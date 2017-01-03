Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Duchess Of Cambridge Photography: See Her Cutest Photos Of The Kids

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The Duchess of Cambridge was awarded a lifetime honorary membership from The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) on Monday, according to the group's Facebook page.

Kate Middleton, 34, was recognized for portraits she took of her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the Facebook post, RPS noted that it was the Duchess who took the first official photos of Princess Charlotte after she was born in 2015. Those images "captivated the public."

"Taken at their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the pictures of The Princess captured her cradled in the arms of big brother Prince George," the organization wrote. "The four photographs of the siblings were a sensation around the world, and unprecedented in royal portraiture. Never-before had a member of the royal family authored the first official pictures of a new addition to the family."



But that wasn't the only time the Duchess took official portraits of her kids. Here we take a look back at the most adorable photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte taken by mom.

The Duchess took these pictures of her daughter in April at their home in Norfolk. 📷 copyright HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on


We hope everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as we do..

A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on








The Duchess is no stranger to fine photography. The mom-of-two is not only an art history graduate, but has also taken captivating shots of scenery and wildlife in the Asian island of Borneo back in 2012, BBC reports.

Looks like Middleton is a do-it-all type of mama.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Prince George And Princess Charlotte's Most Precious Moments
of
  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George squishes his face against the glass of the place before leaving Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family waves goodbye before leaving Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George of Cambridge looks out of the window of a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal visit to Canada

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29 during the royal visit to British Columbia and Yukon.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Prince George stands on the tarmac in Victoria.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    Princess Charlotte exits the plane with her mom, Kate Middleton.

  • Royal Tour of Canada 2016: B.C. and Yukon

    The royal family exit their plane in Victoria.

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Prince George & Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge - Official Photographs Released

    AMMER, ENGLAND - MAY 2015: In this undated handout image released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May in Norfolk, England. (Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images)

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up with her hands placed on a chair as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks on as she walks while pushing her toy blocks across the lawn outside as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Princess Charlotte Before Her First Birthday

    Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks up as her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her photo ahead of her first birthday on May 2, 2016 at Anmer Hall on April 2016 in Norfolk, England. The young Princess will celebrate her first birthday on May 2.

  • Britain Royal Baby

    FILE - In this Saturday, May 2, 2015. file photo the newborn baby princess, born to parents Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is carried in a car seat by her father from The Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, in London Britain's newborn princess has been named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana it was announced on Monday May 4. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP, File)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (16)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (15)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (11)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (7)

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original (8)

  • photo

  • Prince George

  • Prince George

  • Prince George

  • PRINCE-GEORGE_original

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations