OBGYNs Answer Your Most Common Questions About Sex In New Book

Gynecologists and obstetricians provide frank and informative answers to a wide range of sexual questions in a new comprehensive guide which offers a wealth of advice on optimizing sexual pleasure and maintaining a healthy libido.

Sexual fulfillment is more than ever a question of taking a step back and slowing down. Tiredness, packed schedules, the challenges of singledom, and prescription medicines are just some of the many threats to the state of physical and psychological well-being that allows us to experience sexual pleasure.

According to a vast 2015 Ifop international study which surveyed 8,000 women between the ages of 18 and 69 in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, French women have the greatest difficulty achieving orgasm: 49 per cent admitted to "relatively frequent" difficulties, the highest level in all of the countries where the poll was conducted.

In an effort to address this national mental block, gynecologists and sexologists from the French National College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (FNCGO) have brought together a number of answers in a recent book aimed at the general public, and entitled Questions sexo.

Get to know your body

A well-schooled understanding of your body and its reactions is essential. Certain therapies emphasize the need to practice touching that is not necessarily focused on erogenous zones. The goal is to awaken the five senses to a wider range of stimuli. Orgasm should not be an end in itself, point out the therapists.

Don't overthink it

Secondly, it is important to concentrate on the present moment to fully enjoy the sensations of sexual pleasure. Often, our concentration is troubled by fears of negative judgement or by being overly focused on a sexual partner. Specialists underline the importance of the immediate communication of your desires by, for example, changing position, in order to optimize pleasure.

Sex is a dance with more than one beat

Thirdly, bear in mind that sex is a dance with more than one beat. Breathing, muscular energy, the cadence of movement are among the parameters that should be varied to increase arousal. "A body that is too inert or overly strained is resistant to the deployment and amplification of sexual tension", explain the authors of the book. Taking sufficient time and an appreciation of slower movement can help make sex a more holistic experience that integrates emotion, images, love, kisses, the exchange of glances, caresses, a sense of well-being etc.

Finally, medical specialists like doctors or psychologists can also help you overcome physical, psychological or emotional difficulties.

