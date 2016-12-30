Huffpost Canada Living ca
Last-Minute Recipe Ideas For New Year's Eve

Ring in the new year with a full tummy!

While booze is usually on the table during New Year's Eve, it's also nice to indulge in some good eats.

Below, we've rounded up 15 dishes that include everything from an easy hummus dip to savoury pastries to appetizers the vegetarians in your life will appreciate. And because these are last-minute ideas, you won't have to worry about long ingredient lists or complicated instructions.

Here are 15 last-minute recipes you can serve up at your New Year's Eve dinner party or potluck.

Last Minute New Year's Eve Recipes
  • Curry Coconut Oil Sweet Potato Fries

    Get the recipe from Averie Cooks here.

  • Red Wine Chorizo Bites

    Get the recipe from The Endless Meal here.

  • Skinny Kale Artichoke Dip

    Get the recipe from Lively Table here.

  • Sweet And Sour Ham Balls

    Get the recipe from Kitchen Frau here.

  • Mini Thai Shrimp Cakes

    Get the recipe from Nerds With Knives here.

  • Olive And Gruyere Puff Pastry Tartlets

    Get the recipe from The Life Jolie here.

  • Za’atar Roasted Cashews

    Get the recipe from The View From Great Island here.

  • Spring Rolls

    Get the recipe from Cooking With Bliss here.

  • Ritzy Baked Chicken Tender

    Get the recipe from The Seasoned Mom here.

  • Everything Spice Hummus

    Get the recipe from The View From Great Island here.

  • Cobb Salad Cups

    Get the recipe from Amy Sheree here.

  • Mini Vegetarian Tex Mex Zucchini Boats

    Get the recipe from The Girl On Bloor here.

  • Fajita Bowls

    Get the recipe from Dizzy Busy & Hungry here.

  • Fig And Goat Cheese Crostini With Honey

    Get the recipe from Fox And Briar here.

  • Pumpkin Naan Pizza

    Get the recipe from Choperella here.

