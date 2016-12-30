-
The Duchess of Cambridge looked a vision in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown at the London premiere of 'Spectre' on October 26, 2015.
Kate paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she wore her tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2015.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore an all-black ensemble, including an Alexander McQueen coat and Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. hat, to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service in London on November 8, 2015.
Kate donned her best smile and a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress in a festive red hue to the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre in London on December 15, 2015.
Kate looked casual and cool in a Jonathan Saunders sweater while attending a children's rugby game in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.
Kate was a standout in a pleated Emilia Wickstead dress as she
arrived in Dunedin, New Zealand on April 13, 2014.
The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown as she arrived at a London charity event on June, 9, 2011.
Kate exuded elegance in a body-hugging Jenny Packham dress while attending a state reception in Wellington, New Zealand on April 10, 2014.
Kate sported a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress while visiting Sydney, Australia in April 2014.
The Duchess wore a chic Zara blazer for a wine tasting event in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.
Kate stopped traffic in a lovely floral-print frock by L.K Bennett while arriving at the Royal Australian Airforce Base in Brisbane on April 19, 2014.
Kate looked casual, but chic in Hobbs while visiting Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia in April 2014.
The Duchess kept things classy with a teal suit by LK Bennett while visiting Leicester on the first date of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in March 2012.
Kate attended the UK red carpet premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in a Roland Mouret gown on December 5, 2013.
Kate opted for a dramatic Diane von Furstenberg printed frock during a trip to the Blue Mountains in Australia on April 17, 2014.
The Duchess sported a tan Malene Birger frock during a welcome ceremony in Yellowknife, Canada on July 5, 2011.
Kate dressed down in a ME+EM ensemble to sail with Team New Zealand on April 11, 2014.
The Duchess stepped out in an ice blue brocade Alexander McQueen skirt suit for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 14, 2014.
The Duchess arrived at UK's Creative Industries reception in July 2012 wearing a classy gray Roksanda Ilincic dress.
Kate channeled Princess Diana in a red military-esque Catherine Walker coat while arriving in New Zealand on April 7, 2014.
The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in an Alice Temperley gown at the UK royal film premiere of "War Horse" in January 2012.
Kate turned heads in this Alexander McQueen coat on day four of the Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 10, 2014.
The Duchess stunned in a teal Jenny Packham gown while attending the London Olympic gala in May 2012.
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Michael Kors coat dress while
visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia on April 25, 2014.
The Duchess donned a lovely white cocktail dress by American designer Leila Rose at a reception in Canberra, Australia on April 24, 2014.
The Duchess looked chic and polished as she arrived in Alberta, Canada in May 2011.
Kate appropriately donned a red Catherine Walker ensemble during a departure ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on July 8, 2011.
Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on November 13, 2014 wearing an elegant black lace gown by American designer Diane Von Furstenberg.
Kate donned an Alexander McQueen coat for the Easter Sunday services at St. Andrews Cathedral in April 2014.
Kate wore a long-sleeved nude and lace Alexander McQueen dress for a Buckingham Palace garden party in June 2014.
Kate kept things simple in a white Jaeger dress as she attended a breakfast reception in London in October 2014.
The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Foundation Gala in September 2013.
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in another Jenny Packham dress on October 24, 2013.
Kate proudly sported a red and white ensemble during a Canada Day celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2011.