New Year's Eve Fireworks Usher In 2017 Around The World

People around the world came together on December 31 to celebrate the beginning of a new year — and an end to a tumultuous 2016.

Sadly, not every city was celebrating. Istanbul was in mourning after a gunman opened fire on New Year's Eve partiers in a nightclub, killing at least 39 people.

However, Paris and Berlin went ahead with celebrations despite the deadly terror attacks that had happened in both cities in recent months.

Here's a look at how people around the world rung in 2017:

Ottawa
canada new years eve

Fireworks explode over Parliament Hill to celebrate New Year's Eve and Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation on Jan. 1.

Sydney

Bright lights filled the sky over Sydney Harbour.

Geelong, Australia

The coastal Australian city of Geelong had a beautiful light display of both fireworks and a stunning sunset.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour sparkled with fireworks.

Zentsuji City, Japan

Buddhists rang a bell at Zentsu Temple in Kagawa Prefecture to usher in the new year.

Rio de Janeiro

Revellers took a dip in the water at Rio's Copacabana Beach as fireworks exploded overhead.

Moscow
moscow new years

Employees of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry watch fireworks over Moscow's Red Square.

New York City

As many as 2 million people crowded around Times Square to watch the ball drop, according to Reuters.

Las Vegas

Fireworks lit up the Las Vegas Strip.

Lagos
new years eve africa

Motorists drive past lights on Victoria Island as part of the New Year's eve celebration in Lagos, Nigeria.

London

The BBC broadcast London's spectacular fireworks display live with a 360 degree camera.

Paris
new years eve

Fireworks explode from the top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on Jan. 1.

New Year's Eve Around The World 2016
  • Unicef wishes London a #HappyBlueYear by adding a hint of blue to the iconic New Year's Eve firework display to support their 'New Year's Resolutions for Children' campaign on December 31, 2015 in London, England.

  • Fireworks explode over the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, during the New Years Day celebrations in London, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • Fireworks explode over the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, as the New Years Day celebrations begins in London, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • A woman uses her smartphone to take picture of fireworks while celebrating the New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • People watch and use their smartphones to take picture of fireworks, to celebrate the New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • Buddhists light candles during New Year celebrations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • Performers pose for photos before the countdown to the New Year at an event in Beijing, China, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015.

  • Malaysians watch fireworks display in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

  • Fireworks are seen over the city's skyline in Hong Kong on January 1, 2016 as part of the 2016 new year celebrations.

  • Fireworks burst over the Marina bay in Singapore on January 1, 2015 to mark the New Year's celebration.

  • Fireworks are seen over the city's skyline in Hong Kong on January 1, 2016 as part of the 2016 new year celebrations.

  • Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Hong Kong, China.

  • Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Hong Kong, China.

  • Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Hong Kong, China.

  • People release balloons to celebrate the New Year at the Prince Park Tower in Tokyo on January 1, 2016.

  • People release balloons to celebrate the New Year at the Prince Park Tower in Tokyo on January 1, 2016.

  • Japanese worshippers pray as they celebrate the New Year at the Kanda shrine in Tokyo on January 1, 2016.

  • Japanese worshippers pray as they celebrate the New Year at the Kanda shrine in Tokyo on January 1, 2016.

  • Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's Opera House (L) and Harbour Bridge during New Year celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2016.

  • Midnight fireworks on display on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on January 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

  • Fireworks explode on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on January 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

  • Fireworks explode on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on January 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

  • Fireworks explode on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbour on January 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

  • A fireworks display is launched from the Auckland Sky Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • A fireworks display is launched from the Auckland Sky Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • A fireworks display is launched from the Auckland Sky Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand.

  • Indonesian children in costumes gather during a parade for this year's last sundown in Bali island, Indonesia Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015.

  • Filipino Catholic devotees jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession on New Year's eve in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015.

  • Palestinian women shop on the last day of 2015 in Gaza city, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015.

Conversations