People around the world came together on December 31 to celebrate the beginning of a new year — and an end to a tumultuous 2016.

Sadly, not every city was celebrating. Istanbul was in mourning after a gunman opened fire on New Year's Eve partiers in a nightclub, killing at least 39 people.

However, Paris and Berlin went ahead with celebrations despite the deadly terror attacks that had happened in both cities in recent months.

Here's a look at how people around the world rung in 2017:

Ottawa



Fireworks explode over Parliament Hill to celebrate New Year's Eve and Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation on Jan. 1.

Sydney

Bright lights filled the sky over Sydney Harbour.

Geelong, Australia

The coastal Australian city of Geelong had a beautiful light display of both fireworks and a stunning sunset.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour sparkled with fireworks.

Zentsuji City, Japan

Buddhists rang a bell at Zentsu Temple in Kagawa Prefecture to usher in the new year.

Rio de Janeiro

Revellers took a dip in the water at Rio's Copacabana Beach as fireworks exploded overhead.

Moscow



Employees of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry watch fireworks over Moscow's Red Square.

New York City

As many as 2 million people crowded around Times Square to watch the ball drop, according to Reuters.

Las Vegas

Fireworks lit up the Las Vegas Strip.

Lagos



Motorists drive past lights on Victoria Island as part of the New Year's eve celebration in Lagos, Nigeria.



London

The BBC broadcast London's spectacular fireworks display live with a 360 degree camera.

Paris



Fireworks explode from the top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on Jan. 1.

