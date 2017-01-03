Huffpost Canada ca
Cologne Police Defend Racial Profiling On New Year's Eve

German police are defending their decision to racially profile hundreds of North African men on New Year's Eve.

Last year, police in the city of Cologne were overwhelmed by hundreds of sexual assaults. The city's police chief was dismissed amid criticism of the force's handling of the incidents.

This year, police tweeted that hundreds of "Nafris" — an abbreviation for North Africans — had been detained.

Police Chief Juergen Matthies said he regretted using the word "Nafris," adding it was an internal term that wasn't meant for public use.

However, he did say he felt profiling was necessary.

“We had a clear idea of who we should be checking. It wasn’t gray-haired old men or blond young women," he told broadcaster WDR.

“A question of proportionality and legitimacy arises when almost 1,000 people are being checked and some detained based on how they look like,” Green Party leader Simone Peter told the Rheinische Post, as translated by Reuters.

Some felt that police were not only racially profiling citizens, but using racial slurs.

Comedian Jan Böhmermann tweeted: “What’s the difference between Nafri and n****r?" according to The Telegraph.

There's no law that explicitly bans racial profiling in Germany.

With files from The Associated Press

PEGIDA Protest In Cologne
  • Police men walk next to a water cannon in Cologne, western Germany, on January 9, 2016 to clear the rally of the far-right xenophobic PEGIDA movement, after protesters hurled firecrackers and bottles at officers.

  • Police use a water cannon to control supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups as they protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters hold up signs as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups gather protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Police use water to control supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups as they protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups gather to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A protester ties a flag around a small dog as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters wave flags as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters wave German flags, alongside a banner saying 'Rapefugees Not Welcome' as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters wave flags and hold up signs as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters wave German flags, alongside a banner saying 'Rapefugees Not Welcome' as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters wave flags as supporters of Pegida, Hogesa (Hooligans against Salafists) and other right-wing populist groups protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Protesters gather in front of Cologne Cathedral, next to Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Cologne Cathedral, next to Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Cologne Cathedral, next to Hauptbahnhof main railway to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Hauptbahnhof main railway station to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Cologne Cathedral, next to Hauptbahnhof main railway to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • A flashmob gather in front of Cologne Cathedral, next to Hauptbahnhof main railway to protest against the New Year's Eve sex attacks on January 9, 2016 in Cologne, Germany.

  • Right-wing demonstrators carry a banner reading : Citizens get up, Protect our children and future, and \We are the People' as they march in Cologne, Germany Saturday Jan. 9, 2016.

  • Participants of a women's flash mob wave flags and demonstrate against racism and sexism in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.

  • Participants of a women's flash mob demonstrate against racism and sexism in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.

  • Participants of a women's flash mob demonstrate against racism and sexism in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.

  • Participants of a women's flash mob demonstrate against racism and sexism in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.

  • Right-wing demonstrators hold a sign "Rapefugees not welcome - !Stay away!" and a sign with a crossed out mosque as they march in Cologne, Germany Saturday Jan. 9, 2016.

Conversations