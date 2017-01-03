Start standing with feet shoulder-width apart and take a large step forward with your right foot. Your feet should be pointing forward and your right knee should be directly over your right foot as you lower into the lunge. Turn your upper body to the right and extend your arms in that direction, then hold. Moving your arms and upper body to the center, take a big step forward with your left foot and repeat. Repeat this move for 10-20 reps, depending on your level of fitness. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See More Moves for Your Best Butt

Start with a step to your right, place your right foot on the platform. With your left foot still on the floor, squat down—using good form (back straight, head up). Pushing off the left foot, shuffle up and over the step, landing on the opposite side with only your right foot on the ground. When coming down, lower into a squat. Repeat this move until you’ve completed 10-20 squats, depending on your level of fitness. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Start standing up straight, feet shoulder width apart. Take a big step with your right foot, to the right side and with your whole body leaning right, set your hips back and lower yourself down. Keep your back straight, don't hunch over, make sure your right knee is over your toes and try to keep your left leg straight and then hold that position for a moment. Both feet should be pointing forward and flat on the ground the whole time. Return to starting position and then do the same thing with your left leg. Repeat this move until you've completed 10-20 reps, depending on your level of fitness. For a challenge, pick up a pair of free weights. Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Start on your back with your arms out to your sides for stability. Bend your left leg and plant your left foot firmly on the ground then raise your right leg out in a straight line just off the floor. With toes pointed back toward you, raise your hips and right leg, maintaining a straight line. Your head should remain on the floor but your body should be at a 45 degree angle off the floor. Hold and then lower your right leg down without letting it touch the floor. Repeat this move for 10-20 reps, depending on your level of fitness. Be sure to alternate legs. Photo Credit: Shutterstock