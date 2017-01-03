Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Janet Jackson Welcomes First Child With Husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a mom! The singer and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

They named their baby boy Eissa, according to a statement made by Jackson's representative to People magazine.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the statement added.

janet jackson
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana pose for photographers in February 2013. (Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters)

The 50-year-old singer's pregnancy made news in April 2016, when she postponed her Unbreakable tour in order to start a family. Jackson did not confirm her pregnancy at the time, but broke her silence later in October.

"We thank God for our blessing," she told People, while posing for a photo with her growing baby bump.

This is also the first child for Al Mana, who is a 42-year-old business magnate from Qatar. The duo married in 2012.

Conversations