be limited to those in the best shape ever," the workout expert captioned the photo below.
"It should be spread and embodied across all age groups, genders, countries, fitness levels, and so many more."
How awesome would it be if we celebrated women loving themselves despite any insecurities as much as we celebrated something like the Victoria's Secret fashion show? In a perfect world, we would celebrate ALL types of women loving themselves! Women should feel confident enough to love themselves through every step of their journey as well as be so freaking proud of the body they've worked so hard for once they reach their goal. Confidence should not be limited to those in the best shape ever, it should be spread and embodied across all age groups, genders, countries, fitness levels, and so many more. THANK YOU to these beautiful FBG girls for joining me in spreading this message! Also, @Cosmopolitan just shared an article about the picture I posted the other day, the link is in my insta stories for the next 24 hrs for you to read! 💗💗💗 #fbggirls #tummyrolls www.annavictoria.com/guides
And this isn't the first time Victoria has shown her body off in every form.
Back in May, the star shared a similar post of her stomach after her wedding, proving that yes, it's totally okay to flaunt it regardless of society's idea of "perfection."
You girls requested for me to share this after posting on snap last week 😊 Picture on the left was taken one day before the wedding and the picture on the right was taken... 2 minutes after! Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles? If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!! 😄💁 Tag a friend if you found this helpful 💗 #fbggirls #loveyourself www.annavictoria.com/guides