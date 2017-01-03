Butt Exercises: 5 Moves To A Better Booty
Posted: Updated:
If watching the Victoria Secret Fashion Show gave you serious butt envy, you weren't alone.
But sitting around scowling over it won't help lift your booty either. Fortunately, in the video above, Victoria's Secret angel Elsa Hosk is sharing five moves that will.
Armed with just a towel and a mat, Hosk demonstrates lunges, side kicks and pulses that are sure to make your bottom perkier. And the best part of all is the entire routine takes only 10 minutes!