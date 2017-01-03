ADVERTISEMENT

Your favourite mid-2000s reality TV star-turned-fashion designer-turned lifestyle guru, Lauren Conrad, is pregnant!

The 30-year-old blond, who found fame thanks to MTV's hit reality shows "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," rang in the new year in a big way by taking to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." the lifestyle author captioned the sonogram photo.

Conrad married Tell, 36, in September of 2014 and revealed in a previous blog post on her website what she enjoys most about being married.

"My favourite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," Conrad wrote. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."

That's sweet!

And how many kids can we expect the fashionable duo to have in the future? According to Lauren via a question and answer session on her blog, a couple!

"Maybe two," she said. "That way we aren't outnumbered."

Congrats, LC!

