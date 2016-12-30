12 Inspiring Celebrity Body Transformations Of 2016
When it comes to being a healthier and happier you, sometimes you need some inspiration from the stars.
From body positive motivators to celebrities who lose (or put on) weight for roles, this year we saw some dramatic body transformations from some of our favourite stars.
Of course, things like weight loss and building muscle mass are not over-night-fixes, and while celebrities do have all the resources to workout and eat healthy all the time, some of these stars below also share their honest experiences. (And trust us, you'll be able to relate).
Below are 12 celebs who changed their bodies in 2016.
Rick Ross Before: At 350 pounds, the rapper told People magazine earlier this summer he lost 75 pounds after suffering two seizures.
Rick Ross After: The 40-year-old artist also told Men's Health magazine he's happier with his health. “I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places,” he said in September.
Aamir Khan Before: In December, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared his incredible body transformation on Facebook after shooting the film "Dangal."
Aamir Khan After: "I weighed 96 kgs (roughly 211 pounds) with 38 per cent body fat and that I had to reduce to 9 per cent body fat within five months. That was a huge task,” the 51-year-old actor told the Hindustan Times.
Mo'Nique Before: Earlier this summer, the actress revealed her 100-pound weight loss on social media, Life&Style magazine reports.
Mo'Nique After: Since then, the 49-year-old has been sharing inspirational fitness videos on her Instagram page to motivate others to live healthier.
Kevin Hart Before: This year, comedian Kevin Hart also went through a body transformation of his own, but this time, bulking up in muscle mass.
Kevin Hart After: The 37-year-old actor focused on building core strength to build his six-pack, his trainer Ron Boss Everline told Ask Men. He also took part in challenges: "They might have a goal to hit 1,000 pushups each day. The last person to complete the task will be punished, whether that means they’ll pay for dinner, the next round of gas or paying a $1,000 fine," Ask Men notes. In an interview with Men's Fitness, Hart revealed he is now using his knowledge and partnership with Nike to inspire others to get fit.
John Goodman Before: In March, the actor told ABC News the inspiration behind his weight loss was simple. "I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous,” Goodman told the broadcaster.
John Goodman After: Since then, the 64-year-old "Roseanne" actor says he has way more energy when it comes to acting.
Rebel Wilson Before: In October, the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed to her fans on Instagram that she lost weight by hiking. "I lost 8 pounds from marathon hiking over the 4 days," she wrote on Instagram,
Rebel Wilson After: The 36-year-old Aussie who is also body positive, told fans in November to "love yourself."
Gabourey Sidibe Before: A firm believer in body positivity, the 33-year-old "Empire" actress showed off her new figure on social media earlier this year.
Gabourey Sidibe After: The actress, who has been criticized for her weight before, has stood up to bullies by loving her own body and inspiring other women her size to do the same.
Penn Jillette Before: The 61-year-old magician dropped over 100 pounds after doctors said he had heart blockage, Good Housekeeping magazine reports.
Penn Jillette After: The star later spilled his weight loss secrets: he tried the potato diet (eating only plain potatoes for two weeks) and later added more vegetables to his diet.
Khloe Kardashian Before: In March, the reality TV star revealed she lost 40 pounds through a diet change and exercise, Hollywood Life reports.
Khloe Kardashian After: The 32-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said she went dairy-free and she worked out even if she was travelling. “You can do squats and planks ANYWHERE, so don’t tell me you can’t squeeze in a quick workout! I always pack a jump rope in my suitcase, too. It’s just light and easy.”
Melissa McCarthy Before: In the beginning of 2016, the 46-year-old "Ghostbusters" actress told In Touch Weekly she was down 75 pounds.
Melissa McCarthy After: Her secrets, she said, included eating salads regularly, having healthy proteins and hitting the treadmill.
Oprah Winfrey Before: A bread lover and another body positive babe, the 62-year-old talkshow host and actress told People magazine in December she lost over 40 pounds through Weight Watchers.
Oprah Winfrey After: The media mogul says she still eats everything she loves: "Tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived." In June, Oprah said her weight loss motivation was her longtime romantic partner Stedman Graham. How cute!
Drew Barrymore Before: In November, the "50 First Dates" actress revealed she lost 20 pounds, US magazine reports.
Drew Barrymore After: The 41-year-old star told the magazine she feels "really great." "I followed Kimberly Snyder’s methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken since she's all vegetarian or vegan. I've been very disciplined and all I did was cry and dream about pizza. I still am dreaming and crying about pizza.”