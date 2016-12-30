Huffpost Canada ca
These Were The 5 Most Googled Beauty Searches Of 2016

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
If you're anything like us, you have a lot of questions. Especially when it comes to beauty, makeup and hair, because we all know that stuff can be totally complicated.

So, where do you go to get the answers to all these beauty inquiries? Google, of course!

This month, the site released data on what the heck everyone was searching for in 2016, and the good people of the Internet definitely had a few questions when it came to their beauty routines.

From how to clean makeup brushes to what balayage is (yup, everyone is still asking), the questions everyone just had to know proved we all just want to learn the basics when it comes to beauty. Sure, we're Googling the best individual products constantly, but it's the hacks, fixes and how-to's that we all really want to know.

So the year's most Googled beauty question? "How to do a fishtail braid?"

fishtail braid

Yup, a good question indeed! There is no doubt the braid is beautiful, but when actually learning the technique the braid becomes the most daunting thing we've ever seen in all the beauty world.

But if you set your mind (and hair) to it, you can get the braided look! Learn how to fishtail braid by watching the video here.

Question solved.

And check out the video above to find out what the other top Googled beauty searches of 2016 are!

Fashion And Beauty Trends To Ditch In 2016
  • Kylie Jenner Lips

    The obsession with replicating Kylie Jenner’s lips got a little out of hand in 2015. Despite releasing her sold out Lip Kit by Kylie, we hope to see fewer Kylie Jenner lip challenges and more people embracing their natural pout.

  • Micro Bags

    Micro bags cropped up on several runways including Fendi and also on the list of coveted items from fashion bloggers like The Blonde Salad. So it’s hard to deny a trend that was so heavily featured. However, the extreme mini-ness of the bag looks undeniably odd against an actual human. Given a bag that’s hard pressed to carry a set of keys, it would seem this trend loses points based on practicality reasons as well.

  • Suede

    The Man Repeller mused that 2015 might have been the year that killed suede and we entirely agree with these sentiments. It’s true what they say, it’s entirely possible to have too much of a good thing and what was once a great little trend has become commonplace. If you love your new suede skirt, by all means, wear it but in moderation.

  • Contouring

    Contouring has been a thing for some time but 2015 has to be the year you just couldn’t escape the technique, and all the iterations that came with it (ie. clown contouring). For the most part, heavy contouring is highly visible in natural light and no good makeup artist would ever recommend the look for every day wear.

  • Music Festival Fashion

    Music festival fashion is a hot fashion topic every year but it seems to have failed to evolve much over time. The typical festival uniform consists of a fringe tank top, denim cutoffs and a floral crown, which most festival revelers are content to stick with. We hope to see the festival look reborn in 2016 minus the overdone staples we’ve become accustomed to.

  • Dressy Sweatpants

    Dressy sweatpants were on top of the world this year. Every retailer and brand created their own iteration of the popular trend using high-end fabrics and luxe details. Its widespread appeal made it okay to don a pair in a board meeting paired with a blazer. Wearing dressy sweatpants to anything and everything is a bit of a stretch and hopefully 2016 will bring back more structured styles.

  • Sheer Dresses a.k.a. Naked Dresses

    The sheer dress also known as the naked dress garnered numerous headlines in 2015. It was daring, stylish and refused to be denied. Flesh coloured dresses with strategically placed embellishments were even made available to the masses with brands like For Love and Lemons becoming popular for their naked dresses. Trends as bold as this one tend to have a time limit and it could be time to let a new dress have its 15 minutes of fame.

  • Flatforms

    Due to extreme inflexibility, one of 2015’s biggest shoe trends is actually quite dangerous to walk in. The flatform has been around for a few seasons, making its rounds on the runways. This is another trend that could be described as an acquired taste and won’t be missed too much by the general public.

  • Pastel Hair

    When Sienna Miller introduced her light pink locks, many were enamoured with the whimsical beauty trend. However, pastel coloured hair has been done to death over the last year and a half. Every celebrity under the sun, including Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough and Hilary Duff gave it a go, making the trend less and less original.

  • Play On Designer Logos

    At first glance, plays on designer logos are cute in a novelty sort of way. The Céline logo was one of the most popular logos to receive the fashion pun treatment. Everyone enjoys a good joke but this is one trend that should be worn sparingly in 2016.

