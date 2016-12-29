Huffpost Canada ca
Dutch IVF Centre May Have Fertilized 26 Eggs With Wrong Sperm

An IVF centre in the Netherlands may have fertilized over two dozen eggs with the wrong sperm thanks to a “procedural error.”

The University Medical Centre (UMC) in Utrecht said the mix-up occurred between April 2015 and November 2016.

BBC reports that of the 26 couples who may have been affected, nine have had children, four are currently expecting, and the remaining 13 have frozen their embryos.

UMC Utrecht explained in a statement: “Sperm cells from another couple being treated may have been involved in the fertilization of the ova of 26 couples. In these cases, there is a chance that the ova have been fertilized by sperm cells from a man other than the intended father. The chance is small, but cannot be ruled out.”

The IVF centre has contacted couples who may have been affected and has launched an investigation.

