Billie Lourd's Stepfather Sends Her Beautiful Message Of Support

“Scream Queens” star Billie Lourd lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, this week.

While the 24-year-old has received many messages of support during this difficult time, the one she received from her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, is perhaps the most meaningful.

On Instagram, Bozzi, who is Lourd’s father’s longtime partner, shared an image of the young actress at her university graduation, smiling alongside Fisher and Reynolds. He then captioned the post with a beautiful memory.

A photo posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on


“It's an honor to be your Stepfather,” he began. “This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ‘how are you still awake’! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving.”

“So...as Carrie said to me years ago ‘I'm a good stepmother’ I promise I will always be,” he continued. “The strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16.”

Lourd’s mother, Fisher, died on Tuesday, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Lourd’s grandmother, Reynolds, then passed away on Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

The 24-year-old has not yet spoken out about her loss. However, family spokesman Simon Halls did release a statement on her behalf following her mother’s death.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” Lourd said of her mother in the statement. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The actress was incredibly close to her famous mom and grandmother, as proven by her Instagram posts.

♏️🅾♏️🅱🌱

A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on




The last time the trio made a public appearance together was at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Fisher presented Reynolds with a lifetime achievement award.

billie lourd
Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds pose at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Touching Photos Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher
of

  • Circa 1956, American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher.

  • Circa 1957: Family studio portrait of married American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • CIRCA 1957: Debbie Reynolds attends an event with daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles,CA.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during Debbie Reynolds sighting at the Town Hall, New York City for the School Benefit at Town Hall - November 6, 1972 at Town Hall, New York City in New York City, New York, United States.

  • 12th February 1972: Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • 13th March 1973: Debbie Reynolds smiles with her children, actor Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, as they attend the opening night party for the Broadway musical revival 'Irene,' in which Reynolds starred, New York City.

  • Debbie Reynolds and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute.

  • Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher backstage of The Shrine Audition.

  • Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 'Postcards from the Edge' Century City Premiere on September 10, 1990 at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher after Reynolds' star in the live theatre and stage category was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies January 13, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during 11th Annual American Comedy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

  • Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, pose as they arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of HBO's documentary 'Wishful Drinking' at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on December 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

  • Carrie Fisher (nd her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada.

  • Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend the press preview reception for her final Hollywood Motion Picture Collection Auction at Debbie Reynolds's Dance Studio on May 14, 2014 in North Hollywood, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher arrive at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 10, 2011.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds gets a kiss from Carrie Fisher as she poses backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her granddaughter Billie Lourd and daughter Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

