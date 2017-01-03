ADVERTISEMENT

The Duchess of Cambridge was awarded a lifetime honorary membership from The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) on Monday, according to the group's Facebook page.

Kate Middleton, 34, was recognized for portraits she took of her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the Facebook post, RPS noted that it was the Duchess who took the first official photos of Princess Charlotte after she was born in 2015. Those images "captivated the public."

"Taken at their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the pictures of The Princess captured her cradled in the arms of big brother Prince George," the organization wrote. "The four photographs of the siblings were a sensation around the world, and unprecedented in royal portraiture. Never-before had a member of the royal family authored the first official pictures of a new addition to the family."

We're delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte. #WelcomeToTheFamily This photograph is the first of four official photographs being released today, taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in mid-May. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 6, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

Prince George and Princess Charlotte together at home. #WelcomeToTheFamily Photograph copyright of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / @kensingtonroyal A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 6, 2015 at 2:05pm PDT

But that wasn't the only time the Duchess took official portraits of her kids. Here we take a look back at the most adorable photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte taken by mom.

The Duchess took these pictures of her daughter in April at their home in Norfolk. 📷 copyright HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:02am PDT

We hope everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as we do.. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

The Duke and Duchess are very happy to be able to share these important family moments, ahead of their daughter's first birthday. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:04am PDT

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of Princess Charlotte. 📷 copyright of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2016 at 3:00am PDT

Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two photographs to mark the occasion. They show Prince George standing in front of the mural on the outside of the nursery building. Photograph ©The Duchess of Cambridge A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 6, 2016 at 8:27am PST

Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk earlier today. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two photographs to mark the occasion. They show Prince George standing in front of the mural on the outside of the nursery building. Photograph © The Duchess of Cambridge. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jan 6, 2016 at 8:31am PST

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte. They were taken by The Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2015 at 4:35am PST

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte. They were taken by The Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2015 at 4:30am PST

The Duchess is no stranger to fine photography. The mom-of-two is not only an art history graduate, but has also taken captivating shots of scenery and wildlife in the Asian island of Borneo back in 2012, BBC reports.

Looks like Middleton is a do-it-all type of mama.