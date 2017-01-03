Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

'The Hills' Star Lauren Conrad Is Expecting Her First Child

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Your favourite mid-2000s reality TV star-turned-fashion designer-turned lifestyle guru, Lauren Conrad, is pregnant!

The 30-year-old blond, who found fame thanks to MTV's hit reality shows "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," rang in the new year in a big way by taking to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on


"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." the lifestyle author captioned the sonogram photo.

Conrad married Tell, 36, in September of 2014 and revealed in a previous blog post on her website what she enjoys most about being married.

lauren conrad william tell

"My favourite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," Conrad wrote. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."

That's sweet!

And how many kids can we expect the fashionable duo to have in the future? According to Lauren via a question and answer session on her blog, a couple!

"Maybe two," she said. "That way we aren't outnumbered."

Congrats, LC!

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Pregnant Celebrities
of
  • Scarlett Johansson

    The actress is expecting her first baby with fiance, Romain Dauriac.

  • Mila Kunis

    Kunis is expecting her first child with fiance Ashton Kutcher.

  • Hayden Panettiere

    Panettiere is expecting her first child with longtime beau Wladimir Klitschko.

  • Lake Bell

    Actress Lake Bell is pregnant with her first child with husband Scott Campbell.

  • Gaby Hoffman

    "Girls" actress Gaby Hoffmann is expecting her first child with cinematographer boyfriend Chris Dapkins.

  • Snooki

    Snooki is expecting her second baby with fiance Jionni LaValle.

  • Alyssa Milano

    Milano is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband David Bulgari.

  • Rachel Bilson

    Bilson is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen.

  • Kristen Bell

    Bell is expecting her second child with Dax Shepard.

  • Kourtney Kardashian

    Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her third child with partner Scott Disick.

  • Eva Mendes

    Mendes is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend, Ryan Gosling. Hey girl, we know, we know.

  • Zoe Saldana

    Saldana is expecting her first child with husband Marco Perego. She displayed her growing belly throughout the "Guardians of the Galaxy" press tour.

  • Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz are expecting their second child. He shared this picture on his Instagram account July 31.

  • Amanda Peet

    The actress is expecting her third child with husband, "Game of Thrones" showrunner, David Benioff.

  • Kelly Rowland

    Rowland is expecting her first child with husband Tim Witherspoon.

  • Vanessa Lachey

    Lachey is expecting her second child with husband Nick Lachey.

  • Ali Larter

    The actress is expecting baby number two with husband Hayes MacArthur.

  • Rosamund Pike

    The "Gone Girl" star is currently expecting her second child with her partner Robie Uniacke.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations