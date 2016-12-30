Throwback Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds Reveals Special Bond

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt Carrie Fisher and her famous mom, Debbie Reynolds, had a special bond, and one throwback photo is proving how true this is.

Taken by photographer Lawrence Schiller in 1963, six-year-old Fisher is seen sitting on a stool watching her mother perform at Las Vegas’ Riviera Hotel. According to People magazine, Reynolds performed there three months a year for 10 years.

Speaking about the photo, Schiller told the magazine that the mother-daughter duo were “inseparable” at the time.

“I remember she just sat there for the whole performance,” he said. “It wasn’t like she was there for two minutes then ran away or started to cry. She was just mesmerized by her mother.”

In 2011, Fisher appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” with Reynolds and revealed just how much she aspired to be like her mother.

“I believe my mother knows now but if she doesn’t, it would be good if she did,” the “Star Wars” actress said. “I take her advice, that I follow her example, that I respect who she is … and if I’m like her in any way then I’m happy that I am.”

Remembering the good times with Carrie and her mother. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/aplDPUrfhm — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 27, 2016

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Reynolds, 84, passed away just one day later after suffering a stroke. However, it seems the “Singing in the Rain” star possibly died of a broken heart as well.

According to TMZ, Reynolds’ last words were to her son, Todd. “I miss her so much,” she reportedly said. “I want to be with Carrie.”

